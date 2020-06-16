Dhigufaru Island Resort introduces sticker pack for messaging apps

Dhigufaru Island Resort Maldives has introduced a dedicated sticker pack for the most popular social messaging apps used worldwide.

The Dhigufaru Sticker Pack is available on iOS and Android versions of Viber, Whatsapp and Telegram.

“It is tailored to add value to the conversations among friends and family by sharing sticker images of the unique experiences at Dhigufaru Island Resort,” an announcement by the resort read.

To download the sticker pack, simply scan the QR code on the photo below or visit this link (Viber, Telegram).

Dhigufaru is preparing for its reopening after a major rebuild.

The rebuild has resulted in the expansion of Dhigufaru’s room inventory, with Water Villas, Pool Water Villas, Presidential Suite, and Family Villas being added to the accommodation options on offer at the resort.

Set in the Maldives only UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll, Dhigufaru can be reached by a scenic 40-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

The resort opened in August 2016 with just 40 guest rooms, including 30 Beach Villas and 10 Semi-Water Villas.

The three restaurants and bars at the resort offer a variety of dining options with their own distinctive character and feel to choose from, depending on the guest’s mood.

Dhigufaru has a range of activities, including a dive centre and a water sports centre offering a wide range of marine expeditions. Funa Spa offers comprehensive beauty, health and well-being experiences.