SO/ Maldives introduces ‘Fight Fit’ island fitness experience

On Friday, 25 April 2026, redefining the boundaries of luxury wellness, SO/ Maldives unveils its high-energy “Fight Fit” island activation, an immersive celebration of strength, movement, and mindful living. As part of the resort’s ongoing 120 Days Fitness Challenge, this dynamic experience is brought to life in collaboration with Fight Soul Maldives, a leading local fitness collective dedicated to showcasing the art and discipline of combat sports.

This exclusive Maldives activation transforms the island into a vibrant stage where guests are invited not only to participate but to witness and connect with authentic local skill and passion. Through this partnership, SO/ Maldives proudly highlights homegrown talent, offering a deeper cultural dimension to the guest experience.

At the heart of the activation is the Muay Thai Guest Workshop, where guests can train alongside skilled fighters from Fight Soul Maldives. Designed for all fitness levels, the sessions introduce the fundamentals of Muay Thai through interactive drills, technique building, and high-energy group engagement creating a powerful and memorable connection to the sport.

The experience extends across the island with a curated lineup of fitness and wellness activities, including sunrise yoga, beach combat training, aqua yoga with DJ beats, and sunset fight showcases. Each activation is thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Maldives, turning the resort into a holistic wellness playground.

Complementing the physical journey, guests can enjoy a specially designed healthy menu, crafted to fuel performance and support balanced living, reinforcing SO/ Maldives’ commitment to wellbeing from within.

Further enhancing the wellness offering, guests are invited to experience an exclusive skincare workshop and immersive ritual, alongside the launch of premium products from Comfort Zone. Rooted in science and sustainability, this experience introduces guests to transformative skincare practices that elevate both body and mind.

As the sun sets, the island pulses with energy through foam parties, fire dance performances, and live Muay Thai and kickboxing exhibitions, where Fight Soul Maldives athletes take center stage showcasing their expertise and passion in a captivating display of strength and artistry.

With “Fight Fit,” SO/ Maldives creates more than just an event it delivers a bold lifestyle statement where local collaboration, global wellness trends, and immersive luxury come together in perfect harmony.

For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100.