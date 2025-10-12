Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s dual celebration of Diwali and culinary artistry
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is set to host two joyous celebrations on 20 October 2025, honouring both the Festival of Lights, Diwali, and International Chefs Day. The occasion will feature India’s renowned Chef Meghna alongside performances by Chandana Wickramasinghe and The Dancers’ Guild, Sri Lanka’s premier dance ensemble. Together, they will merge tradition and innovation, celebrating culinary artistry while showcasing the vibrant colours, flavours, and rhythms of South Asia in an unforgettable experience.
At the heart of the celebration is Chef Meghna, the acclaimed creator of Meghna’s Food Magic and one of India’s most beloved culinary personalities. With a following exceeding three million, she is celebrated for making everyday cooking engaging, healthy, and full of heart—from oil-free samosas to sugar-free cakes. For this special occasion, she will present a Diwali-inspired menu highlighting plant-based cuisine and sustainable food choices. During the day, Chef Meghna will also conduct an interactive cooking session, giving guests the opportunity to experience her creative approach and signature techniques first-hand.
As the evening unfolds, guests will be treated to a captivating performance by Chandana Wickramasinghe and The Dancers’ Guild. This acclaimed ensemble of 40 artists is known for fusing centuries-old Kandyan and folk traditions with contemporary choreography, creating performances that bridge cultures and tell powerful stories. Having enchanted audiences in more than 70 countries, the troupe will bring their artistry to Sun Siyam Olhuveli, transforming the stage into a vibrant celebration of movement, music, and soul.
Beyond the performances, the event embodies the spirit of connection—sharing moments, discovering flavours, and celebrating cultural harmony. Throughout the resort, guests can participate in rangoli art sessions, beachside games, and hands-on cooking activities designed for all ages, creating a festive atmosphere for families and friends alike. Meanwhile, the resort’s culinary team will engage in friendly competitions and team-building challenges that reflect their passion, creativity, and unity.
“As we celebrate Diwali and International Chefs Day, we’re celebrating more than food and art—we’re celebrating connection,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “This event is about coming together, exploring traditions, and creating memories that last.”
Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a day filled with creativity, taste, and tradition, and an evening alive with rhythm and culture—an experience where the magic of celebration and culinary excellence come together at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa unveils ‘Around the World’ festive celebration inspired by global cultures
As 2025 draws to a close, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to celebrate ‘Around the World’ — a spectacular festive season inspired by global cultures and culinary traditions, set against the serene beauty of the Maldivian seascape. From 20 December 2024 to 10 January 2025, the luxury multi-generational resort will transform into a vibrant global wonderland, offering families and friends a journey that celebrates togetherness, discovery, and the spirit of the season.
Embracing the diversity of the world’s festivities, the resort will feature décor inspired by cultures from across the globe. More than a theme, ‘Around the World’ serves as an invitation to connect and create lasting memories, with each moment thoughtfully designed to foster genuine togetherness in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
The festive season unfolds as an extraordinary gastronomic voyage. Guests are invited to embark on a journey of taste with the grand ‘Aromas of the World’ buffets, followed by exclusive dining experiences throughout the resort. From authentic Thai flavours at the treetop restaurant Kaashi to refined Japanese specialities at the overwater Hashi, each venue offers its own distinctive charm. For an elegant evening, Shio presents a sophisticated four-course dinner showcasing premium cuts and ocean-fresh delicacies, including wagyu, lobster, and caviar. The global feast is complemented by unique experiences such as sustainable cocktail-making classes at the JW Garden, where guests use fresh, seasonal ingredients grown on the island.
The celebration reaches its heart on Christmas Eve with a magnificent gala dinner on the beach. Beneath a canopy of stars, guests will enjoy a night of culinary excellence, awe-inspiring performances, and a spectacular fire show. The joy continues on Christmas Day with a lavish breakfast followed by ‘Festive Flavours of Christmas’—a traditional feast of beloved seasonal dishes that evoke warmth and nostalgia.
The festivities culminate on New Year’s Eve with an elegant dinner inspired by the ‘Around the World’ theme. Guests will be transported on a final global journey through a sumptuous buffet of international delicacies, world-class entertainment, and dazzling decorations from across the continents. The evening promises a perfect moment to reflect on the year past and welcome the one ahead.
Throughout the season, younger guests can experience the magic of mindful play at the Family by JW – Little Griffins Kids Club. Activities such as ‘Snowmen at the Beach,’ Christmas ornament making, and ‘The Hunt for Santa’ are designed to inspire creativity, joy, and shared family memories.
To enhance the celebration, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents the ‘Festive Splendour; offer. Guests booking by 15 November 2025 for stays between 20 December 2025 and 10 January 2026 will enjoy an exclusive Early Bird Offer that includes a daily resort credit of USD 200, ideal for romantic dinners or rejuvenating spa treatments. The package also features daily breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised water sports, and access to the Little Griffins Kids Club — ensuring a season filled with memorable experiences for every guest.
Siyam World unveils ten days of sports, music, dining, and Halloween spectacle
Siyam World Maldives, part of the Sun Siyam Resorts Lifestyle Collection, is preparing to host ten days of activities and entertainment from 20 to 31 October 2025. The programme will combine sports, culinary showcases, music events, and a large-scale Halloween experience.
The line-up begins with a three-day Rugby Camp from 20 to 22 October, led by England rugby player Danny Care. This will be followed by a Football Camp from 23 to 27 October, with former professionals Marco Negri, Marco Materazzi, and Ciru Caruso guiding young participants through drills, games, and training sessions.
Culinary highlights will feature Chef Junichi Tanaka and sake sommelier Yasuyuki Suzuki at the resort’s Japanese fine-dining venue, Arigato. Chef Tanaka, co-founder of Bincho Tanaka in Ito, Japan, is recognised for his approach combining charcoal cooking, fermentation, and cultural storytelling. Together with Suzuki, they will present a set menu paired with Japanese sake.
On 28 October, the resort will mark its fourth anniversary with a beachside celebration featuring DJ performances by LOVRA and Tom Zanetti. The event will create a festival-style atmosphere with live music and dancing.
For Halloween on 31 October, Siyam World will introduce a themed haunted walkthrough inspired by The Conjuring Universe. Characters including Annabelle, The Nun, La Llorona, and the Crooked Man will be featured. Guests who complete the walkthrough will be able to attend a dance performance inspired by one of the franchise’s stories, followed by a Halloween party with DJs and live acts.
Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Siyam World, commented: “At Siyam World, we don’t just host events, we create legendary experiences. Our fourth birthday and Halloween takeover are more than celebrations – they are experiences that continue to redefine events in the Maldives.”
Alongside the scheduled events, guests will have access to Siyam World’s wider facilities and activities, including spa treatments, watersports, horse riding, the island’s go-kart track, and the resort’s 24-hour WOW! All-Inclusive package.
The October programme reinforces Siyam World’s positioning as a resort designed for large-scale experiences, combining sports, entertainment, and dining with its ‘no-rules, just vibes’ philosophy.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef to host ‘Ocean Odyssey’ festive calendar
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has announced its festive programme, Ocean Odyssey – Festive 2025, which will run from 22 December 2025 to 5 January 2026. The celebrations will feature a series of performances and activities, including FIRE and LED dance shows, belly dance performances, festive events, and special offers designed to create a memorable island escape.
Couples will be able to enjoy exclusive spa discounts, offering an intimate retreat during the holiday period. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a Special Spa Raffle Giveaway and a Grand New Year’s Eve Raffle, with prizes intended to mark the arrival of 2026 in style.
For those seeking adventure, the festive programme will include discounts on a selection of signature experiences. These will range from the Double Action Safari — a chance to encounter both whale sharks and manta rays — to Jet Car rides across the lagoon. Guests wishing to explore beneath the surface will also have access to discounted ‘Try Scuba’ sessions, offering beginners an introduction to diving.
Children will be able to join dedicated activities such as face painting, coconut leaf art, and cooking classes, ensuring that younger guests also enjoy a memorable holiday.
With a natural setting and a programme that combines entertainment, unique experiences, and seasonal celebrations, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is preparing to welcome guests to a distinctive holiday season in the Maldives.
