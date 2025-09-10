Canareef Resort brings Oktoberfest to Maldives this Autumn

From 20 September to 20 October 2025, Canareef Resort Maldives will host an Oktoberfest celebration each evening on Dhoni Beach. The event is set to bring the authentic flavours of Germany to the Maldives, enhanced by the island’s tropical setting.

Guests will be able to enjoy live German food counters offering traditional dishes, paired with a curated selection of German beers. Prepared by the resort’s chefs, the menu is designed to reflect Bavarian culinary traditions in a relaxed beachside atmosphere.

Entertainment will feature a mix of live bands and DJs, creating a lively setting where guests can dance or unwind by the sea. On selected evenings, entertainment will also be held in the resort bar, providing a variety of options to suit different preferences.

While access to Oktoberfest is complimentary for in-house guests, those on all-inclusive packages will be subject to a cover charge. The arrangement ensures a premium experience with quality food and entertainment throughout the festivities.

By combining German cultural traditions with Maldivian island leisure, Canareef’s Oktoberfest offers guests an immersive opportunity to celebrate with good food, music, and the spirit of Oktoberfest beneath the stars.