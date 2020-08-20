Seaside Finolhu Maldives recognised among world’s top hotels

Seaside Finolhu has been recognised as a 2020 Travellers’ Choice winner.

Winners are based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic. They are known for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10 per cent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“It’s truly an outstanding achievement for us to earn a recognition which reflects how our guests trust our service and love our resort. We would like to thank them for sharing their experiences and giving us wonderful reviews on TripAdvisor,” Seaside Finolhu’s General Manager Marc Reader said.

“This success is also a tribute to all of our islanders who work so hard to ensure that our guests have the perfect holiday. I am extremely proud of my team.”

Famed for its long white sandy beaches and spread across four islands, Finolhu has 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with private pool) and four restaurants.

While popular with honeymooners, the expansive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club and a wide choice of fun activities. Finolhu also includes world-class wellness facilities and is famous for its entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Finolhu embodies the Seaside Collection’s criteria of quality, style, and holistic hospitality concepts.

Finolhu, which is a direct translation of sandbank in the local Dhivehi language, is located in Baa atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives.

Seaside Finolhu will reopen to guests from October 1. Plan your holiday by booking at www.finolhu.com.