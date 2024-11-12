News
An ocean odyssey festive celebration In JOALI BEING
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, invites guests of all ages to celebrate the holidays while embarking on a wellbeing journey of their own. From 21 December 2024 to 10 January 2025, JOALI BEING will welcome some of the world’s top wellbeing practitioners to lead a robust Festive Season programme featuring various healing practices, movement classes, sound healing sessions, culinary workshops and more, alongside classic holiday traditions including holiday baking classes, Christmas movie nights and even a formal New Year’s Gala. Guests will head into the New Year feeling transformed with a renewed sense of “weightlessness.”
Transforming into a magical theme of “An Ocean Odyssey,” JOALI BEING’s decor and design will replicate a journey at sea, transporting guests to an underwater fantasy world. Rooted in the Four Pillars of JOALI BEING — Mind, Skin Microbiome and Energy – JOALI BEING’s festive activities. Additionally, JOALI BEING will welcome several globally recognised fitness practitioners and wellbeing experts to lead a collection of curated classes that will inspire new wellbeing practices and habits that guests can carry into the new year, including:
- Jeremy Jauncey: A well-known name in wellness, lifestyle, and travel circles, Jeremy is an inspiration. The successful serial entrepreneur known for his role as the CEO of Beautiful Destinations, a fitness enthusiast and ambassador of Technogym, will host a one-hour Motivational Training session blending cardio and weight training designed around the Energy Pillar of JOALI BEING.
- Chef Alexia Dellaca-Minot: Experience a gastronomical journey curated by Alexia Dellaca-Minot, Executive Chef from Gauthier Soho, the London fine-dining vegan restaurant by Michelin-Starred French Chef Alexis Gauthier. Guests can savour a five-course menu prepared with fresh produce from Her Garden and rare ingredients. Guests can discover the secrets of Gauthier Soho’s kitchen in an interactive plant-based pasta-making session at the Culinary Learning Centre. During this visit, Chef Alexia will host a culinary session for mothers and daughters from a nearby island, highlighting JOALI BEING’s commitment to uplifting and spreading joy in local communities.
- Javier De Prado: A master of craniosacral and Watsu therapy, visceral manipulation, and Osteothai, Javier De Prado has travelled the world extensively to study with therapeutic masters from diverse cultures, bringing a deep understanding of massage techniques. Javier de Prado will guide guests toward transformative healing through a seamless merging of Eastern and Western traditions.
- Carlos Aparicio: An expert Biocuántica practitioner, along with a strong background in the Wim Hof Method and Vipassana, Carlos Aparicio returns with the profound power of Biocuántica Original. Based on Quantum Physics, this pioneering therapy will guide guests to a deep state of relaxation, supporting longevity and allowing the transformation of stress into a new vitality.
- Dr. Igor Roganin – A leading expert in holistic medicine for over 25 years, Dr. Igor Roganin practices a blend of Chinese Medicine and modern science to harmonise the flow of Qi in the body, restoring vitality and enhancing overall health. Dr. Igor Roganin will offer a range of holistic therapies for guests focusing on pain relief, good sleep and punctual facial rejuvenation.
- Andrea Stuto – JOALI BEING’s master trainer in residence, Andrea Stuto is a former professional beach tennis athlete (best ranked #9 in the International Tennis Federation), head strength coach worldwide for Beach Tennis School and head coach for beach box camp (@beachboxcamp). Andrea is excited share his skills and education in wellness and sport with guests during friendly volleyball tournaments.
- SANCTUM – A unique method founded by Luuk Melisse and Gabriel Olszewski, combining Kundalini yoga, martial arts, HIIT and more, harnessing your body to enhance mental and physical wellbeing through movement, sound, and mindfulness. SANCTUM will allow guests to embark on a joyful journey of dance, philosophy, and dynamic activities that include sound journeys, mindful hikes, and signature ceremonies.
This is the season of togetherness and joy. Guests can expect a plethora of meaningful experiences curated for multi-generational travellers around the island and in B’Kidult, a multi-generational playground.
- Island Illumination – Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Guests will connect with the energies of the archipelago, as they watch the island’s weightless Christmas tree light up the island and officially kick-off festival season.
- Table for Togetherness – Christmas Eve Dinner: Inspired by underwater myths and marvels, this magical, family-style feast will be an opportunity for families and friends to indulge in nourishing, holiday cuisine while creating lasting core memories.
- Christmas Movie Night: Guests of all ages will gather around for a nostalgic Christmas movie night complete with wholesome treats like healthy cookies, warm popcorn, fresh juices, fruit displays and more.
- Fun with Flour: Baking Workshop: Young bakers will roll up their sleeves, put on their aprons and come together to create classic holiday treats for the family. JOALI BEING’s chefs will guide them in learning new cooking skills that they can take home with them.
- New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: A NYE culinary journey meets “An Ocean Odyssey” for this celebratory gala where guests will reflect and celebrate the year’s best memories with loved ones.
While the holidays are often associated with overindulgence and, sometimes, overwhelming emotions, JOALI BEING encourages wellbeing seekers to shift this mindset towards one that views festive season as a time to reconnect with themselves and loved ones.
A stay at JOALI BEING is a transformative journey of self-discovery and renewal with the goal to return home with a new sense of “weightlessness.” Guests can achieve the property’s ‘Joy of Weightlessness’ philosophy from 68 exclusive guest villas, consisting of 33 beach villas and 35 water villas, each with their own private infinity pools and comes with a personal Jadugar, meaning ‘skilled magician’ in Dhivehi. Families can choose from thirteen categories ranging from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom room types to accommodate groups of all sizes.
JOALI BEING has villas from $9,200 per night based on two persons sharing a Beach Pool Villa on a B&B basis. Wellbeing Programmes start from $1,693 per person based on a five-night programme. For bookings and further information, please contact reservations.being@joali.com.
News
Experience ultimate Maldivian dream with Sirru Fen Fushi’s ‘Millionaire for a Month’ giveaway
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, an all-natural haven in the crystal-clear Shaviyani Atoll and member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World, is launching the probably boldest luxury giveaway the Maldives has ever witnessed: the ‘Millionaire for a Month’ competition. This extraordinary social media giveaway promises a dream come true for travel lovers, offering an unparalleled month of pure indulgence and adventure.
The competition calls on aspiring photographers and passionate travellers to share their most treasured travel memories or stunning Maldives-inspired photographs on Instagram for a chance to win a 30-night escape including seaplane transfers at Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort. The lucky winner and their chosen companion will embark on an unforgettable journey through the resort’s most exclusive villa accommodations, experiencing firsthand the breathtaking beauty and lavish lifestyle of this 5-star paradise.
To participate, entrants must simply follow @sirrufenfushi.maldives on Instagram and post their most captivating travel memory or a photo that embodies the allure of the Maldives, accompanied by the hashtag #SirruMillionaire. In the spirit of sharing this dream experience, they should also tag a friend they would bring along for the adventure and share the post on their Instagram Story while tagging the resort.
Open to all Instagram users aged 18 and over, this competition breaks boundaries with its accessibility—no minimum follower count is required. It is a celebration of creativity and passion, inviting everyone with a love for travel and storytelling to join.
The prize promises a month-long stay featuring weekly rotations through Sirru Fen Fushi’s finest accommodations. It begins with the Sunset Deluxe Beach Villa, transitions to the glamping-inspired Safari Tent Villa, moves to the Sunrise Water Villa with its spectacular overwater views, and concludes with a grand finale in the luxurious Grand Water Villa. The month-long experience encompasses gourmet dining, seaplane transfers, and an itinerary packed with unforgettable activities such as private beach dinners, dolphin-cruises, spa treatments, snorkelling, and movie nights at the jungle cinema.
Adding to the uniqueness, the winner will become an ambassador for the experiences, capturing and sharing moments throughout their stay. This role will involve daily social media coverage of their life as island Millionaire and showcase different facets of the island lifestyle.
This is more than just a vacation—it is a statement giveaway that highlights Sirru Fen Fushi’s commitment to creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences. With this audacious campaign, Sirru Fen Fushi cements its reputation for curating world-class luxury with unforgettable adventures.
For full competition details and terms, visit www.sirrufenfushi.com/millionaire-for-a-month and see the Instagram Hashtag #SirruMillionaire.
News
‘Tis the season to be jolly at JOALI Maldives
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, unveils its “Tis the Season to be Jolly” holiday theme alongside a robust calendar of festive offerings for the whole family to enjoy. From 21 December 2024 through 10 January 2025, the award-winning resort will transform into a magical Christmas island, bringing holiday cheer, nostalgia and yuletide splendour for an unforgettable holiday celebration.
From classic holiday traditions, including a festive tree lighting ceremony and visit from Santa Claus to an extravagant Christmas Eve Gala followed by a Christmas Day brunch, JOALI Maldives embraces the holiday season while keeping true to its art-immersive identity with an array of festive interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy including:
- Holiday Ceramics: Guided by JOALI’s Resident Artist, guests can reignite their imaginations as they create one-of-a-kind ceramics and pottery with their own hands.
- Christmas Tree Coral Planting: Guests can contribute to the JOALI Reef Restoration Project by attaching fragments of hope to a coral Christmas tree frame to be added to the resort’s onsite coral nursery.
- JOALI Fashion Show: Guests and JOALI’s very own models will display the exclusive and signature JOALI lifestyle and capsule collections with Aquazzura and Frescobol Ciara on a joyful tropical runway.
JOALI Maldives will also welcome several globally recognised guest Chefs and experts over Festive to encourage guests to fully embrace the ‘Joy of Living’ this holiday season. The Festive Season line-up of artisans at JOALI Maldives include:
- Chef Ekaterina Alehina: The first female chef in Russia to be awarded a Michelin star, her award-winning restaurant, Biologie, in Moscow is based on the concept of “circular gastronomy,” which brings together three biological realms: animal, plant, fungi and bacteria. Serving mindful recipes with a strong accent on sustainability, Chef Alehina will host an intimate wine-paired dinner inspired by her Biologie concept and menu.
- Chef Nina Tarasova: With over 10 years of experience in the culinary sphere, Chef Tarasova is well-known for her confectionary skills. After completing her training in France, Chef Tarasova is now based in Russia where she frequently represents the country at various international festivals and forums. Chef Tarasova looks forward to creating magical festive desserts to accompany various dinners including one with visiting Chef Ekaterina Alehina and a sake-paired seafood and sushi dinner at Saoke.
- Dr. Sanket Yadahalli: A naturopath with over a decade of hands-on healing experience, Dr. Yadahalli has taken his passion for evidence-based natural medicine across six continents, working with premier luxury resorts, wellness retreats and sports clinics. Employing an integrative approach by taking the best from acupuncture and manipulative practices to craft uniquely effective blends, guests are invited to discover long-lasting results with his personalised therapies designed to address concerns such as chronic muscle tightness, spine and joint pain, stress, sleep disorders, and digestive and hormonal imbalances. Dr. Yadahall will also guide a Tratak Meditation session, an ancient practice that will bring guests on a transformative journey of self-discovery to foster better focus, clarity and inner peace.
- Gaia Pagnini: With a solid foundation in Exercise Science, Pagnini believes in understanding each client’s unique needs, goals, and challenges to create a customised fitness journey that is both effective and enjoyable. Pagnini’s passion for all things fitness and wellness has led her to collaborate with Technogym and Barry’s Bootcamp. Pagnini looks forward to bringing her personalised workout plans to JOALI while leading various fitness classes, including a Boot Camp by Gaia and Core & Balance class.
This season of gifting, guests can explore JOALI De Maison for one-of-a-kind capsule collections in collaboration with fashion houses such as Aquazzura and Frescobol Carioca. Handmade with the finest Italian craftsmanship, the Aquazzura collection features a sandal slide and matching clutch in white leather, with a refined beaded embroidered motif depicting pristine blue water, a cerulean sky with coconut palms, and the iconic arrival jetty. Frescobol Carioca presents JOALI-inspired menswear in blush pink and padel tennis equipment carrying tropical illustrations.
Lastly, across the other side of the world in New York City, Lysée, a pastry boutique by Michelin-Starred Pastry Chef Eunji Lee, will offer New Yorkers a taste of JOALI and the Maldives with a limited-time holiday dessert inspired by Chef Lee’s visit to the island in September. Redefining NYC’s dessert landscape, Chef Lee, who has an impressive resume having worked at restaurants like Le Meurice in Paris and Jungsik in New York, was named La Liste’s Pastry Talents of the Year 2023 as well as Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs of 2023. Combining Korean ingredients, French techniques and New York flavours, Lysée is inspired by Chef Lee’s love to make her pastries as edible art, with Lysée representing a sweet museum derived from the French word Musée.
This Festive Season, visitors will enjoy JOALI Maldives’ ‘Joy of Living’ philosophy with 73 elegantly appointed and expansive beach and over-water villas. Offering 11 different villa categories, guests may choose from one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom options, all of which come with a personal Jadugar, meaning ‘skilled magician’ in Dhivehi.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $9,800 per night based on two persons sharing a Beach Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For additional details on JOALI Maldives’ ‘Tis the Season to be Jolly Festive programming or to book, please visit www.joali.com/joali-maldives.
Entertainment
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s family celebration at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, a luxury private island resort in the Maldives known for its azure waters, pristine beaches, and high-end hospitality, recently became the chosen destination for Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover as they celebrated their daughter Devi’s second birthday. The resort offered an intimate setting for the couple, allowing them to enjoy peaceful, joyful moments together as a family in the island’s idyllic surroundings.
Currently in the midst of a week-long getaway, the family continues to explore the unique offerings of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, from indulgent spa treatments and water adventures to relaxed family time by the beach. Bipasha recently shared a heartwarming photo from the trip, capturing a joyful moment with her family against the stunning island scenery. The resort’s tranquil atmosphere and curated services provide an ideal environment for the family to fully immerse themselves in a rejuvenating celebration.
As their stay progresses, Bipasha and Karan have been sharing glimpses of their Maldivian retreat on social media, offering fans a look into their family celebrations and the breathtaking beauty of the island resort. Their posts capture the essence of the resort’s luxurious offerings and the unforgettable moments they are creating together on this special occasion.
Designed with total indulgence in mind, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a bespoke, all-encompassing holiday plan called the ‘RESERVE™ Plan.’ This exclusive plan seamlessly blends luxury villa stays, fine dining, premium beverages, butler services, and unique activities for a lavish castaway experience, popular among international celebrities and high-end travellers.
The resort’s children’s club offers daily supervised activities and creative play, catering to its young guests—a feature that was important to Bipasha in selecting the venue for this special celebration.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI promises guests a world of refined elegance. The spacious private villas exude effortless luxury, with breathtaking overwater or beachfront views.
Dining at the resort is a celebration of culinary artistry, with guests savouring inspired international dishes crafted by world-class chefs using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Each dining venue offers a culinary journey as splendid as the island paradise itself. A particular favourite of the family was Saffron, the private island’s signature Indian-influenced restaurant. Guests enjoy colourful flavours of India’s most loved dishes served in a traditional thali, with unique wines hand-selected from producers around the world.
Guests can find sanctuary at ELE|NA Spa, where bespoke treatments renew the soul and elevate the spirit, fostering a state of complete rejuvenation, mindfulness, and well-being. There are many ways to connect with the surrounding waters—through snorkelling, swimming, and diving. Personalised yacht charters are also available for a romantic sunset cruise or a private island picnic. Whatever experiences guests choose, the enchantment of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI will linger in their hearts long after they return home.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Ayada Maldives introduces the sleek Jet Car experience
-
Action1 week ago
Celebrating 25th anniversary of Rannamaari Shipwreck at Dhawa Ihuru Maldives
-
Food1 week ago
Feast of flavours at Reethi Beach Resort for World Food Day
-
Celebration7 days ago
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils Sixties Glamour holiday celebration
-
Featured1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru: sustainable paradise for adventure and relaxation
-
Fashion1 week ago
Patina Maldives and Stampd debut their second collaborative collection
-
Featured1 week ago
Dhigali Maldives reopens with refined comfort, sustainable hospitality, and fresh island experiences
-
News1 week ago
Unwind this holiday season at Villa Haven