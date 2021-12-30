BBM enters 2022 inspiring young chefs in Maldives

Bestbuy Maldives Pvt Ltd – BBM, in keeping with its philosophy of helping the industry, has engaged with promising upcoming chefs to support them under its programme BBM-inspire to sponsor six students of the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies of The Maldives National University to the World Chefs Congress & Expo 2022 scheduled to be held from the 30th of May to 2nd June 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

Worldchefs Congress & Expo brings together chef delegates and professionals from five continents to network and expand their professional bonds.

The unique programme delivers presentations and workshops from leading experts in the industry, impactful educational programs, including the World Chefs Educators’ Forum, specialised events designed to uplift the next generation of chefs such as the Bill Gallagher Young Chefs Forum, the Global Chefs Challenge culinary competition, an international trade exhibition, and diverse activities to enhance both your personal and professional network.

Over the course of 92 years of history, World Chefs Congress & Expo has been organised in 38 cities around the globe. Since 1928, World Chefs Congress & Expo has united a global community of chefs and cross-industry innovators to explore the past, present, and future of the culinary trade.

The Congress is a platform to connect with thought-leaders and key influencers from progressive, relevant industries for an immersive program designed to promote collaboration, build relationships, and set light to a shared vision for the future of hospitality.

BBM, as one of the leading suppliers of food, bakery, cooking ingredients as well as non-food offerings to Resorts, HORECA, and the mainstream consumer market in the Maldives, has taken the initiative over the years to groom Chefs in the country by providing them the opportunity to attend various world competitions, conferences, training and Masterclasses locally and internationally to enhance their knowledge and skills to be on par with world-class professionals in the industry which has brought immense pride and recognition for the Maldives in the Culinary World.

BBM is the choice distributor favored by some of the world’s leading brands, Unilever, IREKS, Lamb Weston, TWG Tea, San Benedetto, Ravi Fruit, Fontana, Veliche, and Da Vinci Gourmet, Aryzta, Caffé Vergnano, Harvey Fresh and many more.

BBM’s service goes beyond mere supplies and extends to knowledge sharing. The company regularly hosts trainings under its ‘Masterclass’ series, led by world-renowned (usually Michelin Starred) chefs and industry professionals. These trainings are offered to chef’s pro-bono to enhance their appreciation of the culinary art.