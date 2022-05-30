Love is all around: Hideaway recognised as ‘Best of the Best’ Romantic Hotel in Asia

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced that, for the first time ever in recent years, the resort has been awarded the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best – the highest honour Tripadvisor bestows with winners of this award ranking among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor in various categories. With this award, guests have recognised through Tripadvisor that Hideaway is one of the Best of the Best Romantic Hotels in Asia.

“Considering the vast number of romantic sanctuaries in the Maldives, to be ranked as #11 in the whole of Asia is a privilege and honour. We will make sure we offer some great romantic experiences in the resort in terms of private dining and excursions and beyond to hopefully keep being one of the best in this category in the years to come. Can’t have done this without the help of the dedicated team from the amazing butlers, the creative and dedicated housekeeping team, the multi-talented F&B team, and the rest who are going the extra mile to make sure to create dreamy experiences that couples will love and cherish during their lovely stay in the Maldives”, says the resort’s General Manager Christophe Adam.

As per Tripadvisor, the Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on reviews and opinions collected in a single year from Tripadvisor’s global community of travellers. It goes to show if great experiences are being offered by hospitality providers, guests will be their biggest of fans by taking the time to write about their stays with the property.

In addition to his statement, Christophe also noted that without guests letting the world know of the magically romantic experiences that they have experienced at the resort via social media and platforms like Tripadvisor, these kinds of accolades and recognition would not have been possible. So together with his team, he wishes to use this opportunity to extend their heartfelt thanks to each and every one of those guests.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a hidden jewel tucked away deep in the northern Maldives on Dhonakulhi Island, Haa Alifu Atoll. Pristine, untouched, and picturesque, this five-star resort is a scenic 75-minute seaplane ride from Male’ International Airport, straight to the resort.

Peace and quiet are guaranteed at Hideaway, which will always live up to its name because space and privacy are built into the very essence of this natural paradise. This crescent-shaped island is enveloped by a lush tropical ecosystem, which eclipses the small portions occupied by villas and outlets. With some of the largest beachfront villas in the country and assured privacy from other guests, Hideaway offers absolute escapism to those who seek it as they enjoy their very own piece of heaven on Earth. Make the best use of the massive private beachfront area in each beach villa, such as having private dining at the beach right near your villa with your loved one.

The resort’s uncompromising attentiveness to its guests, coupled with delicious culinary dishes, fantastic watersports adventures including a floating aqua park, calming wellness concepts, and breath-taking natural beauty, make it the ultimate experience for a tranquil honeymoon or romantic getaway. All guests are treated to their very own personal butler that knows the resort like the back of their hand and can advise on how to get the maximum value out of any vacation. They will disclose the best snorkelling spots, customise excursions to fit individual needs and work hard to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Hideaway strives to create an environment where others can relax and enjoy their time in luxury and privacy – a perfectly splendid hideaway from all the worries of the outside world. Come and experience it for yourself: you and your partner deserve it.

To inquire about Hideaway or book a stay at this resort, visit: www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com