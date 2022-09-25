Crown & Champa Resorts appoints Mohamed Solah as Chief Operating Officer

Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) has appointed seasoned Maldivian hotelier Mohamed Solah as the new Chief Operating Officer of the leading local hospitality company.

Solah, who recently completed his posting as the Cluster General Manager of Zaya Hospitality in Dubai, is among the few Maldivian general managers abroad. He also became one of the youngest general managers in Maldives when he was appointed to the post at CCR’s Komandoo Island resort in 2018.

A career of humble beginnings started in 2002, when he joined CCR’s Meeru Island Resort as a receptionist/telephone operator. Since then, he has held multiple managerial roles over the span of two decades in the industry.

Before his latest posting in Dubai with Zaya Hospitality, Solah worked at Zaya Nurai Island in Abdu Dhabi as the Rooms Operations Manager from 2015 to 2017.

While reading for a Bachelor’s (Hons) Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Studies from Taylor’s University in Malaysia, Solah undertook management training at Sheraton Langkawi Beach Resort and Hilton Seychelles.

Solah has completed the General Manager Programme from University of Cornell in New York, the most elite programme in the world for general managers. He also has a French language certificate from the EF Executive Language Institute in Paris.

The new appointment comes full circle, having got his start at a CCR property over 20 years ago.

Led by the pioneers of tourism in Maldives, Crown & Champa Resorts collection offers getaway possibilities across 10 properties from luxury resorts to a city hotel. Steadfast in their commitment to nurturing Maldivian talent, having a local at the helm of an experienced hotel chain will prove invaluable as Maldives celebrates the 50th year of its tourism industry.