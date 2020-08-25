Reethi Faru Resort ramps up reef restoration with new ‘coral tree’ nursery

The latest addition to Reethi Faru Resort’s reef restoration efforts is a ‘coral tree’ nursery.

Corals reproduce both sexually and asexually. The asexual reproduction occurs through a process called fragmentation.

By using finger-sized fragments of corals, the team at Reethi Faru is enabling this natural process to efficiently propagate corals in large numbers.

A ‘coral tree’ is a simple structure made using PVC pipes. The coral fragments are hung onto the structure using a monofilament line. A single tree can accommodate 90-100 coral fragments.

The ‘tree’ is tethered to the reef slope at a depth of about 10 metres. The fragments float in the water column, moving with the wave surges.

Once the fragments reach up to a certain size (approximately nine to 12 months), they will be attached directly to the house reef.

“This is our first ‘coral tree’ at Reethi Faru Resort, with plans to add a few more in the near future,” an announcement read.

The four-star plus Reethi Faru resort, developed on the remote island of Filaidhoo in the northern Raa atoll, can be reached by a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport or a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride.

The island, which measures 600 by 350 metres, offers 150 well-furnished, homely and spacious detached and semi-detached villas built in traditional style and that blend perfectly with the natural beauty of the environment. The unique setting – amid tropical foliage, fringing a long expanse of powder soft beach or on stilts over the clear blue lagoon – will make every guest wish to stay on and on.

Reethi Faru, which means Beautiful Reef in local Dhivehi language, has numerous restaurants to cater for everybody’s tastes, while its poolside bar and beachfront bar invite guests to linger.

Along with a stunning white sand beach, a house reef just 30 to 80 metres from shore, coconut palm groves and lush vegetation, the resort offers a wide range of recreational facilities, including diving, water sports, tennis, squash, badminton, a gym, an aerobic room as well as a spa to pamper your body and soul.