Atmosphere Core Announces Expansion in the Maldives with “RAAYA BY ATMOSPHERE”

For the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, escape to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where guests can immerse themselves in the pinnacle of luxury. To commemorate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the resort invites guests into a world of breathtaking natural beauty, exclusive accommodation, legendary service, exquisite food, and once in a lifetime experiences.

Embrace the circle of island life where guests can indulge in the surroundings of the pristine Indian Ocean with its crystal blue waters teeming with marine life and its untouched white-sand beaches. With seven distinct culinary venues, guests can explore a different corner of the world with multiple cuisines to choose from such as Maldivian, Japanese, southern Italian, Cantonese, and Lebanese. Guests can explore an array of curated experiences that foster a deep connection to Maldivian island life and culture such as Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program to engage with ocean life and contribute to conservation while diving and snorkeling enthusiasts can discover underwater marvels.

From Monday, 8th April, until Sunday, 14th April, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will be hosting elevated activations to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. Guests can revel in an authentic Arabian Night Market, Arabic Mezza Cooking Class, a Lobster Dinner and entertainment from special Middle Eastern artists. Children will also be immersed through inspiring discovery with stimulating activities such as intricate Eid jewellery and souvenir making, the signature Ritz Kids treasure hunt, pyrographic calligraphy, picnic games, and more.

During the same period, Jean-Michel Cousteau, French oceanographic explorer, environmentalist, educator and film producer, will be hosting unique experiences at the exclusive resort including snorkeling and diving trips. Here, guests will be able to learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands commitment to preserving the outstanding natural beauty that it exists amongst.

Those wanting to visit The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands over the Eid holiday can reserve through the ‘Embrace Island Life’ package which offers a half-board experience. Guests who book will begin their journey with the resort’s lavish luxury speedboat transfer, where they will be welcomed at the resort to beautiful amenities in their chosen accommodation. Pick from a variety of the island’s secluded villas such as a Two-Bedroom Overwater or Beach Villa or go above and beyond to the legendary sanctuary, that is The Ritz-Carlton Estate.

The ‘Embrace Island Life’ package includes:

Luxury accommodation in the Villa category of your choice

Return transfer in our luxury shared speedboat

Daily half-board

Welcome amenities

24-hour Aris Meeha, island butler service

For more information on this package, please email maldives.reservations@ritzcarlton.com