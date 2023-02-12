The Ritz-Carlton Maldives introduces ‘Essence of Balance’ stay package

The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces The Essence of Balance stay package – a signature island experience that embraces the circle of island life. With a minimum stay of four nights in any Villa category, awaken your senses with over 450 minutes of exquisite treatments from renowned sustainable and holistic wellness brand Bamford, flow with the ancient practice of yoga hosted in breathtaking venues around the island, get hands-on at workshops, discover indigenous ingredients and techniques at cooking classes and more. For an elevated stay, add on exhilarating Ocean and Land Discoveries for a complete getaway.

Located in an iconic Kerry Hill-designed circular building set entirely over crystal clear waters and surrounded by the resort’s water villas, therapists at The Ritz-Carlton Spa will take you on a personalised holistic experience with a Post Flight Flow to boost circulation, encourage healthy blood flow and ease tensed jet-lagged muscles, a Bamford Signature Journey Treatment that combines healing Japanese Shiatsu and Swedish motions to release tension and balance meridians exclusively designed for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, a Bamford Wellness Facial which includes Gua Sha to ease muscle tension and support lymphatic flow and a Gua Sha Face Massage Workshop to continue the amazing benefits of Gua Sha at home. Throughout your stay, continue to flow with the ocean breezes and Aerial Yoga, Personal Training and a bespoke Maldivian Cooking Class where our culinary team will introduce fresh produce from local islands and recipes with cooking techniques handed down over generations.

Set above azure waters or nestled along beach coves, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ eight Villa categories seamlessly blends island living with sustainable modern design. Luxurious Villas with private infinity pools, sundecks, uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean and the attention of an Aris Meeha or Personal Host, will complete your immersive Maldivian experience.

The Essence of Balance stay package is valid through December 17, 2023 starting at $2,700 + tax per night and includes:

Luxury accommodation in the Villa category of your choice

Daily breakfast at La Locanda

150 minute Bamford Signature Journey treatment*

90 minute Bamford Wellness Facial*

60 minute Post Flight Flow*

60 minute Aerial Yoga*

60 minute Personal Training*

30 minute Gua Sha Face Massage Workshop*

Maldivian Cooking Class with Lunch (Pre-reservation required)*

Return shared transfers in our luxury speedboat

24 hour Aris Meeha (Personal Host)

Luxurious welcome amenities

20% allowance on any other additional spa treatment during stay

For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives