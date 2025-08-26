Chinese National Day celebrated with festivities at Centara Resorts in Maldives

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, marked Maldives National Day with a cultural programme designed to highlight the traditions and heritage of the islands. Guests were offered opportunities to experience aspects of Maldivian culture in the natural surroundings of North Malé Atoll.

The resort organised a Boduberu workshop where visitors were introduced to the rhythms of the traditional Maldivian drum. Local artisans guided participants in traditional jewellery making, sharing techniques that have been passed down through generations. Guests also took part in palm weaving, once an essential island skill, and were able to dress in traditional attire to connect with Maldivian customs.

Culinary traditions were featured through tastings of Maldivian dishes prepared by the resort’s chefs, showcasing local flavours and long-established recipes. Visitors explored a display of Maldivian arts and crafts, with works produced by local artisans representing the country’s creative and artisanal heritage.

The day concluded with a Boduberu performance at sunset, combining music, dance and rhythm in a communal expression of cultural identity.

Citra Suriah, Director of Marketing at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said: “At Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, we believe in the quiet power of culture to connect, ground, and inspire. This celebration is both a tribute to the beauty of the Maldivian way of life and an invitation for our guests to witness and take part in something deeply authentic and enduring.”

The resort continues to focus on cultural preservation and community support, curating experiences that reflect and honour the spirit of the Maldives while offering guests a meaningful connection to local heritage.