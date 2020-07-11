Adaaran, Heritance Hotels produce four finalists at Stelliers Hotelier Awards

In the midst of a pandemic and growing concerns worldwide, one positive ray of sunshine has emerged for staff and management at Aitken Spence Hotels Maldives with the selection of four employees to the final round of the Stelliers Hotelier Awards 2020.

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu’s Human Resources cum Learning and Development Manager Ahmed Anwar is among the finalists for ‘CSR Hotelier’ accolade, with Adaaran Prestige Vadoo’s Executive Housekeeper Beede Perera listed in the ‘Housekeeping Hotelier’ category.

Heritance Aarah’s Executive Sommelier Lenka Praveen is among the finalists of ‘Sommelier & Mixologist Hotelier’ category, while Aitken Spence Hotel Maldives’ Corporate Assistant General Manager for Talent Management and Quality Assurance Tharaka Appuhamy is up for a win in the categories of ‘Sustainability Hotelier’ and ‘Corporate Hotelier’.

This years’ achievements mark an important milestone for the group as not one but four finalists made it to the finals, representing both brands, Adaaran Resorts and Heritance Hotels.

The annual Stellier Awards, which debuted as The Hotelier Awards in 2014, recognise professionals in the hospitality industry based on their performance in the respective fields, as well as key aspects such as personality and team work.

Among the finalists are some of Aitken Spence Hotel Maldives’ brightest stars and upcoming talent.

With Ahmed Anwar from Meedhupparu being part of the Spence family since 2007, his contribution towards the uplifting of thousands of lives over the years have been monumental. His passion to go beyond the confines of his role allowed him to champion various CSR programmes.

Over the years, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo has been known for its exceptional service and commended on the quality of accommodation and public spaces. The team lead behind this success is Beede Perera, the resort’s Executive Housekeeper. Counting over 23 years of experience within the industry, he has certainly brought a unique touch to the resort and is deserving of the accolade.

Among the finalists is Heritance Aarah’s Lenka Praveen, whose foray into the field came just over one and half years ago. His enthusiasm to learn, continued passion to better his skills and thirst to innovate are well recognised with his listing as a finalist in the ‘Sommelier & Mixologist Hotelier’ category.

Aitken Spence Hotel Maldives’ Corporate Assistant General Manager for Talent Management and Quality Assurance Tharaka Appuhamy — recipient of ‘Stelliers South Asia Human Resources Hotelier of the Year’ in 2019 — is up for two wins this year. Having entered the Spence Maldives family in 2016, Appuhamy has risen in the corporate ladder owing to his sheer drive and focus.

These four are among the 98 finalists who were virtually selected for the final stage of the prestigious Stelliers Hoteliers awarding platform. Winners will be announced at a glamorous awards ceremony on December 4 in Macau.

Aitken Spence Hotels is known for its trendsetting approach to creating a holiday experience unlike any other. Over the years, the hospitality giant has invested heavily on training and development along with research and development to stay abreast of the trends and curating aspirational and memorable stays.

Aitken Spence is a well-recognised international resort chain that has been in operation in the Maldives since 1993. The chain has been very active in establishing a solid training ground for many local hoteliers and has upheld the responsibility of grooming local talent towards forging a career in the field of resort operations.

The Aitken Spence Hotels portfolio consists of 22 hotels: 10 in Sri Lanka, one in India, seven in the Maldives (750 rooms), and four in Oman.

The company launched its latest Maldivian property in 2019 with the opening of Heritance Aarah, a premier all-inclusive resort in the northern Raa atoll.