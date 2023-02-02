Lovebirds are in for a treat as Sun Siyam Resorts this Valentine’s Day

The countdown has begun when February turns into the month of getaways for two, gestures of romance, pampering spa days and delectable dining experiences. A collection of new experiences to celebrate this special month are on offer at all five Sun Siyam Resorts across the Maldives.



SIYAM WORLD

To celebrate the most romantic time of the year, Siyam World has themed its Valentine’s Day celebrations around the popular romantic comedy “50 First Dates”. There are plenty of activities for couples and dreamy experiences to choose from; indulge in a “Beating Heart” personalised four-course dinner at the Cube, the resort’s beachside fine dining venue, or experience a “Love Dinner for two” at the underground wine cellar Barrique.

Available until February 20th, Siyam World’s package of romance includes 24-hour premium WOW! all-inclusive, including a choice of world cuisines in one of the five specialty restaurants including Thai, Indian and Spanish, transfers for two adults (based on a minimum stay of four nights), 25% off spa treatments, floating breakfast, 60-minute signature couples massage at Veyo Spa for two, bottle of champagne upon arrival and floral bubble bath on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Siyam World is an all-inclusive resort that is all-inclusive!

SUN SIYAM IRU VELI

Romance continues on Valentine’s Day at Sun Siyam Iru Veli with several unforgettable excursions curated especially for two. Couples can choose from the “Mystical Boat Of Love” four course champagne dinner sunset cruise, a four-course Italian feast at specialty restaurant ROMA, or an incredible private “Valentine’s Day Champagne Cruise” to a dreamy sandbank, combined with dolphin spotting and a fun bodu beru performance just for two.

For the ultimate selection of the very best, the special “Romance Experience” package offers guests the possibility to enjoy a romantic beach dinner, a soothing couples massage, a dreamy lucky dolphin sunset cruise, themed turndown services, a personal flower bath and a romantic in-villa breakfast. Being an all-suite haven of seclusion with a naturally intimate and romantic ambience, Sun Siyam Iru Veli is the perfect luxury getaway for couples and honeymooners.

SUN SIYAM IRU FUSHI

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love and embark on an unforgettable journey with your soulmate at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. To mark the occasion, the 221-villa resort, on the beach and overwater, is offering a special Valentine’s Day package including a bottle of champagne on arrival, 30% discount on a private beach dinner, 20% discount on treatments lasting 60 minutes or more at the Spa by Thalgo®, first dive and a cruise for two to watch the dolphins at sunset.

Whether you choose a Beach Villa surrounded by tropical vegetation or a Water Villa with a pool, the personalized attention given by the team will only enhance your stay further. Exclusive experiences are available to be booked on the island whether it’s a Valentine’s Day Destination Beach Dining experience, a Champagne Floating breakfast in your very own villa, or an evening out stargazing with your loved one. There is a special Valentine’s Day Lucky Draw available to all guests at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi where one lucky couple is able to win any of the unique Valentine’s Day experiences on the island.

SUN SIYAM OLHUVELI

At Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives contemplate nature, relish in exquisite cuisine and celebrate life with your other half with 20% discount on all beverages, diving and sports activities, 25% discount on all spa treatments as well as tailored romance and honeymoon packages that guarantee magical moments. Flower petals strewn on the bed and a bottle of champagne await, before indulging in an intimate dinner, served outdoors under the star-studded sky.

Available only at Sun Siyam Olhuveli is another unique dining experience for romance seekers,

the “Floating Platform Dinner”! With an amazing and delectable menu, dinner experience is

exactly how it sounds, a secluded beautiful setting floating in the lagoon where you can embrace the beautiful night view and share an intimate dinner with your loved one.

SUN SIYAM VILU REEF

The grand dame of Sun Siyam Resorts, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, is truly one of the best resort destinations you can choose, where couples from around the world come throughout the year to celebrate their loved ones. Enjoy 5-star understated Maldivian hospitality whilst sinking your toes into the powder white sand and discover new depths of relaxation with the waves as your soundtrack in this perfect honeymoon destination.

With a massive 70% repeat visitor rate and limited availability, some of the benefits to honeymooners at Vilu Reef include, a romantic dinner at one of our specialty restaurants, a 50% spa credit, a speciality honeymoon cake and other small but beautiful gestures that make your couple’s holiday unforgettable.

With plenty of experience for two to enjoy, and to fully get into the Valentine’s Day vibes, an island escape to Sun Siyam Resorts might just be the best idea!