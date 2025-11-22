Awards
Kuda Villingili ranked 5th in Condé Nast Traveller Middle East’s top overseas leisure resorts 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been ranked fifth in the Top Overseas Leisure Resort (Global Category) at the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. The accolade, decided by readers across the region, is one of the most recognised distinctions in the luxury travel sector.
The resort also earned a place among the Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean in the Condé Nast Traveller US Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, marking its second Condé Nast recognition within the same year. Together, the awards underline Kuda Villingili’s growing international profile and its focus on consistent service delivery across different markets.
Commenting on the achievement, Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili, said: “To be recognised twice in a single year by two global editions of Condé Nast Traveller is a profound honour for us. Being voted among the world’s top leisure resorts by Middle Eastern readers is especially meaningful, as this region remains central to our guest community. These accolades reaffirm our dedication to delivering tailored luxury and unforgettable island experiences.”
The latest recognition further consolidates Kuda Villingili’s position as a preferred Maldivian destination for Middle Eastern travellers seeking privacy, space, and curated stays. The resort is located a 30-minute speedboat ride from Malé, which has contributed to its popularity among guests from the GCC due to direct international connections, short transfer times, and ease of access.
Kuda Villingili’s island layout and natural setting support a range of stay types, including privacy-focused holidays, multigenerational travel, couples’ escapes, wellness breaks, and family stays. Its accommodation portfolio includes a mix of overwater villas and spacious beach-based villas, residences, and retreats ranging from two to four bedrooms. These units are designed with generous indoor–outdoor living areas, private pools in selected categories, and direct access either to the beach or lagoon, offering flexibility for families and groups travelling together.
Dining is a central part of the Kuda Villingili experience, with eight signature venues serving twelve cuisines. Guests can choose from Mediterranean, Japanese-Peruvian (Nikkei), Teppanyaki, contemporary Asian and surf-and-turf concepts.
SPICE, the resort’s Indian–Arabic restaurant, led in collaboration with the fifth-generation Qureishi brothers, has built strong appeal in the GCC market. Its menu is inspired by Indian, Middle Eastern and charcoal-grilled traditions and is designed around familiar flavour profiles presented with a refined approach. The overall culinary programme at Kuda Villingili combines range with attentive, personalised service.
The resort’s facilities extend beyond accommodation and dining to a variety of leisure and wellness experiences. Its 150-metre freshwater swimming pool, one of the largest in the Maldives, forms the focal point of the island. A dedicated private island spa with eight treatment villas provides a setting for restorative therapies and wellness-focused programmes.
Adventure and sports are also an important part of the offering. Kuda Villingili is located close to Chicken’s Break, one of the world’s best-known left-hand surf breaks, and has positioned itself as a surf-luxury destination for enthusiasts from the region and beyond. Additional experiences for families and couples include ocean excursions, watersports, and tailored activities that encourage time together.
Kuda Villingili has expressed its appreciation to Condé Nast Traveller Middle East readers for the 2025 recognition and to Condé Nast Traveller US readers for the parallel honour in the Indian Ocean category. The resort continues to invite new and returning guests to explore its “Time and Space Redefined” philosophy through its accommodation, service, and range of experiences.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi wins Best Waterside Hotel at Condé Nast Johansens Awards 2026
Coco Bodu Hithi has been recognised on the global stage, winning Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside) at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026, held on 3 November 2025 in the UK. It is the second consecutive year the resort has been honoured by the publication, following last year’s win for Best Service, reaffirming its focus on heartfelt Maldivian hospitality and refined island living.
Described by Condé Nast Johansens as an “over-water, over-indulgent Maldivian island outpost,” Coco Bodu Hithi offers an intimate retreat of comfort and calm. The resort’s 32 Water Villas and 24 Coco Residences, each measuring 184 square metres and featuring private pools, provide secluded spaces set above the lagoon, where nature, design, and comfort come together to reflect the island’s romantic ambience.
Known for contemporary design infused with Maldivian heritage, the resort continues to welcome travellers seeking time by the sea, complemented by culinary collaborations with celebrity and Michelin-starred chefs. The experience balances privacy and comfort throughout a guest’s stay. With turquoise waters, quiet spaces, and experiences designed for connection and shared discovery, the resort presents a considered take on island living.
Located 35 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the island combines accessibility with seclusion—close enough for convenience, yet removed for privacy and serenity. As part of Coco Collection, the resort offers bespoke experiences, attentive service, and sustainable practices, shaping stays that feel personal and reflective of relaxed, authentic island life.
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives wins Best Luxury Beach Property at Seven Stars Awards 2025
Ifuru Island Maldives has been named Best Luxury Beach Property at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025, held in Portugal. The recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to redefining barefoot luxury, delivering exceptional guest experiences and showcasing authentic Maldivian hospitality.
The Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, often described as the “Oscars of Luxury”, honour only the most outstanding properties and brands worldwide. Receiving this accolade positions Ifuru Island Maldives among the world’s leading destinations, recognised for its focus on service excellence, innovation and guest satisfaction.
“We are deeply honoured to receive this award,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “It reflects the passion and dedication of our incredible All Star team, who create memorable experiences for our guests every single day. This win not only celebrates our property but also the spirit of the Maldives — warm, genuine and unforgettable.”
Located in the pristine Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives offers a blend of barefoot elegance and meaningful connection. The resort’s premium all-inclusive concept, world-class dining and vibrant experiences are designed to immerse guests in the joy and beauty of island life.
This global recognition further strengthens Ifuru Island Maldives’ reputation as one of the country’s most inspiring luxury destinations, where each moment is crafted with care, creativity and authenticity.
Awards
Multiple wins for JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll at World Luxury Travel Awards 2025
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is celebrating its success at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards, where it has been honoured with multiple titles, including Luxury Beach Resort and Luxury Villa Resort. These accolades reaffirm its position as one of the world’s distinguished luxury destinations and highlight the resort’s dedication to exceptional service, innovative design and memorable guest experiences in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Nestled in the Emboodhu Finolhu lagoon, just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, the five-star resort received further prestigious recognition across several categories, strengthening its reputation as a premier luxury destination in the region. The resort was named Best Luxury New Resort in the Indian Ocean, Best Luxury Family Beach Resort in the Maldives, and Best Luxury Island Resort as a Global Winner.
Complementing the resort’s success, Spa by JW also achieved international acclaim, receiving three awards that underscore its harmonious blend of tranquillity, contemporary innovation and exceptional design. The spa was recognised for Best Interior Design in the Indian Ocean, Best Luxury Oceanview Spa in the Indian Ocean, and Best Luxury Overwater Spa as a Global Winner.
“These honours reflect our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and personalised service to every guest,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “At our resort, modern luxury is complemented by authentic Maldivian warmth, where every detail — from design to service — is thoughtfully crafted to create memorable moments and meaningful connections.”
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort offers a serene island escape with expansive overwater and beach pool villas, world-class dining and the award-winning Spa by JW, where guests are invited to unwind in complete serenity while enjoying panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Travel Awards celebrate excellence across all sectors of the luxury travel and tourism industry. The recognition of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort among this year’s global winners further reinforces its status as one of the world’s leaders in luxury hospitality.
