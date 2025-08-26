Featured
Chinese National Day celebrated with festivities at Centara Resorts in Maldives
Centara Hotels & Resorts is marking the Chinese National Day Holiday Week with a programme of celebrations across four of its Maldivian properties: Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. Taking place from late September to early October, each resort is presenting a series of cultural activities, wellness experiences, and dining events designed for the occasion.
At Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, located within The Atollia and accessible by speedboat from Malé, guests are being offered a festive line-up that includes Chinese-themed dinners, poolside dim sum, and seafood feasts. The resort has also introduced a range of activities such as aqua aerobics, water polo, beach volleyball, craft sessions for children, and family games. Evenings feature cultural showcases, live music, karaoke, and outdoor cinema, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, a resort with a strong focus on families, has designed its holiday programme under the theme ‘A Holiday Full of Smiles’. With attractions such as a waterpark, lazy river, and dedicated kids’ zones, the resort has arranged Chinese breakfast corners, creative workshops, scavenger hunts, and beach games during the day. In the evenings, families are invited to enjoy beachside feasts, karaoke, themed dinners, and open-air cinema. Longan cocktail hours, ice cream specials, and seafood platters have also been introduced as part of the week’s activities.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, is combining cultural programmes with its focus on sustainability and natural surroundings. Between 28 September and 10 October, the resort is hosting sunrise yoga, coral planting, kite-making, lantern workshops, scavenger hunts, and storytelling sessions. Dining highlights include Asian street food nights, seafood barbecues, mooncake afternoon teas, and a floating lantern release under the full moon. Families are catered for with beach games, treasure hunts, and movie nights, while wellness enthusiasts can participate in spa workshops and treatments.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, an adults-only retreat located 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, is offering a more intimate holiday celebration. Guests can experience themed dining with Chinese-inspired décor and a beach party under the stars, complemented by live entertainment. With its focus on couples and friends, the resort’s approach blends cultural flavours with a festive yet relaxed atmosphere.
Celebration
Early bird festive packages unveiled at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set to transform the festive season into a wellness-inspired escape, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to combine celebration with rejuvenation. Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort has introduced its Festive Early Bird offer, available for booking until 31 October 2025 for stays between 20 December 2025 and 15 January 2026.
The package includes a complimentary dining upgrade from breakfast to half board, with children under 12 staying and dining free of charge. Guests are also offered 20% savings on spa treatments, alongside experiences such as kayaking, a 30-minute professional photo session, and a programme of recharging activities. The Westin Family Kids Club provides younger guests with engaging activities, ensuring families can enjoy the holiday in full.
The highlight of the festive programme will be a Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The evening will capture the spirit of the 1920s with vintage cocktails, champagne, live entertainment, and a midnight fireworks display set against the Maldivian night sky.
The resort’s well-being philosophy, built on the pillars of Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, and Play Well, underpins the holiday experience. From restorative rest on the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed to fresh, seasonal cuisine at three dining venues and bars, every detail is designed to support balance and renewal.
In addition, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn an extra 20,000 bonus points when booking the ‘Celebrate Festive – Early Bird Offer’.
Featured
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces spacious villas for families and groups
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has introduced new two-bedroom villa accommodations designed for families, couples, or friends travelling together. These villas expand on the resort’s existing collection of one-bedroom pool villas, available in both beach and overwater options. The new additions feature an eco-minimalist design that combines sustainable luxury with a relaxed barefoot style, providing a sense of space and privacy for guests seeking connection or tranquillity.
The Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa is located on the island’s sandy shores and spans 265 square metres, offering a seamless indoor and outdoor living experience. Inside, it includes a king-size bed and twin beds, an enclosed bathroom with separate shower and bathtub, a spacious dining area, a living room, and a full set of amenities. The 97-square-metre outdoor area features a private pool, sundeck, and garden. A dedicated villa host is available to assist throughout the stay.
For those seeking even more space, the Boduge Residence offers 395 square metres of living area on a pristine beachfront with ocean views. It includes two bedrooms with a king and twin bed, a large dining table, a living room, a kitchenette, a maid’s room, and full amenities. The residence opens to a 160-square-metre outdoor space with a 45-square-metre private pool, sundeck with sunbeds and a wooden swing, and a poolside BBQ area. The Boduge Residence can also connect to a neighbouring villa to create a three-bedroom retreat. Guests here are also supported by a dedicated villa host.
To mark the launch of these new accommodations, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is offering complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for up to four children on bookings of seven nights or more in either the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa or the Boduge Residence. The offer is valid for stays between 10 January and 30 June 2026, with bookings required by 30 September 2025.
Celebration
Boduberu, craft and cuisine highlight National Day at Grand Park Kodhipparu
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, marked Maldives National Day with a cultural programme designed to highlight the traditions and heritage of the islands. Guests were offered opportunities to experience aspects of Maldivian culture in the natural surroundings of North Malé Atoll.
The resort organised a Boduberu workshop where visitors were introduced to the rhythms of the traditional Maldivian drum. Local artisans guided participants in traditional jewellery making, sharing techniques that have been passed down through generations. Guests also took part in palm weaving, once an essential island skill, and were able to dress in traditional attire to connect with Maldivian customs.
Culinary traditions were featured through tastings of Maldivian dishes prepared by the resort’s chefs, showcasing local flavours and long-established recipes. Visitors explored a display of Maldivian arts and crafts, with works produced by local artisans representing the country’s creative and artisanal heritage.
The day concluded with a Boduberu performance at sunset, combining music, dance and rhythm in a communal expression of cultural identity.
Citra Suriah, Director of Marketing at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said: “At Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, we believe in the quiet power of culture to connect, ground, and inspire. This celebration is both a tribute to the beauty of the Maldivian way of life and an invitation for our guests to witness and take part in something deeply authentic and enduring.”
The resort continues to focus on cultural preservation and community support, curating experiences that reflect and honour the spirit of the Maldives while offering guests a meaningful connection to local heritage.
