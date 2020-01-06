Adaaran Select Meedhupparu wins TUI Environmental Champion Award

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu has received the TUI Environmental Champion award for 2020.

Awarded by TUI Group, the world’s leading integrated tourism group operating in more than 100 destinations worldwide, this recognition celebrates outstanding performance in driving sustainable tourism.

TUI, one of the largest tour operators globally, is a keen enthusiast for environmentally responsible hotels, and its Environmental Champion Award is limited to a select group of TUI Germany Hotels and Resorts, worldwide, whose performance achieves exemplary sustainable tourism.

To qualify for the award, TUI Germany guests must rate a resort more than eight out of 10 in the environment section. The hotel or resort must also hold a certificate recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council such as Travelife.

Embracing an eco-friendly approach as a business is nothing new for Adaaran Resorts; it is simply the conventional way of operating their resorts. Adaaran honours the ‘Adaaran Sustainability Policy’ where they endeavour to maintain a high level of environmental consciousness through strategising and executing suitable eco-sustainability practices. Sustainability awareness efforts involve educating employees and guests on the sustainable policy, Travelife training programmes for staff, display of sustainability related messages on notice boards and awareness via social media.

Amongst many sustainable initiatives, installation of bottling plants has helped terminate the use of single-use plastic water bottles altogether. At Adaaran’s resorts, guests are offered only paper straws on request, thus alleviating the use of plastic straws as well.

Good hygiene is practiced at Adaaran’s resorts at all times. No harmful chemicals are utilised other than biodegradable ones. Such practices have been derived from Adaaran’s compliance with their company-wide 7R practice: Reject, Reduce, Reuse, Reclaim, Repair, Replace and Recycle.

Adaaran’s resorts have implemented several measures to keep up with industry best practices and global sustainability trends. One of the measures taken is to operate an energy saving system in all rooms, by the use of a key card to activate the electricity in the room. Guest rooms are installed with inverter type air conditioners. A programme is currently underway to replace light bulbs with energy-efficient LED lamps in all rooms, public areas and gardens.

The group’s resorts also organise projects on island cleaning, tree planting, environmental awareness and coral transplanting.

Adaaran, a subsidiary of Sri Lankan conglomerate Aitken Spence, runs five resorts in the Maldives: Adaaran Club Rannalhi, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi and Adaaran Prestige Vadoo.

Adaaran Select Meedhupparu resort is a fabulous five-star property located in the northern Raa atoll. Surrounded by powder soft beaches and sublime turquoise lagoons, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu invites you to surrender to your senses and bask in the majesty of your tropical island surroundings. Guests can relax in the sumptuous Mandara Spa and try their hand at a number of exciting water sport activities, including scuba diving, windsurfing and water-skiing.

Aitken Spence has also recently opened a new property in the Maldives under its Heritance brand, Heritance Aarah in Raa atoll.

Heritance Aarah is the first LEED Gold certified resort in the Maldives. LEED buildings save energy, water, resources, generate less waste and support human health.