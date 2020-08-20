Jen Male Maldives by Shangri-La to reopen on Sept 1

Jen Male Maldives by Shangri-La will be reopening its doors on September 1.

Guests will be welcomed back in true Maldivian style in the heart of the island nation’s capital.

Despite the official reopening set for September, the hotel is already welcoming transit guests for a maximum stay length of two nights as per local government guidelines.

Azur restaurant Jen’s Kitchen on the Go have also reopened from August 15, with opening hours set from 6am to 9.30pm and from 7am to 9.30pm, respectively.

Swimming pool will operate from 6am to 6pm, while gym facilities will be open 24 hours for hotel guests to enjoy at their leisure.

Lime restaurant and Aristo Spa will remain closed until further notice.

The hotel remains committed to providing a safe environment for all through Shangri-La Cares, the group’s global safety programme. It comprises a range of enhanced protocols and measures designed to ensure colleagues work with peace of mind and guests can confidently enjoy the moments that matter most.

The only international business hotel in the Maldives, Jen Male Maldives by Shangri-La is ideally located in the commercial and administrative district of capital Male, making it the preferred stay for business travellers and transit passengers.

The 14-storey building is the tallest hotel in the capital, and offers 114 rooms, including a Deluxe Suite. The three food and beverage outlets include a grab and go cafe, an all-day dining restaurant, and a rooftop restaurant overlooking an infinity swimming pool.

Hotel Jen also houses two meeting rooms and a ballroom, which offers the perfect setting for prestigious social events and large conferences, as well as a 24-hour gym and the famous Aristo Spa where guests can indulge in a massage to wind down the day.