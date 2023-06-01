Jumeirah Maldives, Gulf Craft unveil ultra-luxury guest transfer vessel

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and Gulf Craft today unveil an ultra-luxury Guest Transfer Vessel – the Gulf Craft 48 VIP – setting a new standard in first-class guest transfer experiences in the Maldives.

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and Gulf Craft have reimagined onboard comfort levels with the debut of the 48-foot VIP Guest Transfer Vessel, which has been meticulously designed to cater to the most discerning travellers and is testament to the resort’s commitment to taking luxury hospitality to new heights.

The boat’s exquisite interior design is complemented by luxurious amenities inspired by the resort, providing guests with unparalleled levels of comfort and style. As guests step onboard, they will be greeted by an elegant interior featuring spacious seating upholstered in plush leather with a sophisticated hand-stitched trim. The VIP seating features fully electric adjustable backrest, footrest and recline settings as well as wireless mobile phone charging capabilities and suspension for the smoothest cruise experience. To the rear of the vessel, an outdoor VIP lounge awaits with luxurious leather sofa-style seating located on the teak deck – the perfect spot to take in the breath-taking local surroundings and panoramic views on route to the resort.

“The collaboration between Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and Gulf Craft is a notable partnership in the luxury travel industry; guests can now look forward to a truly unforgettable journey to the resort. The launch of our new VIP guest transfer vessel reflects Jumeirah Group’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality, delivering unparalleled unique guest experiences that exceed expectations to delight our guests at every opportunity,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island.

As a leading yacht and boat builder in the region, Gulf Craft shares in the excitement of this partnership. Mohammed Hussein AlShaali, Gulf Craft Chairman, commented: “We are proud to have partnered with the stunning Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island to create a vessel that reaches new heights of luxury and design. We are confident that the Gulf Craft 48 VIP will establish a new benchmark in the Maldives for luxury transfers.”

The introduction of this luxury guest transfer experience represents Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s, ongoing commitment to innovation, and pushing the boundaries of luxury hospitality in the Maldives and worldwide.