Moscow expands COVID-19 express tests to major airports

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is expanding COVID-19 express tests to other major air hubs in Moscow after using them at the country’s busiest airport, Sheremetyevo, in the capital, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.

The portable testing system, which fits in two small suitcases, gives results within an hour and is already being used by some Russian companies and at major events, the RDIF said.

Moscow announced the resumption of some regular international flights on Aug. 1 to Turkey, Britain and Tanzania, as the coronavirus crisis eases in Russia. The country has also been in talks with other countries to re-launch the flights.

Russia has the world’s fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases at 866,627. It says 14,490 people have died from the virus.

As part of a wider plan to create coronavirus-free airport hubs, RDIF said on Wednesday the express tests would be expanded to other Moscow’s largest airports, Vnukovo International and Moscow Domodedovo.

It said the testing would be available both for arriving and departing passengers. The service will be rolled out at the airports within a week.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

