Business International News

Brits enjoy half-price meals thanks to coronavirus subsidy

12 views August 4, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – People across Britain enjoyed half-price meals on Monday as the government launched its “Eat Out to Help Out Scheme” aimed at driving up business in the shattered hospitality industry after months of coronavirus lockdown.

Diners are entitled to a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in, up to a maximum of 10 pounds ($13) discount per head every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between Aug. 3 and Aug 31.

The offer – expected to cost half a billion pounds ($650 million) – is open to diners in participating restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, work and school canteens and food halls. More than 72,000 restaurants have registered, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Matt Healey, 23, who works in digital marketing for Warner Bros., was glad his cooked “English breakfast” would cost him half the usual price at Maggies, a cafe in Lewisham, south east London.

But he said the priority for him remained the health risks over the discount. “It’s a bit of a balancing act,” Healey said. “I think the risks will probably outweigh the 50% off.”

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Maldives makes major cut to tourism lease rent penalty
European arrivals push Maldives post-reopening tourist numbers to over 1,700
The Ritz-Carlton appoints Aminath Raushaa Haadhee as marketing manager for debut Maldives resort
The Ritz-Carlton appoints Lamya Sebti as marketing director for debut Maldives resort
Lily Beach Resort offers guests free coronavirus testing
Kanuhura Maldives recognised among Asia’s top luxury hotels

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House