Awards
Six Senses Laamu tops Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Luxury Awards family resort category
Six Senses Laamu has been recognised as the #1 Best Resort for Families in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific LuxuryAwards 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the region’s most sought-after destinations for meaningful family travel. The resort was also named among the Top 10 Best House Reefs in the Maldives, celebrating its exceptional marine environment and world- class snorkelling.
Presented by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau, the annual awards recognize the region’s leading travel experiences, with winners chosen by reader vote. The 2026 awards featured the best hotels, resorts, spas, and travel experiences across Asia Pacific.
Located in the remote Laamu Atoll, Six Senses Laamu is the only five-star resort in the atoll and is known for its blend of sustainability, wellness, adventure, and family-friendly experiences. Families can explore the underwater world, join educational programs such as the much-loved Junior Marine Biologist experience, enjoy outdoor movie nights, and discover the rich natural beauty of one of the Maldives’ most pristine destinations.
The recognition also highlights the resort’s vibrant house reef, home to abundant marine life and offering easy access to snorkelling directly from the island. Conservation remains central to the guest experience through the Maldives Underwater Initiative, a pioneering program founded by Six Senses Laamu that brings the resort together with its leading marine conservation partners to protect the reef ecosystem for generations to come.
Awards
Alila Kothaifaru recognised among top 10% of hotels worldwide
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, a Hyatt resort, has been recognised with the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2026, placing the resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on reviews and ratings shared by travellers over the past year.
Unlike awards determined by industry panels, the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award reflects the experiences of guests themselves. From memorable marine encounters and thoughtfully curated dining experiences to the genuine hospitality of the resort’s team, the recognition highlights the moments that guests continue to remember long after their stay.
Situated in the pristine Raa Atoll and surrounded by a vibrant house reef, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has become a favourite among travellers seeking a balance of contemporary luxury and meaningful connection with nature. Guest reviews frequently describe the resort as a “slice of paradise,” praising its attentive service, tranquil atmosphere, beautiful villas, exceptional dining, and unforgettable snorkeling experiences.
Many guests have highlighted the warmth and sincerity of the resort’s team, noting how personalised gestures and intuitive service transformed their stay into something truly memorable. Others have shared glowing reviews of the island’s marine life, from encounters with sea turtles, eagle rays and black tip reef sharks just steps from their villa to excursions in search of manta rays and dolphins in the surrounding waters.
The recognition follows the resort’s TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2025, reaffirming its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most highly regarded luxury island retreats.
“What stands out most when reading our TripAdvisor reviews is how closely the island and its people are connected in our guests’ memories. They speak about the turquoise lagoon, the vibrant house reef, and the sense of tranquility they find here, but they also remember the waiter who knew their morning coffee order, the chef who thoughtfully accommodated their dietary preferences, the dive instructor who guided their first underwater adventure, or the villa host who added a personal touch to a special celebration,” said Abdul Salam Ahmed, Guest Experience Manager.
“Luxury is often measured by beautiful villas, exceptional cuisine, or breathtaking scenery. While we are fortunate to offer all of these, true luxury is something far less tangible. It is the luxury of uninterrupted time, of complete peace of mind, and of feeling genuinely cared for by a team that anticipates every need. What resonates most deeply with our guests is not simply what they see, but how they feel when they are here,” said Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
Inspired by the stories and feedback shared by its guests, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to shape experiences that celebrate the island’s natural beauty, rich marine environment, and genuine hospitality—creating memories that linger long after the journey home.
Rather than simply being a destination to visit, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives strives to be a place guests return to in their memories and increasingly, in person.
For more information, visit the resort’s website.
Awards
Anantara Kihavah, Niyama recognised in Travel + Leisure reader awards
Minor Hotels’ properties in the Maldives have received seven accolades in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas recognised in five categories and Niyama Private Islands Maldives securing two awards.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas was ranked third among the Maldives’ Best Resorts and second in the Best House Reefs category. The resort also placed fourth in the Most Outrageous Villas, Best Resort Pools and Best Resort Spas categories.
Located in Baa Atoll, Anantara Kihavah is known for its private pool villas, surrounding reef and underwater restaurant. Anantara Spa at the resort was ranked fourth among the country’s resort spas.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives was recognised for The Crescent, its private island compound, which placed third in the Most Outrageous Villas category. Drift Spa at Niyama was ranked sixth among the Best Resort Spas in the Maldives.
The Crescent consists of a collection of villas located on a private section of the resort and is designed for families and groups travelling together. Drift Spa is situated within Niyama’s tropical surroundings and offers treatment rooms, relaxation spaces and wellness experiences.
The Maldives accolades contributed to a record 31 awards received by Minor Hotels across the Asia-Pacific region, compared with 26 in the previous year.
The group’s flagship luxury brand, Anantara Hotels & Resorts, was also named the region’s number-one Favourite Hotel Brand of the Year.
“The T+L readers have spoken and, with a record 31 awards, Minor Hotels stands among the region’s most celebrated hospitality groups,” said Nicholas Smith, Vice President Operations – Asia at Minor Hotels.
“I am particularly proud of Anantara being named the region’s favourite brand, and of our teams in Laos and Thailand for securing their number-one positions. These results reaffirm that our focus on innovation and on creating standout guest experiences continues to resonate with travellers.”
Elsewhere in the region, Avani+ Luang Prabang in Laos was named the Best Hotel, while its general manager, Max Chin, was ranked first in the Best General Managers category.
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort was voted Thailand’s Best Upcountry Hotel, while other Minor Hotels properties in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia were recognised across resort, city hotel, spa and pool categories.
Minor Hotels’ travel experiences also featured in the awards, with Mekong Kingdoms and Loy Pela Voyages ranked second and fourth, respectively, among the region’s Best River Cruises.
GHA DISCOVERY, the loyalty programme of the Global Hotel Alliance, was named the number-one Hotel Loyalty Programme. Minor Hotels participates in the programme through Minor DISCOVERY.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific are determined through a readers’ survey, with travellers voting across categories covering hotels, resorts, villas, spas, pools, cruises and loyalty programmes.
Awards
Canareef enters Tripadvisor’s global Best of the Best rankings for first time
In a historic milestone for the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Canareef Resort Maldives has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award “Best of the Best” for 2026–the highest honour the world’s largest travel guidance platform can offer.
Out of over 8 million listings on Tripadvisor, fewer than 1% achieve Travellers’ Choice status. But “Best of the Best” is even rarer–granted to only approximately 1,500 to 2,000 elite properties worldwide. Canareef has now entered that exclusive circle for the very first time.
A First-Ever ‘Best of the Best’: A Tribute to the Team’s Dedication
While Canareef previously earned the standard Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2017 and then consecutively from 2023 until now, the 2026 “Best of the Best” title marks the resort’s first time receiving Tripadvisor’s ultimate recognition. This achievement is not built on distant history. It is built on recent, consistent, above-and-beyond service–the kind that comes only from a team that truly cares.
This award is a tribute to every single staff member who wakes up each day determined to create genuine, heartfelt experiences. From housekeeping to front office, from the dive centre to the kitchen–their passion and commitment have turned ordinary stays into unforgettable ones. The Tripadvisor community has spoken, and what they praised most is the hard work, warmth, and dedication of the people behind the Canareef name.
Guests Have Spoken: From Honeymooners to Families
From honeymooners enjoying quiet sunset walks to families discovering Addu’s lush, unhurried paradise, guests have shared their honest, heartfelt experiences. Their words–full of gratitude for the attentive service, cleanliness, and genuine care they received–helped propel Canareef into the global spotlight. One recent Tripadvisor review read:“We were surprised by the level of service. The team truly cares.” Another said: “From the warm welcome to the heartfelt farewell, every member of the team made our stay feel truly special and personal.” Reflecting the island’s unique charm, one guest also wrote: “The island feels wonderfully untouched and serene, yet there is always something to explore, from dolphins to cycling under the palms.”
A Win for the Canareef Team and Addu Atoll Tourism
The award is being celebrated across Addu Atoll, as Canareef continues to be a major gateway to the atoll’s unique attractions–from the historic British Loyalty shipwreck to the Addu Nature Park in Hithadhoo, and the world-famous manta cleaning station that draws divers from around the globe.
“Receiving Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Award for the first time is a proud milestone for Canareef,” said the General Manager of Canareef Resort Maldives.“What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our guests–and it reflects the recent hard work, dedication, and collective effort of our entire team. This award is a tribute to each and every staff member who pours their passion into this island every day. We share this honour with our team and with the wonderful community of Addu.”
What Makes Canareef Stand Out Today
Unlike many Maldivian resorts that focus solely on luxury over water, Canareef offers a rare blend of barefoot elegance, vast green spaces, and a connection to local life. Its four kilometres of shoreline, a natural lagoon, and a vibrant house reef make it a favourite for both relaxation and adventure. Yet it is the team’s genuine Maldivian spirit—the smiles, the stories, the spontaneous help —that guests mention again and again.
One recent reviewer wrote: “Canareef is not just a resort; it is a home. We came as guests and left as family.” Another noted: “After six visits to the Maldives, this is the first time I felt truly sad to check out.”
An Invitation from the Equator
With the 2026 Best of the Best award marking a major milestone, Canareef Resort Maldives invites travellers from around the world to discover the untouched charm of Addu Atoll. Reaching this southern paradise is now easier than ever, with convenient domestic flights from Velana International Airport or direct access via Gan International Airport, followed by seamless speedboat transfers to the resort.
As one Tripadvisor review put it: “Don’t let the distance fool you–paradise is worth every mile.”
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