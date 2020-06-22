Heritance Aarah celebrates yoga day

Heritance Aarah has hosted an invigorating sunset yoga session to celebrate the International Day Yoga 2020.

With a two-fold objective of educating resort staff on the acclaimed wellness practice of yoga and supporting them in dealing with the mental stress during the lockdown period, Heritance Aarah’s resident yogi Jagath Bandara Basanyake conducted a number of sessions, including a 60-minute hatha flow depiction, on Monday.

Heritance Aarah, known for promoting wellness tourism through the Maldives first-ever Medi Spa facility, took the lockdown period to train its associates in a variety of fields which went beyond heightened safety and health practices.

The yoga sessions are part of the resort’s approach to give a first-hand experience and educate its employees on some of the resort’s offerings.

With the perfect setting of the serene Indian Ocean, the warm skies and swaying palms, Heritance Aarah associates enjoyed the peaceful submission to the calming effects of yoga.

“My vision is to share the benefits of yoga with others and be part of a growing and supportive community that is inclusive and caring. By teaching with creativity and humour, I want to connect with and inspire others to practice and develop the skills to embrace the highs and lows of life,” yogi Basnayake said.

“I admire Heritance Aarah’s approach to advocate and encourage its associates to both learn and embrace this as part of their daily routine; which will undoubtably assist the team in being more centred, which would increase their capacity to serve.”

