International News

If Trump kicks out Twitter, there’s always Germany

19 views May 29, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – If U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with his threat to close Twitter, the micro-blogging site can always relocate to Germany.

After Trump threatened to shut down Twitter for advising its users to fact-check his tweets, a senior German official suggested in a light-hearted tweet that the California-based company would be better off in Europe.

“This is an invitation to move to Germany!” Thomas Jarzombek, Berlin’s point person for the startup economy, tweeted on Thursday.

“Here you are free to criticise the government as well as to fight fake news. We have a great startup and tech ecosystem, your company would be a perfect fit and I will open any doors for you!”

Trump is expected to order a legal review after objecting to Twitter’s handling of tweets by the president that made unsubstantiated claims about fraud in mail-in voting. In a first, the company issued an advisory on Wednesday to check the facts on Trump’s tweets.

Jarzombek’s offer contrasts with Germany’s frequently testy relationship with U.S. social media giants, which face fines of up to 50 million euros ($55 million) if they fail to quickly remove hateful content from their sites.

But Europe’s largest economy is also keen to establish itself as a hub for tech entrepreneurship and Twitter Inc would be the ultimate catch.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Surf’s up! Five of the best breaks in Maldives
Maldives to charge lockdown violators
Coronavirus cases in Maldives climb to 1,500
Inside a COVID-19 hospital in India, doctors see no end in sight
Nepali Sherpas wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed due to coronavirus
Musicians in lockdown rage against industry machine

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House