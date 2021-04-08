Journey across hemispheres at Park Hyatt Maldives

A secluded and remote island showcasing the best of tropical wonders and the glory of Mother Nature, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a purely untouched destination.

The barefoot luxury resort, located away from the teeming atolls of the north, is a true paradise.

Guests are able to relish in complete serenity while also partaking in a series of bespoke experiences unique to Maldives and the resort’s desirable location.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is one of the best luxury resorts in Maldives and has the unique position of being one of the closest resorts to the Equator at only 0°30’25.33N.

The resort’s once in a lifetime Equator Experience gives guests the opportunity to journey across the hemispheres.

The Equator Experience starts with an adventurous boat cruise and journey to 0°00’00.00N.

Enjoy a refreshing coconut drink fresh from the shell and dine on tasty canapés such as fresh tuna sashimi, smoked salmon, sushi and avocado and egg wraps.

Head to the Equator and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the turquoise waters, the warm sunshine and the sheer tropical landscape. Upon reaching the coordinates 0°00’00.00N, the boat captain highlights the GPS reading on the radar showing that they have reached the Equator.

There is nothing left to do but jump into the inviting water of the Indian Ocean and swim across the hemispheres.

Truly spellbinding, the Equator Experience is a once in a lifetime opportunity to cross the Equator at a leisurely pace while admiring the beauty of Maldives. For guests or couples looking for a romantic adventure, this unique experience ticks all of the boxes.

In order to enhance this glorious experience, guests can visit an uninhabited island for a picnic, watch for wild and friendly spinner or bottlenose dolphins playing in the water, or catch a fresh fish to be cooked for dinner upon your arrival.

Make the most of your stay at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa and luxuriate in paradise with the All-Inclusive Package. Choose a villa situated on the beach or elevated above water, and enjoy the perks of this all-inclusive getaway at one of the truly romantic Maldives resorts.

The All-Inclusive Package is available for booking and stays from now until December 31. Check availability for the All-Inclusive Package at https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/maldives/park-hyatt-maldives-hadahaa/mldph/offers.

To explore more about Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa experiences, visit the new independent website at www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com and learn about other memorable, adventurous activities such as Traditional Maldivian Fishing, Cast Away Survival Experience, and Hadahaa Sea Kayaking.