News
Atmosphere Core Announces Expansion in the Maldives with “RAAYA BY ATMOSPHERE”
International hospitality company, Atmosphere Core, has announced a significant expansion in South Asia with the management takeover of Kudakurathu island in Raa Atoll, Maldives.
The island will be rebranded as “RAAYA BY ATMOSPHERE” and is scheduled to launch on July 4th, 2024. This marks the ninth property globally and the third island resort for Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives.
Since its debut in December 2013, Atmosphere Core, the parent company, has established a strong reputation for exceptional service, innovative culinary experiences, and pioneering concepts. This has solidified their position as a trusted leader in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
“As we continue our ambitious growth strategy,” said Mr. Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core, “adding RAAYA BY ATMOSPHERE to our expanding Maldivian portfolio reinforces our brand promise of ‘A New Experience Awaits’.”
“We are committed to providing even more diverse choices for our guests,” Mr. Panigrahi continued. “This includes curating a signature RAAYA™ Holiday Plan, a comprehensive experience that captures the essence of a tropical island escape. These elevated experiences will be delivered with unparalleled service at every touchpoint. I am confident that our group’s ‘Joy Of Giving’ philosophy will resonate with discerning global travelers and ensure RAAYA BY ATMOSPHERE’s remarkable success.”
A Sanctuary of Lush Greenery
Accessible by a 45-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport, RAAYA BY ATMOSPHERE promises a sanctuary experience. Remarkably, 88% of the island is dedicated to preserving its lush greenery, leaving only 12% for development. This commitment to ecological harmony is a cornerstone of the resort’s philosophy.
Unforgettable Experiences Await
The resort boasts 167 beach and ocean villas, catering to a variety of preferences. Guests can indulge in a culinary adventure with six diverse dining options, blending local traditions with global cuisine. RAAYA BY ATMOSPHERE offers a playground of activities, including water sports, diving, a dedicated kids’ club, an art and craft studio, a serene mangrove walkway, a playful mini-golf course, three stargazing watchtowers, and a spa nestled amidst the tranquil embrace of nature. Visitors are invited to embark on a memorable escape, enriched by the vibrant heritage of the local Maldivian culture.
A Distinctive Destination
Mr. Ranjit Batra, President Hospitality of Kudakurathu Island Resort Pvt. Ltd., the owner of the island, expressed his enthusiasm: “Kudakurathu is a captivating island that seamlessly combines the Maldives’ pristine beauty with innovative design. We are confident that RAAYA BY ATMOSPHERE will be a truly distinctive destination.”
News
Coca-Cola Maldives Celebrates the Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone Winners
Coca-Cola Maldives is thrilled to announce the newest winners of its sensational promotional campaign. As we congratulate our lucky consumers, we also remind everyone that this incredible opportunity is only available until March 10, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to be the next big winner!
The latest to join the prestigious circle of winners are Aminath Shaheema from Thulusdhoo, Ranjith Kaanthal and Ahmed Afzal from Male. Each has won the coveted Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, a symbol of innovation and style, by simply enjoying their favourite Coca-Cola beverages.
Aminath, Ranjith, and Ahmed represent the joy and luck that Coca-Cola Maldives aims to bring to its loyal customers. Their success stories are not just about winning, but about the moments of happiness shared with every sip of our loved brands.
As we celebrate these winners, we invite you to join in the fun and excitement. Each purchase of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta Orange, or Fanta Strawberry comes with the potential to discover a golden cap, which could lead to winning the highly anticipated smartphone prize. These products can be found across a wide array of retail locations, supermarkets, and shops throughout the country.
To join the promotion, customers need to simply open the promotional pack, find the code inside the cap, and send it via text to 2626 from their mobile phones. Every code represents a single entry, and participants are encouraged to enter as many times as they like. Coca-Cola Maldives is merging the pleasure of enjoying our beverages with the excitement of potential rewards, transforming each sip into an exhilarating adventure.
For more information and latest updates on Coca-Cola Maldives and the consumer promotion, follow @CocacolaMaldives on Facebook and Instagram.
Fan Club
Experience Bliss and Unforgettable Experiences This Eid al-Fitr, at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
For the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, escape to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where guests can immerse themselves in the pinnacle of luxury. To commemorate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the resort invites guests into a world of breathtaking natural beauty, exclusive accommodation, legendary service, exquisite food, and once in a lifetime experiences.
Embrace the circle of island life where guests can indulge in the surroundings of the pristine Indian Ocean with its crystal blue waters teeming with marine life and its untouched white-sand beaches. With seven distinct culinary venues, guests can explore a different corner of the world with multiple cuisines to choose from such as Maldivian, Japanese, southern Italian, Cantonese, and Lebanese. Guests can explore an array of curated experiences that foster a deep connection to Maldivian island life and culture such as Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program to engage with ocean life and contribute to conservation while diving and snorkeling enthusiasts can discover underwater marvels.
From Monday, 8th April, until Sunday, 14th April, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will be hosting elevated activations to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. Guests can revel in an authentic Arabian Night Market, Arabic Mezza Cooking Class, a Lobster Dinner and entertainment from special Middle Eastern artists. Children will also be immersed through inspiring discovery with stimulating activities such as intricate Eid jewellery and souvenir making, the signature Ritz Kids treasure hunt, pyrographic calligraphy, picnic games, and more.
During the same period, Jean-Michel Cousteau, French oceanographic explorer, environmentalist, educator and film producer, will be hosting unique experiences at the exclusive resort including snorkeling and diving trips. Here, guests will be able to learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands commitment to preserving the outstanding natural beauty that it exists amongst.
Those wanting to visit The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands over the Eid holiday can reserve through the ‘Embrace Island Life’ package which offers a half-board experience. Guests who book will begin their journey with the resort’s lavish luxury speedboat transfer, where they will be welcomed at the resort to beautiful amenities in their chosen accommodation. Pick from a variety of the island’s secluded villas such as a Two-Bedroom Overwater or Beach Villa or go above and beyond to the legendary sanctuary, that is The Ritz-Carlton Estate.
The ‘Embrace Island Life’ package includes:
- Luxury accommodation in the Villa category of your choice
- Return transfer in our luxury shared speedboat
- Daily half-board
- Welcome amenities
- 24-hour Aris Meeha, island butler service
For more information on this package, please email maldives.reservations@ritzcarlton.com
Celebration
Nova Maldives Celebrates International Women’s Day with Renowned Female PADI Course Director
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Nova Maldives, a luxurious eco-friendly resort nestled in the stunning South Ari Atoll, is thrilled to welcome Zoona Naseem, the first female PADI Course Director in the Maldives. This two-day scuba and snorkelling extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for guests of all diving levels.
Nova Maldives is renowned for its pristine marine environment, offering year-round encounters with majestic whale sharks and over 30 manta ray hotspots. Committed to conservation, the resort partners with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme and holds Responsible Manta Operator accreditation. Guests can even contribute by participating in their ongoing coral frame sponsorship program.
Zoona Naseem, owner of Moodhu Bulhaa Dive Centre and a trailblazer in the diving community, brings her expertise and passion to Nova. Dedicated to empowering women in tourism and diving, she inspires young people to explore the underwater world.
Empowering Experiences Await
The event boasts an exciting lineup: guided dives for beginners and experienced divers, snorkelling adventures on Nova’s stunning house reef, and an inspiring presentation by Zoona on her diving journey. Guests can learn firsthand with a complimentary “bubblemaker” trial dive in the shallow lagoon. Discounted rates and course credits are offered for Discover Scuba Diving and entry-level courses.
Adding to the excitement, a lucky guest (or even a Nova “soulmate” – as their team members are called) will win a complimentary Open Water Course for two. Additionally, participants can avail themselves of special discounts on Open Water and Scuba Diver courses.
Exclusive Offer for Direct Bookings
For a truly unforgettable experience, Nova Maldives is offering a 40% discount for direct bookings made through their website. Starting from $1,262 (inclusive of taxes and green tax) on a Full Board basis, or $1,498 on an All-Inclusive basis, the package includes 15% off selected water sports and spa treatments, complimentary snorkelling gear, and daily sunrise yoga.
Join Nova Maldives, Zoona Naseem, and celebrate the power of women while diving into adventure and embracing the beauty of the Maldivian seas. Visit their website or newsroom for more information.
Trending
