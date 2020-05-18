Mövenpick Resort Maldives partners with local business school to promote higher education for staff

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives have joined forces with a local business school to promote higher education for the resort’s employees.

The partnership with Maldives Business School makes Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives the first resort in the country to partner with a business school to provide exclusive opportunities for employees.

Under the partnership, employees of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives will get free enrolment in Maldives Business School’s degree programmes.

“At Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, lifelong learning, and a culture of continuous improvement plays a huge role and this partnership will go a long way in helping our Heartists get the best out of themselves, both personally and professionally”, Cameron Steele, the resort’s Executive Assistant Manager, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

The latest partnership follows similar initiatives by Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives.

In October, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives and UNICEF signed an agreement to advocate for children’s rights, support skill development and foster career-exploration in the hospitality industry for the Maldivian youth.

Nestled on a private island in Noonu atoll, situated in the northern part of the Maldives, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives promised serene seclusion and tropical tranquility when it opened in November 2018. As Mövenpick Hotels & Resort’s inaugural property in the Maldives, it brought a fresh perspective to the country’s hospitality scene.

The resort is designed in a contemporary style with emphasis on comfortable accommodation and a private yet stimulating resort experience. Every modern convenience is incorporated amidst desert-island luxury, reflecting Mövenpick’s renowned commitment to genuine comforts, delivered exceptionally well.

Everywhere around Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives boats superior indulgence — from 105 spacious villas each complemented with its private pool, well-appointed Little Birds’ Kids Club, stunning Sun Spa, superb gastronomic experiences and luxurious guests amenities to unparalleled under- and over-water adventures.