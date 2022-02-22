Amilla Maldives bids namaste to 200-hour yoga retreat

Amilla Maldives announces the country’s first resort-based 200-hour teacher training course.

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is set to become the first resort in the Maldives to host a complete 200-hour training retreat for aspiring yoga teachers seeking professional credentials. Running from June 1st to 21st, it will be hosted by Aniket Bhosale, winner of a multitude of awards in Hapkido tournaments.

Participants will reside in luxurious accommodation and be treated to Amilla’s award-winning and delicious Wellness Your Way plant-based food over the 22 nights and 21 days of learning. Their days will begin with morning rituals and practice before a tasty lunch, some leisure time on the white sand shores and in the turquoise lagoon, followed by afternoon practice and evening rituals. Participants will also have unlimited access to the resort’s Sensora sound and light therapy room as well as a bath ceremony and massage.

Accommodation options include four guests sharing a unique Treetop Pool Villa surrounded by the jungle canopy, two sharing a Reef Water Pool Villa (perfect for watching the marine life underneath), or a solo Water Pool Villa with the best reef views on the island.

Upon completion of the 200 hours of yoga training, participants will receive official certification as yoga teachers from the World Yoga Association, and partake in a beachside graduation dinner.

Aniket, who rejoins Amilla after having previously hosted sessions and treatments as the resort’s Visiting Practitioner, will also take residency in late October at Amilla’s Javvu Spa for a six-month period.

With black belts in Taekwondo, Hapkido and Kungfu, Aniket is graced with the titles of Kungfu Master, Yogacharya, Sifu and National Coach. Aniket hails from Maharashtra, India and has an immensely spiritual character. He is available to teach guests a variety of yoga practices including Ashtanga, Hatha, Sukshma and the sleep-inducing Yoga Nidra. Having studied under a variety of Indian Yoga Masters, Aniket brings a calm yet motivational style to each and every session.

To find out more email stay@amilla.com.