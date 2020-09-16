Featured International News Travel

International travel fell 65% in first half, could take four years to recover, U.N. tourism body says

18 views September 16, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – International tourist arrivals plunged 65% in the first half of 2020 compared to last year, data from the World Tourism Organization showed on Tuesday, translating into an estimated $460 billion loss in export revenues.

Just over half of destinations eased travel restrictions by early September but a return to 2019 levels of tourism could take between two to four years, according to the Madrid-based United Nations’ tourism body.

“Safe and responsible international travel is now possible in many parts of the world, and it is imperative that governments work closely with the private sector to get global tourism moving again,” UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

A total of 440 million international arrivals were lost between January and June this year, with Asia and the Pacific the hardest-hit region at 72% less tourists than last year.

Europe saw a 66% drop in arrivals, compared to a 57% decline in Africa and the Middle East and 55% in the Americas.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Seaside Finolhu ready to reopen after exciting transformation
Crossroads Maldives turns one: Join the celebrations, win exclusive giveaway prizes
‘Developing Asia’ to shrink for first time in nearly six decades: ADB
German hospitality industry still far below pre-crisis revenues
Thai cabinet approves long-stay tourist visas amid plans to reopen
Lufthansa could cut more planes and jobs than planned: sources

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House