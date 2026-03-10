Sun Siyam Iru Fushi celebrates Easter with Salt & Spice culinary theme

As the Holy Month of Ramadan unfolds across the GCC, Centara Hotels & Resorts is preparing to mark Eid al-Fitr with a collection of unforgettable celebrations in the Maldives. Blending the sun-drenched charm of island living with Centara’s signature Thai-inspired hospitality and the warmth of the season, each property will unveil a thoughtfully curated programme of festive dining and themed experiences.

Guests can embrace refined island elegance at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, create memorable family moments at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, immerse themselves in natural beauty at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, or retreat to an adults-only sanctuary at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives: A Grand Eid Celebration

Nestled within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives honours Eid al-Fitr in an atmosphere of privacy and seclusion, where calm lagoons and open horizons create space for meaningful moments. Ideal for those seeking an escape centred around connection, reflection, and quiet celebration, the resort’s Eid programme takes place from March 20th to 22nd.

Ease your way into the festivities and start your Friday morning on a mindful note with a Sunrise Yoga session that guides you through a sequence of gentle movements and encourages moments of uninterrupted reflection. Throughout the Eid weekend, wellness seekers will have plenty of opportunities to stay active, including an energising Core Power fitness class and Aqua Aerobics at the Main Pool featuring upbeat music to keep you motivated. Alternatively, head to the beach for a volleyball tournament on the sand or dive into a lively water polo challenge for some friendly competition.

To truly make the most of your trip to the Maldives, take the plunge and discover the island’s vibrant marine life by embarking on a guided snorkelling excursion for the adventure of a lifetime. During Eid, guests can also take the opportunity to learn more about Maldivian culture by joining a traditional dance class, attending a Dhivehi masterclass to learn simple phrases, or mastering the art of palm leaf origami. Meanwhile, creatives can unleash their inner artist with an expert-led canvas painting session, and foodies can enjoy a hands-on sushi masterclass.

Younger guests can also look forward to a collection of engaging activities designed for little explorers, such as a thrilling water relay pool challenge, a colourful Kite Fest, and The Nugget Factory cooking class, where children create their own chicken nuggets. Later, rally the whole family and show off your moves with a beach football match for all ages, or enjoy endless laughs with light-hearted beach games and challenges.

Finally, helping guests unlock their inner calm, SPA Cenvaree Retreat will be offering an exclusive Eid ritual throughout the weekend for total relaxation. Priced at USD 700 per couple, the 120-minute treatment begins with a revitalising scrub and a soothing body massage. Afterwards, guests are treated to a rejuvenating facial, designed to leave you looking and feeling your best for the festivities ahead.

When: From March 20th to 22nd

Offer:

Festive experiences for in-house guests, with supplement charges applicable to select workshops and dining experiences

Eid Spa Experience at SPA Cenvaree Retreat: 30-minute body scrub, 60-minute body massage, and a 30-minute facial for USD 700 per couple

Price: Villas starting from USD 1,018++ for a couple on Full Board basis

For bookings and more information, please email cglm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives: Family Eid Moments

Spend Eid al-Fitr in an underwater-themed private island setting surrounded by those who matter most at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. Also situated within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort is a haven for families to reconnect and create lasting memories. Helping you mark this special occasion in style, the Eid programme runs from March 20th to 22nd and promises endless excitement, laughs, and thrills for all ages.

Start your family-friendly retreat on a high by diving into the crystal-clear Maldivian waters to swim alongside graceful manta rays with an unforgettable snorkelling adventure on Friday. Afterwards, little ones can head to the water park and join Mr. Shark for a hilarious limbo challenge, while older kids splash about and make friends at a teen water polo challenge. In the evening, regroup for a lively beach football match for families as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean, before heading to the E-Zone for a lively game night.

On Saturday, guests of all ages can find their rhythm at an authentic Maldivian drumming Boduberu Masterclass, get creative with palm leaf origami, or whip up delicious creations at an interactive crêpe cooking class for kids. In the afternoon, glide along the lazy river with a fun race, serve and score at a beach volleyball showdown, and finish the evening on the right note by singing along to your favourite tunes at the Mirage Karaoke Night.

Rounding out the weekend, Sunday unfolds with a blend of creativity, culture, and coastal adventure. Begin the morning with a guided Canvas Painting Masterclass at The Sailhouse, then immerse yourself in the rhythm of the island during a Traditional Maldivian Dance Masterclass at the Kids’ Club. Later, explore the vibrant house reef on a snorkelling excursion or gather for spirited Family Beach Games on Sailhouse Beach, before unwinding beneath the stars with an open-air movie screening, bringing a heartwarming close to a joy-filled Eid escape.

In addition to all the exciting festivities, parents can also savour some well-earned ‘me time’ with a signature Maldivian wellness ritual at SPA Cenvaree. Drawing on ancient healing techniques, this deeply restorative 90-minute massage blends rhythmic strokes and gentle stretches to release tension, boost circulation, and unlock inner harmony.

When: From March 20th to 22nd

Offer:

Festive experiences for in-house guests, with supplement charges applicable to select workshops and dining experiences

Signature Maldivian Ritual at SPA Cenvaree: 90-minute body massage for USD 170 per person

Price: Leading rooms starting from USD 895++ for a couple on Full Board basis

For bookings and more information, please email cmlm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection: Eid by the Machchafushi Waves

Experience an Eid that flows just as effortlessly as the rolling waves of the Indian Ocean, with daily culinary adventures at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Available daily from March 19th to 26th, guests can choose to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with a beautifully curated Arabian and South Asian-inspired sharing-style set menu at The Love Hut. Ideal for a romantic couple’s evening, this elevated dining experience is complemented by flavourful hubbly bubbly and the soothing sounds of nearby waves.

For a truly memorable family feast, the resort will host an Arabic-themed beach BBQ, where a private chef prepares a curated Middle Eastern mixed grill live beside the Indian Ocean. As the sky turns gold, the evening continues with an intimate open-air cinema experience under the stars, offering a relaxed way to close the celebration. Taking place exclusively on March 20th and 23rd, guests can also join a complimentary Mocktail Masterclass at Coral Bar, learning the art of crafting refreshing tropical blends in a breezy oceanfront setting.

When: From March 19th to 26th

Offer: Festive experiences for in-house guests, with supplement charges applicable to select workshops and dining experiences

Price: Villas starting from USD 585++ for a couple on Full Board basis

For bookings and more information, please email cirm@chr.co.th. To view the full festive schedule, click here.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

Soft island breezes, lantern-lit dinners, and uninterrupted ocean views set the tone for an intimate Eid escape at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. Designed exclusively for adults, this North Malé Atoll retreat features an array of elegant private beachfront and overwater villas with Full Board stays starting from USD 535++ per couple. Each day unfolds at your own pace, encouraging guests to savour slow mornings over turquoise waters, relish unhurried moments at SPA Cenvaree, and reconnect with nature through reef dives, dolphin cruises, and sea turtle encounters.

By evening, guests can honour the occasion across a choice of exceptional restaurants, savouring authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua, enjoying Italian specialties at La Brezza, or embracing Eid traditions with Arabian-inspired dishes at Al Khaimah.

When: From March 19th to 22nd

Price: Villas starting from USD 535++ for a couple on Full Board basis

For bookings and more information, please email crf@chr.co.th.