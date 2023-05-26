Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi launches new generation Sea Programme

Inviting guests of all ages to channel their inner mermaid, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is pleased to announce the launch of a new Generation Sea programme. A private island hideaway in the secluded Shaviyani Atoll, the resort makes waves in marine conservation – from its Coralarium, an underwater art gallery and coral regeneration project, to The Sustainability Lab where guests can turn plastic waste into wonder. With its latest launch, children can uncover the secrets of the Maldives’ rich marine life, learn to swim like a mermaid, and take part in conservation workshops with the resort’s resident marine biologist.

Inspiring the next generation of eco-conscious travellers, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi – known as ‘secret water island’ to locals – offers invaluable insight into the protection of the underwater world. As part of the programme, budding eco warriors can head to the Sustainability Lab where specialised machinery transforms and repurposes waste into beautiful bespoke souvenirs. Create exclusive Generation Sea bracelets, made from ghost nets removed from the ocean (one of the biggest risks to turtles in the Maldives), before taking part in informative workshops on how best to protect the region’s rich marine life for generations to come. Tiny travellers can then take to the waves to put what they’ve learnt to practice and join the marine biologist on a tour of the Coralarium to spot tropical schooling fish and rub shoulders with manta rays.

Those looking to dive deeper can explore the resort’s thriving 9-kilometre-long house reef with on-site partner Sub Oceanic. Don mermaid tails and prepare to explore life ‘under the sea’, gliding past colourful coral and graceful sea turtles to witness manta ray cleaning stations in action. Back on dry land take advantage of the unique activities available at the Kids’ Club, or head to the art studio to make marine inspired masterpieces, including shell jewellery fit for royalty.

After days spent exploring, families can unwind in their Beach Tented Villa set on the island’s sugar-white sands. Enveloped by crystal-clear waters and surrounded by lush tropical jungle, the villas invite guests to embark on a conscious castaway, complete with an expansive decking area, outside tub, and personal butler service, with ample space for a family of four. Striking the perfect balance between luxury, adventure, space and seclusion the villas are a unique alternative to the region’s traditional beach and overwater accommodation. As night falls enjoy a private beach BBQ with a pop-up cinema screening and freshly made popcorn for a truly unforgettable evening under the stars.