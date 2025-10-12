Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s dual celebration of Diwali and culinary artistry

Sun Siyam Olhuveli is set to host two joyous celebrations on 20 October 2025, honouring both the Festival of Lights, Diwali, and International Chefs Day. The occasion will feature India’s renowned Chef Meghna alongside performances by Chandana Wickramasinghe and The Dancers’ Guild, Sri Lanka’s premier dance ensemble. Together, they will merge tradition and innovation, celebrating culinary artistry while showcasing the vibrant colours, flavours, and rhythms of South Asia in an unforgettable experience.

At the heart of the celebration is Chef Meghna, the acclaimed creator of Meghna’s Food Magic and one of India’s most beloved culinary personalities. With a following exceeding three million, she is celebrated for making everyday cooking engaging, healthy, and full of heart—from oil-free samosas to sugar-free cakes. For this special occasion, she will present a Diwali-inspired menu highlighting plant-based cuisine and sustainable food choices. During the day, Chef Meghna will also conduct an interactive cooking session, giving guests the opportunity to experience her creative approach and signature techniques first-hand.

As the evening unfolds, guests will be treated to a captivating performance by Chandana Wickramasinghe and The Dancers’ Guild. This acclaimed ensemble of 40 artists is known for fusing centuries-old Kandyan and folk traditions with contemporary choreography, creating performances that bridge cultures and tell powerful stories. Having enchanted audiences in more than 70 countries, the troupe will bring their artistry to Sun Siyam Olhuveli, transforming the stage into a vibrant celebration of movement, music, and soul.

Beyond the performances, the event embodies the spirit of connection—sharing moments, discovering flavours, and celebrating cultural harmony. Throughout the resort, guests can participate in rangoli art sessions, beachside games, and hands-on cooking activities designed for all ages, creating a festive atmosphere for families and friends alike. Meanwhile, the resort’s culinary team will engage in friendly competitions and team-building challenges that reflect their passion, creativity, and unity.

“As we celebrate Diwali and International Chefs Day, we’re celebrating more than food and art—we’re celebrating connection,” said Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. “This event is about coming together, exploring traditions, and creating memories that last.”

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a day filled with creativity, taste, and tradition, and an evening alive with rhythm and culture—an experience where the magic of celebration and culinary excellence come together at Sun Siyam Olhuveli.