Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives introduces new summer all-inclusive oﬀer from $495++

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has upgraded and refreshed its ‘All-inclusive’ offer making it one of the best in the destination known for luxury. Add some fantastic extras just for the Summer Season for stays to 30 September, 2024 and you’re all set for a wonderful vacation.

Kandooma Maldives is a private island paradise and a favourite with families and couples alike with almost a quarter of all guests choosing the all-inclusive option when they stay at the private island paradise.

“In a destination where almost everything is imported sometimes it can be a little pricey. We think the newly refreshed all-inclusive offer represents terrific value with great inclusions.” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“We’ve done our best to ensure the offer is attractive, with a great mix of inclusions from being able to dine around at three different restaurants as well as afternoon tea snacks and ice cream o’clock which is a favourite with the little ones. I think it’s worth highlighting that we’re the only resort to include free scuba diving for certified divers and for our drink offering we are proud to use premium brands,” says Mark.

The newly refreshed offer is jam-packed with value and fun, and includes:

Villa accommodation for two with a welcome drink on arrival and a bottle of bubbly

Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner at a choice of three outlets (buffet and a la carte)

Unlimited alcoholic drinks served 11am to 11pm (wine, cocktails, beer, spirits, juices, mocktails, smoothies, milkshakes, mineral water and special coffees)

Afternoon snacks and Ice Cream O’Clock

Recreation activities including kayaking, a boat trip to the island’s side reef for snorkelling and the new sustainability & nature walk.

Two free scuba dives for two certified divers per villa per day (Requires minimum 3 nights stay; T&Cs apply)

50% off Mini Bar (alcohol, soft drinks and snacks)

20% off at Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala (excludes promotions)

20% off Private Dining on the Beach

15% off selected Recreation and Leisure Activities

Free Wifi in villa and public areas

Add to this with the special extras just for stays before 30 September:

Free Airport-Resort-Airport shared boat transfers (valued at US$130pp)

Free upgrade to Floating Breakfast on one day (stays of 3+ nights only)

40% off Shark Snorkelling Boat Trip (Normally US$99++pp)

If white sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters sound like the perfect backdrop for your getaway, look no further than Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

You’ll enjoy various leisure activities and some of the best scuba diving in the Maldives. Choose the villa style that suits you from a choice of Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with several 2- and 3-bedroom villa options, the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme underpinned by IHG’s Kids (U13) Stay & Eat Free offer. Discover delicious cuisine with six food and beverage outlets including Kandooma Cafe’s sensational international buffet and the tasty array of specialties at The Asian Kitchen. For those who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are dotted around the island and be sure to grab a pic on the Kandooma Swing for Instagram. The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers absolute escape and rejuvenation for body and mind amidst the lush island gardens.

Kandooma is located just 40-mins boat ride from the airport, meaning your holiday starts shortly after touchdown, there are no connecting flights here! The Summer Maldives All-inclusive offer is subject to availability, book now.

The Kandooma Summer Maldives All-inclusive offer is priced from US$495++ per night staying in a Garden Villa for two, with a minimum two-night stay. This offer is strictly for direct bookings either via email to the reservations team at reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com or online at https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/summer-bliss/