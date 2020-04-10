Niyama Maldives takes break with ‘See You Soon’ video

Niyama Private Islands Maldives has created an extravagant video showing its workforce come together to say goodbye to its last guests for the season.

The resort announced earlier this month that it would suspend operations following travel restrictions by the Maldivian government in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The property paused bookings from April 4, lasting until June 30.

“We at Niyama realise that these are uncertain times for travel and hope the environment improves in the very near future. We hope our guest travels bring them back to the Maldives where Nature’s playground will be waiting to welcome them with a warm heart,” a statement read.

You can watch the full video below:

