ELE|NA Awarded Silver Standard by Sustainable Spa Association: Strent hened by Sustainability and a Spirit of “Keep it Local”

ELE | NA, a renowned spa management company, has been honored with the prestigious Silver Standard accreditation by the Sustainable Spa Association. As a brand deeply committed to environmental sustainability and the preservation of nature, ELE|NA embodies the belief that true wellness can only be achieved through harmony with the natural world.

ELE|NA’s core values center around fostering a genuine reverence for the land, sea, ocean, and plant life. In order to reduce their carbon footprint, the brand actively collaborates with local artisans, ethical farmers and growers, and manufacturers, sourcing sustainable ingredients from the local area. Moreover, the company prioritizes hiring and developing local therapists, nurturing a sense of community and promoting local talent.

Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond just reducing our carbon footprint and utilizing locally sourced ingredients. At ELE|NA, we recognize the vital importance of protecting, growing, and restoring the indigenous habitat and ecosystems of the locations where our spas are located. We firmly believe in preserving nature for future generations and ensuring the long-term well-being of the environment.

‘We are committed to environmentally sustainable spa operations. By truly connecting with the indigenous environment and bountifulness of nature, we are able to embrace innovative, eco-friendly options’ Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELENA.

ELE|NA’s five operational spas, located in prestigious resorts in the Maldives, became members of the Sustainable Spa Association in October 2021. These spas are situated at the following resorts: OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, OBLU SELECT

Sangeli, OBLU NATURE Helengeli, and VARU By Atmosphere. By joining forces with the Sustainable Spa Association, ELE|NA has demonstrated its commitment to making a difference and contributing to the global movement towards sustainability.

ELE|NA’s achievement of the Silver Standard accreditation signifies a significant milestone in their ongoing sustainability journey. By preserving nature for future generations, ELE|NA hopes to inspire other industry leaders to embrace sustainable practices and contribute to a greener, more harmonious future.