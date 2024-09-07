News
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrates World Wellness Weekend with exquisite three-day wellness retreat
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced its upcoming celebrations for World Wellness Weekend, taking place from September 20th to 22nd, 2024. Guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey of holistic wellness amidst the serene beauty of the Maldives.
Nestled between verdant rainforest and white-sand beaches on a private natural island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a place where luxury meets holistic wellness. With a choice of overwater and beachside villas overlooking the alluring waves of the Indian Ocean, guests enjoy unrivalled tranquility during an idyllic stay for World Wellness Weekend in 2024 .
The three-day retreat promises a comprehensive programme designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. Each day features a curated selection of activities, including yoga, fitness classes, and wellness workshops, set against the luxurious settings of the resort. Activities can be arranged with the assistance of the iconic St. Regis Butler Service, and is complimentary to all guests at the resort.
Day 1: Friday, September 20, 2024:
- Begin with Morning Yoga & Meditation at the Yoga Sala.
- Strengthen your core with a TRX Workout in the Fitness Studio.
- Explore Ayurvedic healing during the “Balancing Your Doshas” workshop in the Drawing Room.
- End the day with an invigorating Beach Boot Camp at Alba Beach.
Day 2: Saturday, September 21, 2024:
- Start the day with a peaceful Morning Yoga & Meditation session.
- Engage in Kickboxing and Anti-Gravity Yoga for a dynamic workout experience.
- Discover the ancient art of Thai healing with the Tok Sen Thai Therapy Experience at Iridium Spa.
- Conclude with Chakra Yoga, focusing on the Ajna Chakra.
Day 3: Sunday, September 22, 2024:
- A calming session of Morning Yoga & Meditation sets the tone for the day.
- Indulge in a BR Skin Instant Workshop at Iridium Spa.
- Experience the unique Pool Bike Fitness class at Alba Pool.
- Learn the Art of Massage Techniques in a hands-on workshop.
- Energise with Jumping Fitness and finalise the retreat with Chakra Yoga, concentrating on the Sahasrara Chakra.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, which opened in November 2016, is nestled on a private island in a secluded Maldivian atoll, amidst thriving marine life. Just 45 minutes from Male by seaplane, guests are transported into a newfound paradise in the Dhaalu Atoll.
The resort draws inspiration from nature itself. Designed by WOW Architects | Warner Wong Design (Singapore), the unusual contemporary design of The St. Regis Maldives draws inspiration from the natural setting of the resort. This is represented by the manta ray shaped lagoon villas, a signature bar in the shape of a whale shark, a lobster-inspired spa and a spiral shell shaped library.
There are seven distinct dining venues, including two Asian specialty restaurants featuring Eastern haute cuisine and Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, an international restaurant that offers dishes spanning from Asian to Western flavors, an underground wine cellar, a shack style restaurant, a signature overwater bar that rolls out stunning views of dramatic sunset, and a restaurant located inland amongst the tropical gardens featuring middle-eastern cuisine. Additionally, guests can also enjoy the Iridium Spa, which presents six overwater treatment rooms, including two that are dedicated to healing Ayurvedic treatments. Spa guests can also enjoy a Blue Hole.
Business
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), to speak at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Hotelier Maldives has announced that Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), will be a featured speaker at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Etienne Ng leads Weixin Pay’s operations across Southeast Asia, where the platform has seen substantial growth. His session at the forum will primarily focus on Chinese travel trends and their spending behaviour. He will also highlight the role of digital payments in enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency within the hospitality industry.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on the announcement: “Etienne Ng’s participation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees valuable insights into the growing impact of digital payments in the tourism and hospitality sectors. His experience in managing Weixin Pay’s expansion in Southeast Asia makes him a key voice in discussions about the future of payment solutions in the industry.”
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
With Etienne Ng joining the lineup of speakers, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Hotelier Maldives will soon announce additional speakers, presenters, and panel discussions, further shaping the forum’s agenda.
News
Bandos Maldives gears up for International Housekeeping Week 2024
Bandos Maldives is all geared up to celebrate International Housekeeping Week from September 9th to 15th, 2024, to honour the dedication and hard work of its housekeeping associates.
The week will feature a series of engaging activities designed to foster team spirit, enhance skills, and recognise the vital role of housekeeping in delivering exceptional guest experiences.
Bandos Maldives, along with the Kuda Huraa team, has organised a series of exciting activities to kick off International Housekeeping Week. The celebrations include friendly competitions, such as a bed decoration contest, football match, and a visit to Kuda Huraa for a friendly volleyball game and shared activities.
The week also features a fun-filled picnic with team-building games at the sandbank, and a creative bed decoration and towel art competition. The festivities will culminate in an official dinner and award ceremony hosted by the Bandos Management, demonstrating their commitment to supporting and motivating the dedicated housekeeping team.
Join the resort in celebrating the exceptional housekeeping team that keeps Bandos Maldives immaculate and welcoming for all guests.
Action
Taj Burrow claims victory at 2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
Taj Burrow today became the first ever three-time winner of the Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy, beating Mikey February in the grand final to cap off three radical days of competition in the best waves the event has ever seen.
Burrow’s victory was hard fought. After finishing runner-up in all three divisions and surfing the maximum 10 heats, the 46-year-old Australian did his best to conserve energy on the final day. While being conservative with wave selection is counterintuitive behaviour for a surfer when the waves are four-foot and flawless, it was a wise call. Burrow’s six excellent wave scores on the final day proved that while he may have sacrificed quantity, the quality of his waves didn’t suffer in the least.
Grey skies greeted competitors as they made their way out to the Sultans lineup this morning, but as an early tropical downpour dissipated it left a silky-smooth ocean in its wake. Slack winds and non-stop waves were the perfect recipe for the twin fin division to get underway, and Jeremy Flores came out all guns blazing. Unimpressed with his performances on the opening two days, and with no chance of winning overall, Flores was surfing for pride alone, but that was plenty. An 8.33 and a 7.17, both for beautifully ridden tubes, were warning shots to the field, and enough for a comfortable victory over Burrow and local wildcard Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil.
The second heat saw more fireworks from another passion-fuelled surfer, Jadson Andre. Going upside down on his backhand, as he has all event, Andre locked in an 8.33 and a 7.83 to move on to the next round in first. Mikey February advanced in second, while a valiant but fatigued Carissa Moore was eliminated.
After his strong opening round performance Flores stepped up further in the semi-finals against February, whose pair of sixes were no match for Flores’ 8.67 and 9.10. By now the tide was optimal, conditions had clicked, and the waves were impeccable. A 17.77 total for Flores saw him move on to the final with a head of steam after claiming the scalp of the most renowned twin fin artists in the game.
In the second semi, Andre, who needed to advance to the twin fin final to remain in contention for the overall final, had no answer to Burrow’s all out assault. Opening with an incredible 9.67 for a deep tube complete with wild foamball ride, the West Australian was never headed. As he has all week Andre stayed busy catching waves the length of the point, whether banging out big backhand blasts at the top peak, or sneaking off to hunt tubes further down the line.
While Andre’s two final waves were his highest scorers it was Burrow who had the last laugh with the event’s first perfect 10 coming in the dying minutes, thrown unanimously by the judging panel for a deep disappearing act.
“It was a really fast, perfect cylinder,” said Burrow. “I knew it was a good one because there were some foamball moments in there, then it let me out and I did a nice roundhouse cutback. The whole week has been a blur of tubes but that felt like a 10 for sure.”
Burrow’s near-perfect 19.67-out-of-20 total saw his MR x Mayhem California Twin Pin take him to his third final for the week.
A battle between two of the WSL Championship Tour’s greatest ever performers was always going to be a closely fought affair, no matter the surfboards being ridden. After five minutes Burrow sat with priority on his preferred corner of the reef, while Flores headed up the line to chase the bigger top peak. Somehow the next set delivered gems to both men, Flores the first to pull into a huge tube, exiting in time for Burrow to hear the crowd erupt as he paddled into a gem of his own.
“That was so fun!” said Burrow, of the back-to-back barrels that ensued. Flores earned a 9.67 for his bigger first pit, Burrow a 9.77 for his deeper tube behind. Like that, we had a final on our hands as the two surfers scoured every inch of the lineup looking for waves. In the end it was Flores who found a better second score, a 7.27 the reward for his last wave, a tight tube followed by a long wall that allowed him to unleash his arsenal of powerful open face carves and under the lip laybacks.
“It was crazy, it looked like the swell was dying then suddenly it turned on again,” said Flores. “I was a bit angry today, I’d been cruising at first, yesterday I was a bit bummed, but today I really wanted to win something. And I did! Still got it!”
With the twin fin division decided, the grand finalists were locked in. Burrow kept his rash vest on to surf his third straight 33-minute heat, and fourth for the day, while February had spent the previous hour relaxing in an airconditioned cabin on the Kuda Princess, the luxury yacht that has been the surfer’s locker room all week. While fatigue was starting to play a role, there was no way Burrow wanted to lose his rhythm. He opted against taking any form of break and rolled straight on to the title-deciding bout, merely pausing for a second to add a third small trailer to his twin fin set-up, given the grand final allows for any equipment to be used.
February remained atop his beloved Channel Islands twin fin, as another insane tube duel commenced. February caught seven waves to Burrow’s four, and both men had three excellent scores to their name at final’s end, but with a 9.10 and a 9.03 it was Burrow who led throughout. An 8.67 and a 9.10 ensued February was never far from first, and with a few minutes to go a storm loomed large on the horizon. Suddenly the wind turned stiff offshore, and even after a week of big barrels, suddenly they’d never seen wider.
Burrow’s final pit for the week was a gem, but an 8.00 was no help to him. He kicked out in the channel leaving February alone in the lineup chasing a 9.04. As the buzzer went February snuck into one last long wall. The crowd seemed to be paying little attention as the South African flew through section after section in the tube. Burrow was worried but he needn’t have been, as the resulting 8.17 fell short. Bottles began popping on the back of the Princess as Burrow’s 18.13 scoreline narrowly shaded February’s 17.77 two-wave total.
“I almost feel guilty for winning,” said Burrow afterwards. “Mikey was the best surfer here this week. He looks beautiful on any board but especially that twinny. His turns were looking so perfect, he was on point and ripping and I knew he was the one to beat.
“But I know how to surf a heat, and I knew how I could do it. I patiently sat on my spot, got a couple of drainers, did a few turns of my own. Even at the end I knew he could get me, and then the storm hit! The wind ripped in hard offshore, the waves were so groomed and I got maybe my roundest tube for the week. I thought I’d done enough at that point, then Mikey caught another wave on the buzzer, and was in the barrel for ages. I didn’t think it was the score, but you never know, and finally it was read out that’d I’d won.
“I was staring down the barrel of a bunch of seconds, and that led me to dig deep for the final. I was very tired and running on adrenaline, but I knew my formula and the ocean delivered. That might be one of the funnest finals I’ve ever surfed. I don’t know if I’ll ever wear a jersey again … unless I get invited back! I got so tubed, with friends, staying at the Four Seasons, there’s no way you can better that. The pinch-me moments have been non-stop all week.”
Twin Fin Division Results:
- Jeremy Flores (FRA) 1000pts
- Taj Burrow (AUS) 900pts
- Jadson Andre (BRA) equal with Mikey February (ZAF) 800pts
- Carissa Moore (HAW) equal with Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil (MDV) 700pts
2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy Leaderboard:
- Taj Burrow (AUS) 2700pts
- Mikey February (ZAF) 2600pts
- Jadson Andre (BRA) 2500pts
- Jeremy Flores (FRA) 2500pts
- Carissa Moore (HAW) 2200pts
- Ahmed “Ammaday” Agil (MDV) 2200pts
