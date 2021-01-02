Maldives lands on Lonely Planet’s 2021 travel bucket list

The arrival of a new year is always joyfully anticipated, but 2021 was even more keenly awaited than the usual, as there are grand hopes of putting the Covid-19 pandemic behind us.

Travellers are eagerly waiting to tick off everything on their travel bucket lists and experience wonderful new things.

Lonely Planet has compiled a list of 17 places, attractions and new experiences that will enhance the worldwide travel scene in 2021, and Maldives made it to the fourth position on the list!

According to Lonely Planet, you should be enjoying unlimited stays in Maldives. Luxury resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, is offering unlimited stays for two people in its overwater bungalows throughout the year.

The new package is called Unlimited Stays in Paradise, and although the price tag of $30,000 might seem eye-wateringly steep, it works out to just over $84 a night. It includes free breakfast every morning, and use of the resort’s fitness centre and pool.

Maldives is currently open to tourists of all nationalities with minimum travel restrictions. All tourists are granted a 30-day on arrival visa. But they are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to departure, and provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test conducted 96 hours prior to departure from the first point of embarkation.

Despite the many challenges faced during the year 2020, Maldives was one of the first countries to reopen their borders with strict safety measures in place.

Maldives has also won the World’s Leading Destination award, granted by World Travel Awards 2020 — a true testament to the continuous efforts made to ensure that it remains one of the best tourist destinations in the world.