BBM to host masterclass with Michelin-starred chef Bruno Menard

Leading resort supplier Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) is set to host another successful edition of their annual Masterclass workshop with three Michelin-starred French chef Bruno Menard, aimed at helping chefs expand their knowledge in the culinary arts.

BBM’s Masterclass series brings some of the world’s best chefs and experts from the field to the Maldives to conduct sessions to showcase how to use products from different brands.

Bruno will host the Masterclass session at Kurumba Maldives on June 10.

The entrance free workshop will have 100 seats, with 30% seats reserved for Maldivians and an additional 10 seats available to students of the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies at the Maldives National University.

Candidates can register for the session on the BBM website.

Here’s how masterclass is planned:

In the morning, Bruno will show how to prepare hot application dishes and pastries; in the afternoon he will show how to prepare cold application dishes

He will share the latest culinary arts techniques

A certificate signed by Bruno will be given to all participants

For as long as he can remember, Bruno always wanted to be a chef. He inherited his passion for cooking from his family who was already far involved in to the hospitality industry: his father was a famous chocolatier in France, before his brother took over the family business and his sister is at the head of a hotel in Paris. After more than 35 years, his passion for cooking remains intact.

BBM is one of Maldives’ leading suppliers of food, bakery, cooking ingredients, and non-food offerings to resorts, HORECA, and the mainstream consumer market. BBM is the choice distributor favoured by some of the world’s leading brands such as Unilever, IREKS, Lamb Weston, TWG, San Benedetto, Ravi Fruit, Fontana, Aryzta, Harvey Fresh, and more.

BBM’s engagement goes beyond mere supplies and extends to knowledge sharing for operational excellence of chefs. BBM regularly hosts product demos and training sessions by bringing in product specialists collaborating with the principals. Further, under the Masterclass series, BBM brings the culinary excellence of world-renowned (usually Michelin Starred) chefs and industry professionals through pro-bono day-long demonstrations that are received with great enthusiasm by the Maldivian chefs’ community.