An ocean odyssey festive celebration In JOALI BEING

JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, invites guests of all ages to celebrate the holidays while embarking on a wellbeing journey of their own. From 21 December 2024 to 10 January 2025, JOALI BEING will welcome some of the world’s top wellbeing practitioners to lead a robust Festive Season programme featuring various healing practices, movement classes, sound healing sessions, culinary workshops and more, alongside classic holiday traditions including holiday baking classes, Christmas movie nights and even a formal New Year’s Gala. Guests will head into the New Year feeling transformed with a renewed sense of “weightlessness.”

Transforming into a magical theme of “An Ocean Odyssey,” JOALI BEING’s decor and design will replicate a journey at sea, transporting guests to an underwater fantasy world. Rooted in the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING — Mind, Skin Microbiome and Energy – JOALI BEING’s festive activities. Additionally, JOALI BEING will welcome several globally recognised fitness practitioners and wellbeing experts to lead a collection of curated classes that will inspire new wellbeing practices and habits that guests can carry into the new year, including:

Jeremy Jauncey: A well-known name in wellness, lifestyle, and travel circles, Jeremy is an inspiration. The successful serial entrepreneur known for his role as the CEO of Beautiful Destinations, a fitness enthusiast and ambassador of Technogym, will host a one-hour Motivational Training session blending cardio and weight training designed around the Energy Pillar of JOALI BEING.

Chef Alexia Dellaca-Minot: Experience a gastronomical journey curated by Alexia Dellaca-Minot, Executive Chef from Gauthier Soho, the London fine-dining vegan restaurant by Michelin-Starred French Chef Alexis Gauthier. Guests can savour a five-course menu prepared with fresh produce from Her Garden and rare ingredients. Guests can discover the secrets of Gauthier Soho’s kitchen in an interactive plant-based pasta-making session at the Culinary Learning Centre. During this visit, Chef Alexia will host a culinary session for mothers and daughters from a nearby island, highlighting JOALI BEING’s commitment to uplifting and spreading joy in local communities.

Javier De Prado: A master of craniosacral and Watsu therapy, visceral manipulation, and Osteothai, Javier De Prado has travelled the world extensively to study with therapeutic masters from diverse cultures, bringing a deep understanding of massage techniques. Javier de Prado will guide guests toward transformative healing through a seamless merging of Eastern and Western traditions.

Carlos Aparicio: An expert Biocuántica practitioner, along with a strong background in the Wim Hof Method and Vipassana, Carlos Aparicio returns with the profound power of Biocuántica Original. Based on Quantum Physics, this pioneering therapy will guide guests to a deep state of relaxation, supporting longevity and allowing the transformation of stress into a new vitality.

Dr. Igor Roganin – A leading expert in holistic medicine for over 25 years, Dr. Igor Roganin practices a blend of Chinese Medicine and modern science to harmonise the flow of Qi in the body, restoring vitality and enhancing overall health. Dr. Igor Roganin will offer a range of holistic therapies for guests focusing on pain relief, good sleep and punctual facial rejuvenation.

Andrea Stuto – JOALI BEING’s master trainer in residence, Andrea Stuto is a former professional beach tennis athlete (best ranked #9 in the International Tennis Federation), head strength coach worldwide for Beach Tennis School and head coach for beach box camp (@beachboxcamp). Andrea is excited share his skills and education in wellness and sport with guests during friendly volleyball tournaments.

SANCTUM – A unique method founded by Luuk Melisse and Gabriel Olszewski, combining Kundalini yoga, martial arts, HIIT and more, harnessing your body to enhance mental and physical wellbeing through movement, sound, and mindfulness. SANCTUM will allow guests to embark on a joyful journey of dance, philosophy, and dynamic activities that include sound journeys, mindful hikes, and signature ceremonies.

This is the season of togetherness and joy. Guests can expect a plethora of meaningful experiences curated for multi-generational travellers around the island and in B’Kidult, a multi-generational playground.

Island Illumination – Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Guests will connect with the energies of the archipelago, as they watch the island’s weightless Christmas tree light up the island and officially kick-off festival season.

Table for Togetherness – Christmas Eve Dinner: Inspired by underwater myths and marvels, this magical, family-style feast will be an opportunity for families and friends to indulge in nourishing, holiday cuisine while creating lasting core memories.

Christmas Movie Night: Guests of all ages will gather around for a nostalgic Christmas movie night complete with wholesome treats like healthy cookies, warm popcorn, fresh juices, fruit displays and more.

Fun with Flour: Baking Workshop: Young bakers will roll up their sleeves, put on their aprons and come together to create classic holiday treats for the family. JOALI BEING’s chefs will guide them in learning new cooking skills that they can take home with them.

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: A NYE culinary journey meets “An Ocean Odyssey” for this celebratory gala where guests will reflect and celebrate the year’s best memories with loved ones.

While the holidays are often associated with overindulgence and, sometimes, overwhelming emotions, JOALI BEING encourages wellbeing seekers to shift this mindset towards one that views festive season as a time to reconnect with themselves and loved ones.

A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal with the goal to return home with a new sense of “weightlessness.” Guests can achieve the property’s ‘Joy of Weightlessness’ philosophy from 68 exclusive guest villas, consisting of 33 beach villas and 35 water villas, each with their own private infinity pools and comes with a personal Jadugar, meaning ‘skilled magician’ in Dhivehi. Families can choose from thirteen categories ranging from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom room types to accommodate groups of all sizes.

JOALI BEING has villas from $9,200 per night based on two persons sharing a Beach Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.