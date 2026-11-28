Drink
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi partners with Golden Expedite for festive wine dinner
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection will welcome guests to the Pommery & Wine Experience on Sunday, 20 December 2026. Presented in collaboration with Golden Expedite, the hosted dinner brings together a festive menu and a five-wine selection led by Pommery Brut Royal Champagne.
The resort’s culinary team will create a menu around the character of each wine. Guests will have the opportunity to explore how each pairing brings out different qualities in the wine and the dish served alongside it.
The evening will feature Jeevana Perera, sommelier and specialist wine educator at Golden Expedite. Perera holds the WSET Level 3 Award in Wines and brings more than 23 years of hospitality experience across the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Featured wines:
- Pommery Brut Royal Champagne
- Domaine Milcent Chablis 2024
- Balestri Valda Organic Soave Classico 2024
- Sonnino Chianti Montespertoli DOCG 2023
- Klein Redstone 2020
In the South Ari Atoll, V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection marks the brand’s debut in the Maldives. Shaped by Maldivian heritage and the island’s tradition of barefoot hospitality, the resort brings together 42 villas, suites and residences along the beach and over the lagoon. The island’s connection to the sea is felt throughout the stay, from snorkelling the house reef directly from shore to dining above the water at Muraka.
Mirihi’s signature M Moment, Whale Shark Seeker, takes guests aboard the sailing yacht Mirihi Thari for a full day exploring the waters of the South Ari Atoll. Between guided snorkelling and time on deck, guests have the chance to encounter whale sharks, manta rays and turtles in their natural habitat.
For dinner enquiries, call +960 668 0500 or e-mail HC4Z3-RE@accor.com
Cooking
Atmosphere Core’s year in gastronomy: Chef residencies, culinary festivals and industry recognition
While the Maldives is synonymous with sand, sea and sun, Atmosphere Core spent 2026 proving it is just as worth the journey for the gastronomy. Across its nine private island resorts, Michelin-starred chefs cooked six metres beneath the waves, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts” turned chocolate into art, and the Maldives’ first exclusively vegetarian restaurant celebrated the sixth edition of its JUST VEG festival, led by Michelin-starred Chef Fabrizio Marino. The year also saw Atmosphere Core’s culinary teams earn 38 medals at the Hotel Asia Exhibition & International Culinary Challenge 2026, while OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI received a One MICHELIN Key in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide.
Behind every menu is the group’s Joy of Giving ethos, cooking with what’s close by, wasting as little as possible, and sharing generously, with dining across multiple speciality restaurants included in every Island Plan. Here’s a taste of the year’s biggest highlights, course by course.
Amuse-bouche: Sustainable catch, beneath the surface
In May, Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Servetto took over Only BLU at OBLU SELECT Lobigili and M6m at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO with his ‘Garden-to-Sea Immersion’, championing circular cuisine with menus featuring local farm vegetables and sustainable Indian Ocean catch, served six metres underwater.
To start: A Taste of Italy
Michelin-starred chef Pasquale Palamaro spent time at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere in November 2025, exploring how classic Italian coastal techniques work with Maldivian marine ingredients and island produce.
The main event: Plant-forward feast
In October, the JUST VEG Festival at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives turned six. Chef Fabrizio Marino went ‘Family Style’, with open-fire, smoked, and fermented dishes served from the middle of the table bringing Mediterranean and Indian Ocean flavours together.
For dessert: A work of art
In April, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts”, Chef Janice Wong, a visionary who has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transformed desserts into multi-sensory works of art with ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.
To cap off the night: Golden pours
BOTTEGA Gala Gold brought Bottega wine pairings, handcrafted dim sum, and a grand gala night to Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives in November. From 4 to 10 December, Glenelly Estate will bring Stellenbosch’s finest wines to RAAYA By Atmosphere and VARU By Atmosphere, a week-long celebration of French winemaking heritage and rich South African terroir.
What’s cooking for 2027
“Great dining should connect you to where you are and stay with you long after you leave”. That is what we are building at Atmosphere: thoughtful, personal experiences rooted in ingredients, exceptional craft and genuine generosity, with much more to come in 2027,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.
Book your stay at atmospherehotelsandresorts.com to plan the perfect Maldives holiday around the table.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi enhances dining experiences with overwater restaurant redesign
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues to introduce a series of enhancements following the Sun Siyam brand’s (r)evolution and the resort’s positioning within the group’s Luxury Collection. Its hallmark overwater restaurants have been redesigned in collaboration with Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design studio founded by Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
The Trio: Evolved into a sensory and convivial space, the Italian restaurant features contemporary furniture with clean silhouettes. Inside, handmade pottery and wall art reflect Art Deco style, softened by fresh tropical plants. A bronze pizza oven anchors the room next to a counter with bold red seating. Here, chefs make pizzas live alongside a modern cocktail bar, while the kitchen serves classic Italian dishes. Outside, dinner is served on wooden decks with artistically designed tables and chairs.
Flavours: Perched over the sea, Flavours presents refined French cuisine. In the main dining room, Parisian bistro inspiration comes to life with café seating, sculptural chairs, statement lamps, and brasserie tables. Natural colours and warm lighting give the space a calm atmosphere. Out over the water, an open dining deck pairs ocean views with glimpses of marine life right below, while coconut palms in oversized stone planters bring a light feel. In the kitchen, chefs craft French favourites—from rich bisques and delicate tartares to savoury duck confit.
The Cellar & Bubble Lounge: Adjoining Flavours, The Cellar showcases the resort’s extensive wine collection and offers private dining guided by an in-house sommelier. As part of the 24-Hour Premium All-Inclusive experience, guests can also enjoy wine tastings here. Nearby, the intimate Bubble Lounge provides a sleek, minimalist setting for fine champagne and pre-dinner aperitifs.
Across the resort’s 15 restaurants and bars, the enriched all-inclusive concept features a selection of 66 red, white, and rosé wines from around the world, alongside select premium champagne. A mixology programme also brings a new collection of signature cocktails and mocktails that reflect the distinct identity and theme of each venue, offering continuous discovery throughout the stay.
Drink
Cora Cora Maldives brings Japanese sake traditions to Teien on 6 December
Cora Cora Maldives is set to host a Japanese sake pairing dinner at its Teien Japanese Restaurant on 6 December 2026, bringing together sake specialist Daijiro Hosaka from Japan’s Shirataki Sake Brewery and the resort’s Sous Chef Ahmed Mohamed for a five-course dining experience.
Titled ‘The Art of Sake’, the event will introduce guests to Japanese sake-making traditions through a specially developed menu combining Japanese cuisine with selected sake pairings. The evening forms part of the resort’s culinary experiences, bringing Japanese craftsmanship to its island setting in Raa Atoll.
Hosaka, a fourth-generation rice farmer and sake specialist, will share his knowledge of sake production and the traditions associated with Shirataki Sake Brewery, which was established in 1855 in Niigata Prefecture, Japan.
The brewery is located in Echigo-Yuzawa, a region known for its heavy snowfall, rice cultivation and natural water sources. Its sake production uses soft mountain water derived from snowmelt, alongside brewing techniques developed over generations. The brewery is known for its Jozen Mizunogotoshi range of sake, which reflects its approach to producing refined, balanced expressions of the Japanese beverage.
At Cora Cora Maldives, Hosaka will collaborate with Chef Ahmed Mohamed, Sous Chef at Teien, to present a five-course menu highlighting Japanese ingredients and culinary techniques.
The menu will feature Hokkaido scallops, sashimi, Wagyu beef and lobster, concluding with a matcha-inspired dessert. Each course will be accompanied by a Japanese sake selected to complement the flavours and preparation of the dishes.
The collaboration is intended to introduce guests to the relationship between Japanese cuisine and sake, exploring how different styles of the beverage can complement seafood, meat and desserts.
Announcing the event, Cora Cora Maldives said the evening would combine Japanese sake-making expertise with the resort’s approach to island hospitality.
Teien is one of the resort’s signature dining venues, specialising in Japanese cuisine. The restaurant offers several dining experiences, including teppanyaki, sushi and kushiyaki, with chefs preparing dishes using seafood, meats and vegetables. Its dining concept includes a sushi counter, traditional Japanese grills and live teppanyaki cooking.
Located on Maamigili Island in Raa Atoll, Cora Cora Maldives is a five-star premium all-inclusive resort accessible by a 45-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.
The resort features 100 beach and lagoon villas, including accommodation with private swimming pools and multi-bedroom options for families. Its Premium All-Inclusive Gourmet Meal Plan allows guests to dine across its restaurants, offering a range of international culinary experiences.
Alongside Teien, the resort’s dining venues include Tazäa, an all-day dining restaurant inspired by the historic Spice Route; Acquapazza, which specialises in Italian cuisine and operates as a beach club; and Ginger Moon, offering dishes inspired by Asian street food. MYCOFFEE provides coffee, refreshments, snacks and ice cream throughout the day.
Beyond dining, Cora Cora Maldives offers wellness experiences at MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre, along with fitness, yoga, diving, snorkelling and water sports. The resort also operates the CoRa Kids Club and offers cultural experiences through its Museum of Island Heritage, which features artefacts and archaeological discoveries connected to Maldivian history.
The Art of Sake dinner will add to the resort’s programme of culinary events, providing guests with an opportunity to explore Japanese food and beverage traditions through a collaboration between an international sake specialist and the resort’s culinary team.
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