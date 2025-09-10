Drink
Canareef Resort brings Oktoberfest to Maldives this Autumn
From 20 September to 20 October 2025, Canareef Resort Maldives will host an Oktoberfest celebration each evening on Dhoni Beach. The event is set to bring the authentic flavours of Germany to the Maldives, enhanced by the island’s tropical setting.
Guests will be able to enjoy live German food counters offering traditional dishes, paired with a curated selection of German beers. Prepared by the resort’s chefs, the menu is designed to reflect Bavarian culinary traditions in a relaxed beachside atmosphere.
Entertainment will feature a mix of live bands and DJs, creating a lively setting where guests can dance or unwind by the sea. On selected evenings, entertainment will also be held in the resort bar, providing a variety of options to suit different preferences.
While access to Oktoberfest is complimentary for in-house guests, those on all-inclusive packages will be subject to a cover charge. The arrangement ensures a premium experience with quality food and entertainment throughout the festivities.
By combining German cultural traditions with Maldivian island leisure, Canareef’s Oktoberfest offers guests an immersive opportunity to celebrate with good food, music, and the spirit of Oktoberfest beneath the stars.
Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort introduces ‘The Tastemaker Series’ for 2025
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has unveiled The Tastemaker Series, a new collection of curated experiences scheduled to debut in the final quarter of 2025. The programme is designed to bring together internationally recognised chefs, acclaimed mixologists, renowned wellness practitioners and global tastemakers to create distinctive experiences for the resort’s guests.
The series will commence in November with a Chef Jolly pop-up that will run through December, offering refined interpretations of traditional Indian cuisine alongside special appearances by the celebrated chef. Also in November, Chef Alexander Herrmann, a two-Michelin-starred German television personality, will present a showcase of European culinary artistry, while December will feature Chef Gregory Doyen, the French pastry chef renowned for his sculptural desserts and meticulous craftsmanship.
The culinary calendar will be enhanced by a series of wine dinners. These include the Marco Felluga Wine Dinner, led by Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation winemaker of the Marco Felluga and Russiz Superiore estates, who will guide guests through a curated tasting of Collio’s finest vintages. Another highlight will be the François Labet Wine Dinner, celebrating the legacy of Burgundy’s historic Château de la Tour, with Labet himself sharing the estate’s long-standing traditions in winemaking.
Beyond gastronomy, the programme will extend into wellness. Guests will be able to take part in personalised fitness sessions with Jono Castano, trainer to Hollywood celebrities, Pilates programmes with Tash and Andre, and holistic therapies delivered by Tricia Tee, Asia’s only certified Seifu practitioner and a leading sound therapist.
Evenings at The Whale Bar will feature mixology takeovers by two of the world’s most acclaimed bars. London’s Satan’s Whiskers, ranked 29th in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, will bring its inventive cocktail craft to the Maldives, while Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour, ranked 32nd globally, will introduce signature creations inspired by tropical ingredients.
Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, said: “The Tastemaker Series embodies our vision of curating unforgettable journeys for our guests. By bringing together globally renowned chefs, mixologists, and wellness experts, we are offering a series of immersive events that blend culture, artistry, and craftsmanship with the signature St. Regis experience.”
Set on a private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort combines contemporary tropical design with local inspiration, seamlessly integrated into the natural beauty of the atoll. The resort comprises 77 villas with ocean or jungle views, each complemented by the personalised St. Regis Butler Service. Facilities include the award-winning Iridium Spa and the resort’s private Azimut Flybridge yacht, offering restorative treatments and bespoke yachting experiences.
With its blend of gastronomy, wellness, and artistry, The Tastemaker Series is positioned to offer discerning travellers a journey of flavour, creativity and cultural exploration, set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ turquoise waters and white sand beaches.
Drink
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host wine dinner with Ilaria Felluga of Marco Felluga
This October, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host an extraordinary celebration of Italian winemaking excellence as Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation winemaker and steward of the renowned Marco Felluga and Russiz Superiore estates, visits the Maldives for an intimate two-night Wine Dinner on October 24 and 25, 2025.
Guests will be invited on a journey through the Collio wine region, discovering a thoughtfully curated selection of exceptional vintages that reflect generations of craftsmanship and a deep respect for tradition. Each wine, produced through meticulous methods and certified sustainable practices, embodies the Felluga family’s enduring dedication to authenticity and excellence.
The exclusive dinners will take place in Decanter, the resort’s celebrated underground wine cellar, one of the few of its kind in the Maldives, renowned for its rare vintages and intimate setting. Within this elegant venue, The St. Regis Maldives’ culinary team will present a bespoke menu designed to complement the artistry of Collio wines, while Felluga shares insights from her family’s storied vineyards, offering a rare glimpse into their heritage and innovation.
This collaboration highlights the resort’s commitment to culinary distinction. Guests can also explore six distinctive dining venues, including ALBA, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant overlooking the sea; Orientale, known for its Pan-Asian creations; and T•Pan, a modern Japanese Kaiseki experience. Elevated tapas and cocktails await at The Whale Bar, while Crust & Craft offers al fresco seaside dining with a focus on premium meats and seafood.
Set against the pristine beauty of Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is acclaimed for curating immersive cultural and gastronomic experiences. Partnering with one of Italy’s most respected wine dynasties reflects its dedication to offering guests exclusive access to the world’s finest culinary traditions.
For discerning travelers and wine connoisseurs, this event promises more than an exquisite tasting. It is an invitation to experience a celebrated wine legacy in the unparalleled setting of a Maldivian paradise.
Drink
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Golden Week Festival with exclusive collaborations
This Golden Week, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort will host a celebration that unites culture, family, and world-class experiences, highlighted by exclusive collaborations under the resort’s renowned Sirru Icon Series. From 1 to 8 October, guests will be invited to take part in a curated programme of culinary experiences, wellness activities, and festive island moments.
As part of the Sirru Icon Series, two special activations will take centre stage:
- Behind the Bar with Opium Bangkok – On 2 and 4 October, guests can enjoy a sunset mixing session at Onu Onu Bar with Julie Nguyen, Head Bartender of Opium Bangkok, recognised among Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Despite having only three years’ experience in bartending, Nguyen has gained international recognition, including victory in a prestigious global cocktail competition. Her artistry and signature cocktails are set to create an unforgettable Maldivian evening by the sea.
- Holistic Wellness with Josiah Ngai – Certified Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncturist and NASM Personal Trainer, Josiah Ngai, will offer a holistic approach to well-being through bespoke treatments. From pulse and tongue diagnosis to acupuncture, fire cupping, moxibustion, and facial rejuvenation, each session is designed to restore balance and vitality. Guests may also enhance their wellness journey through one-to-one personal training, gentle movement, or small group sessions, supporting both body and mind.
Beyond these collaborations, the Golden Week programme will feature a Chinese buffet by the beach, family games, a Hot Pot by the Beach experience, an exclusive tennis camp, a sunset lagoon cruise, and more, offering memorable experiences for families, couples, and friends alike.
