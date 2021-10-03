Maldives promoted on 384 screens in Dubai Mall

Visit Maldives begins to promote Maldives on 384 screens in Dubai Mall, as part of a visibility campaign.

This campaign, which coincides with the commencement of Expo 2020, will be carried out for a period of one month, starting 1st of October.

The campaign aims to promote the Maldives’ pavilion at Expo 2020, which runs for 6 months from 1st October 2021 till 31st March 2022 in Dubai, UAE.

During the visibility campaign, a short video of the destination targeting on promoting the Maldives’ pavilion at the Expo 2020 will be shown on 384 screens within the Dubai Mall. The message shown in the video at Dubai Mall will advertise the “100 days of Free Holidays” raffle to be carried out during the duration of the Expo.

Dubai Mall is one of the world’s largest and most visited malls in the world. In 2019, the mall received a footfall of 84 million visitors. Many visitors from both the Middle Eastern region and other countries are expected to visit the Mall, especially with the commencement of Expo 2020 which has exhibitors from over 190 countries and will possibly attract millions of visitors from around the world.

The purpose of the visibility campaign is to attract visitors to the Maldives’ stand at the Expo 2020. It also aims to promote the destination as a safe haven and experiences unique to the Maldives to potential travellers. This campaign supports our strategies for the Middle Eastern and global markets.

So far this year, Visit Maldives has participated and held several activities to promote the destination as a safe haven for travellers globally. This consists of both in-person and virtual activities including webinars, roadshows, fairs and exhibitions.

Visit Maldives also has many such activities planned for the rest of the year, to promote the destination in top source markets, new and emerging markets.