Amilla Maldives sets up in-house Covid testing facility

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences has made further strides in protecting the resort from Covid-19, while simultaneously improving the guest experience, with the acquisition of a RT-PCR machine.

The new Covid-19 testing machine is enabling Amilla guests to receive their results in just one to three hours, whereas previously samples had to be flown to a lab on another island (with a turnaround time of 12 to 18 hours).

The new development means guests at the Baa Atoll resort no longer need to quarantine in the comfort of their spacious villas and private gardens overnight until they receive a negative result. Instead, by the time they’ve freshened up, gone for a swim and ordered in villa dining, their results are in and they are free to access all of the resort’s facilities.

Amilla Maldives has been offering complimentary PCR tests on arrival to the island for all guests and staff ever since the Maldivian borders reopened in July.

So far, Amilla Maldives has invested more than $150,000 on providing complimentary PCR tests to provide peace of mind and safety for guests and staff alike.

The new RT-PCR machine is already proving very successful in processing samples from arrivals. It can get the results back from a group of five guests in just one hour; 10 in two hours and 15 in three hours.

Amilla is one of only a handful of resorts in the Maldives offering this sophisticated level of protection against Covid-19.

Currently, anyone travelling to the Maldives is only required to take one PCR test 96 hours prior to boarding their outbound flight, while whether to conduct additional tests on arrival or not is left up to the individual resorts to decide.

Not only does Amilla’s testing regimen mean its guests and team members are protected, but it also unlocks for guests unparalleled levels of freedom. As soon as they receive their test results, as they can roam the spacious island mask-free.

During the short period while guest await their test results at Amilla, a separate ‘bubble’ of staff welcomes them, delivers their room service meals and assists with anything else they may need. The guests are also given snorkel gear so they can enjoy the ocean while they briefly wait for their results.

And if they need a PCR test for their trip home, Amilla will arrange a test via an authorised PCR testing centre.

Amilla is using a well-regarded RT-PCR machine produced by a Randox-Bosch partnership.

Randox is based in the United Kingdom and provides clinical diagnostic solutions to laboratories and private enterprises worldwide. It has almost four decades of experience developing diagnostic solutions for hospitals, clinical, research and molecular labs, food testing, forensic toxicology and more.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services.

Using the Randox-Bosch RT-PCT machine at Amilla, it takes just two to three hours to obtain the results for a group of new arrivals to the island. This means guests and their companions can be enjoying the large private island resort to the max the same day they arrive.

Tropical island bliss, with an assuring layer of protection in 2021.

For more information about the resort and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com.