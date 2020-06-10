International News Travel

Eiffel Tower in Paris to welcome back visitors on June 25

PARIS (Reuters) – The Eiffel Tower in Paris will reopen on June 25 from its longest closure since World War Two after being forced to shut for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tower’s management said on Tuesday.

Wearing a face mask will be compulsory for all visitors from 11 years old.

The French government has started to ease lockdown measures from mid-May.

The Palace of Versailles reopened on June 6 while the Louvre museum will welcome back visitors from July 6.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

