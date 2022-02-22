Dive with Saudi Arabian master trainer Nouf Alosaimi on Women’s Day at The Standard Maldives

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2022, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has announced their new Dive & Seek package, a week-long unique residency with Saudi Arabian PADI Master Scuba Diver Trainer Nouf Alosaimi.

Known for holding the record for the deepest technical dive by a Saudi woman, Nouf Alosaimi joins the island from Monday 7th March until Friday 11th March, for a week of programming to honour women empowerment and lead exhilarating underwater exploration with some of the world’s most diverse marine life.

Born and raised in Taif, Saudi Arabia, Nouf Alosaimi completed her PADI Divemaster course in Jeddah before moving to Sharm El Sheikh Egypt, where she spent three years as an underwater photographer and diving guide. She proudly became an instructor in 2013 and has been training other scuba diving enthusiasts since. Nouf Alosaimi joins The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives to demonstrate how diving changed her life and how it can change others too.

Attendees can dive into several events throughout the week, starting with The Standard Talks: Meet Nouf Alosaimi at the Todis Bar, where Nouf will open on her incredible journey as a female diver. Nouf will also host two separate Standard Talks throughout the week both with Special Marine Trivia and Ocean Discovery. All talks will give guests important information on The Maldives as a premier dive destination and open discussions on what creatures can be seen within the oceans and the important awareness of coral reefs.

The next morning, certified divers can join Nouf as she guides the International Women’s Day Dive (all genders welcome) to see the spectacular marine life and explore the wonders of the ocean. Divers can expect to witness and swim alongside over 220 species of aquatic life, including grey sharks, eagle rays, tropical fish, turtles in the pristine house reef which is also home to 98 different types of magnificent coral. Guided dives with Nouf will also be available both Wednesday 9th and Thursday 10th March. The residency will finish with an exclusive Coral Planting Activity, a day of collecting broken pieces of coral, which will be carefully placed into coral frames and be placed in The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives’ Coral Garden.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives Dive & Seek package will also ensure both guests receive dinner at Guduguda, their traditional Maldivian restaurant and a 60-minute DIY Hamman spa experience and 60-minute stress-relief diver’s massage with access to the spa and sauna, before heading home from the island of paradise.