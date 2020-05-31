International News

NASA resumes human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launch

8 views May 31, 2020

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) – SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), launching Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Ahead of July reopening, Maldives again assures no extra fees
Maldives moves to reopen govt offices under strict rules after two months
Maldives joins global alliance to share coronavirus tools
Singaporeans want to visit Maldives for year-end, new year holidays
Maldives repatriates more undocumented Bangladeshis as virus hits foreign workers
Monsoon rains cause $90k damages in Maldives capital

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House