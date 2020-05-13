Joali Maldives honoured at Departures Legend Awards for eco-friendly initiatives

Joali Maldives has been recognised for its eco-friendly initiatives.

In its 2020 Legend Awards, Departures magazine listed Joali Maldives’ reef restoration project amongst “The Best Eco-Initiatives in Hospitality This Year”.

At Joali Maldives, on-site marine biologist Samantha Reynolds leads the hotel’s reef restoration project.

For this project, Reynolds grows coral at Joali Maldives’ underwater nursery for nine to 12 months, then transplants the coral to an underwater snorkel trail accessible to Joali guests.

Guests are encouraged to take part in the growing and transplanting process, and snorkelers benefit from the underwater beauty this restoration initiative is producing.

Joali Maldives is a luxury, immersive art resort located on the island of Muravandhoo in Raa atoll. The 73-villa property offers unconventional luxury in a private setting and a distinct focus on design by internationally-renowned design studio Autoban, architecture and design firm Atolye4n and Tokyo-based Studio Glitt.

Innovative dining concepts include Japanese restaurant Saoke, authentic Asian and Levant restaurant Vandhoo, Tuscan-inspired Bellinis, personalised dining and cooking school Her Kitchen, as well as numerous destination dining experiences.

The Spa by ESPA invites guests on a holistic wellness journey along with a world-class fitness centre and expert trainers.

Joali Maldives celebrates its “Joie de Vivre” philosophy through unique programming such as Maldivian excursions and one-of-a-kind on-property offerings, including an Art Studio and Gallery, Flower Garden, Manta Ray Treehouse and more.

The inaugural Legend Awards took place last year.

The awards, selected by the Departures editorial team, span 24 categories, from Best Luxury Hotel Opening to Most Instagrammable Destination, covering every aspect of air, rail, and hotel travel experiences and amenities.

For the 2020 Legend Awards, editors curated the list of honourees based on experiences between May 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, awarding honours to at least 10 properties, products or services per category.

“It breaks our heart to say that, of course, now is not the time to travel to these cities, experience these hotels, and dine at these exceptional restaurants. But we’re looking ahead to when we can, and hope these awards inspire you to do the same,” the editorial team said.

Departures is published by Meredith Corporation for American Express Platinum Card members, and describes itself as the leading voice of luxury and experiences.