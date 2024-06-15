News
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives introduces new summer all-inclusive oﬀer from $495++
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has upgraded and refreshed its ‘All-inclusive’ offer making it one of the best in the destination known for luxury. Add some fantastic extras just for the Summer Season for stays to 30 September, 2024 and you’re all set for a wonderful vacation.
Kandooma Maldives is a private island paradise and a favourite with families and couples alike with almost a quarter of all guests choosing the all-inclusive option when they stay at the private island paradise.
“In a destination where almost everything is imported sometimes it can be a little pricey. We think the newly refreshed all-inclusive offer represents terrific value with great inclusions.” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“We’ve done our best to ensure the offer is attractive, with a great mix of inclusions from being able to dine around at three different restaurants as well as afternoon tea snacks and ice cream o’clock which is a favourite with the little ones. I think it’s worth highlighting that we’re the only resort to include free scuba diving for certified divers and for our drink offering we are proud to use premium brands,” says Mark.
The newly refreshed offer is jam-packed with value and fun, and includes:
- Villa accommodation for two with a welcome drink on arrival and a bottle of bubbly
- Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner at a choice of three outlets (buffet and a la carte)
- Unlimited alcoholic drinks served 11am to 11pm (wine, cocktails, beer, spirits, juices, mocktails, smoothies, milkshakes, mineral water and special coffees)
- Afternoon snacks and Ice Cream O’Clock
- Recreation activities including kayaking, a boat trip to the island’s side reef for snorkelling and the new sustainability & nature walk.
- Two free scuba dives for two certified divers per villa per day (Requires minimum 3 nights stay; T&Cs apply)
- 50% off Mini Bar (alcohol, soft drinks and snacks)
- 20% off at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala (excludes promotions)
- 20% off Private Dining on the Beach
- 15% off selected Recreation and Leisure Activities
- Free Wifi in villa and public areas
Add to this with the special extras just for stays before 30 September:
- Free Airport-Resort-Airport shared boat transfers (valued at US$130pp)
- Free upgrade to Floating Breakfast on one day (stays of 3+ nights only)
- 40% off Shark Snorkelling Boat Trip (Normally US$99++pp)
If white sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters sound like the perfect backdrop for your getaway, look no further than Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
You’ll enjoy various leisure activities and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Choose the villa style that suits you from a choice of Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with several 2- and 3-bedroom villa options, the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme underpinned by IHG’s Kids (U13) Stay & Eat Free offer. Discover delicious cuisine with six food and beverage outlets including Kandooma Cafe’s sensational international buffet and the tasty array of specialties at The Asian Kitchen. For those who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are dotted around the island and be sure to grab a pic on the Kandooma Swing for Instagram. The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers absolute escape and rejuvenation for body and mind amidst the lush island gardens.
Kandooma is located just 40-mins boat ride from the airport, meaning your holiday starts shortly after touchdown, there are no connecting flights here! The Summer Maldives All-inclusive offer is subject to availability, book now.
The Kandooma Summer Maldives All-inclusive offer is priced from US$495++ per night staying in a Garden Villa for two, with a minimum two-night stay. This offer is strictly for direct bookings either via email to the reservations team at reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com or online at https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/summer-bliss/
Culture
Bandos Maldives offers exclusive Eid Al-Adha offers, celebrations
This Eid Al-Adha, Bandos Maldives invites guests to create unforgettable family memories in a stunning tropical paradise.
Enjoy an exclusive offer with benefits including free stay and meals for up to two children, a free sunset dolphin cruise, and complimentary use of Clubhouse facilities, snorkeling gear, a glass-bottom boat experience, and non-motorised water sports. Additional perks include complimentary laundry services, early check-in and late checkout, and a 20% discount on spa treatments and food & beverages.
Celebrate Eid with a delightful breakfast spread featuring local and international cuisines, participate in thrilling aqua races, and enjoy an enchanting performance of Dhafi Negun accompanied by Maali & Bodumas. Indulge in a special buffet dinner showcasing local culinary delights and experience the vibrant culture of the Maldives with rhythmic drumming and cultural dances.
Join the team at Bandos Maldives for a memorable Eid Al-Adha celebration. Book now to enjoy these exclusive benefits and make the most of your holiday.
Action
Once-in-a-lifetime baby Humpback Whale encounter at Komandoo Maldives
In the tranquil waters surrounding the Maldives’ Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, a remarkable event unfolded recently, captivating the hearts of guests and locals alike. A baby humpback whale, measuring between 8 to 10 metres in length, graced the reefs with its majestic presence, creating a stir of excitement and awe among those fortunate enough to witness this extraordinary spectacle.
The enchanting encounter began on April 10th at 9:00 am, when the young whale was first spotted near Komandoo Water Villas. Dive Instructor Anna, from Prodivers on Komandoo, was one of the first responders to this unexpected visitation. “I saw the big baby humpback whale sleeping at a depth of 7-8m and took some video footage as proof before heading back to shore as quickly as I could to alert others about this incredible sight,” Anna shared, reflecting on the initial moments of this once-in-a-lifetime event.
The news spread like wildfire across the island, with guests at the pool deck and from neighboring properties such as Kuredu, Hurawalhi, and Kudadoo joining in on the excitement. “It was a very joyful event for everyone. People were star-struck and some, myself included, even cried,” Anna recounted, underscoring the emotional impact of witnessing such a rare phenomenon up close. Tina, Kuredu Prodivers Dive Centre Manager, recounted the thrill of unexpectedly encountering the whale during her dive expeditions, “When I ascended from my dive in Aquarium, the Captain screamed at me that there is a humpback whale on Komandoo house reef – I couldn’t believe it!”
Efforts were quickly mobilised to ensure the well-being of the young whale. Komandoo’s General Manager at the time, Navaz, coordinated logistics to provide a speedboat for monitoring the whale’s movements, ensuring that guests and staff could observe from a respectful distance. “Everyone behaved very respectfully. In the water, it was not just guests; even the captain from Aisha Boat, Captain Ahmed, jumped in and snorkelled with the whale too,” Anna added, emphasising the community spirit that surrounded this natural marvel.
The whale’s journey continued to captivate throughout the following days, with sightings near Komandoo’s front jetty, and subsequently outside Hinnavaru’s and Kudadoo’s house reefs. Marlene, from Prodivers Office Team, shared her unforgettable experience, “When I think about my time with the whale, I still get goosebumps. Seeing the humpback was pure joy.”
Marine biologists were consulted to assess the whale’s condition and behavior. They confirmed that the whale appeared healthy and uninjured. “The information we got was that baby whales can get lost from time to time, and if they do, they seek shelter in shallower areas and wait for their family to pick them up again,” Anna explained, offering insights into the whale’s behavior and reassuring observers of its well-being.
For those who cherish wildlife encounters and the magic of the ocean, Komandoo’s recent visitor has left an indelible mark. As the young humpback continues its journey, the memory of this special encounter remains a testament to the wonders that await in the pristine waters of the Maldives. Whether from the shores of Komandoo or neighbouring islands, guests and locals alike were united in marvelling at nature’s beauty, reminding us all of the importance of preserving and cherishing our marine ecosystems.
For travellers seeking unforgettable experiences amidst breathtaking natural beauty, Komandoo and its surrounding islands continue to offer glimpses into the wonders of the ocean that are truly beyond compare.
Featured
Discover ultimate privacy at Nika Maldives
Imagine a place where the world fades away, leaving you with nothing but the gentle sound of waves and the soft touch of sand beneath your feet. A place where privacy is not just a promise, but a guarantee. Welcome to Nika island Resort & Spa, Maldives, the only resort that offers private beaches for an unparalleled experience of seclusion and tranquility.
At Nika, your very own private beach awaits. Picture yourself enjoying a personalised BBQ under the stars or designing your own destination dining experience, tailored to your every desire. Whether it’s a romantic dinner for two or a family feast, the possibilities are endless.
John Miller, a recent guest at Nika, shares his unforgettable experience: “Staying at Nika’s private beach villa was the ultimate privacy I’ve ever experienced. Born in London, I’ve never known such seclusion in my entire life. The resort is lush with vegetation, and the fauna and flora are simply amazing. It’s a hidden gem in the middle of the Indian Ocean. The local stories and the museum displays are fascinating.”
But the allure of Nika doesn’t end there. The resort’s dive centre offers exceptional dive courses, taking you to spectacular dive sites that reveal the breathtaking underwater world. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or a beginner, the wonders beneath the surface will leave you in awe.
After a day of exploration, indulge in the Lotus Spa at Nika. Offering a range of excellent massages, from traditional local techniques to various modern varieties, the spa promises to rejuvenate your body and soul.
Nika is a small resort, yet it is brimming with entertainment and activities. From water sports to cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone. It’s a sanctuary where you can ground yourself, reconnect with nature, and discover a level of privacy that is truly extraordinary.
Escape to Nika and hide away at your secret beach. Here, the ultimate privacy and relaxation await.
Trending
-
Business7 days ago
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils new residential project: The Coral Residences, Kandima
-
News1 week ago
Soneva makes strides with solar energy
-
News1 week ago
ELE|NA Spa celebrates World Environment Day with Gold, Silver awards for sustainable operations
-
Culture7 days ago
Eid al-Adha 2024 celebration at Niyama Private Islands Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Embark on journey of wellness at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Global Wellness Day in Niyama’s ultimate natural setting
-
Cooking7 days ago
Atmosphere Core introduces Master of Sushi to Maldives
-
Culture1 week ago
Discover captivating Eid celebrations at Patina Maldives