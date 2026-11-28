Cora Cora Maldives is set to host a Japanese sake pairing dinner at its Teien Japanese Restaurant on 6 December 2026, bringing together sake specialist Daijiro Hosaka from Japan’s Shirataki Sake Brewery and the resort’s Sous Chef Ahmed Mohamed for a five-course dining experience.

Titled ‘The Art of Sake’, the event will introduce guests to Japanese sake-making traditions through a specially developed menu combining Japanese cuisine with selected sake pairings. The evening forms part of the resort’s culinary experiences, bringing Japanese craftsmanship to its island setting in Raa Atoll.

Hosaka, a fourth-generation rice farmer and sake specialist, will share his knowledge of sake production and the traditions associated with Shirataki Sake Brewery, which was established in 1855 in Niigata Prefecture, Japan.

The brewery is located in Echigo-Yuzawa, a region known for its heavy snowfall, rice cultivation and natural water sources. Its sake production uses soft mountain water derived from snowmelt, alongside brewing techniques developed over generations. The brewery is known for its Jozen Mizunogotoshi range of sake, which reflects its approach to producing refined, balanced expressions of the Japanese beverage.

At Cora Cora Maldives, Hosaka will collaborate with Chef Ahmed Mohamed, Sous Chef at Teien, to present a five-course menu highlighting Japanese ingredients and culinary techniques.

The menu will feature Hokkaido scallops, sashimi, Wagyu beef and lobster, concluding with a matcha-inspired dessert. Each course will be accompanied by a Japanese sake selected to complement the flavours and preparation of the dishes.

The collaboration is intended to introduce guests to the relationship between Japanese cuisine and sake, exploring how different styles of the beverage can complement seafood, meat and desserts.

Announcing the event, Cora Cora Maldives said the evening would combine Japanese sake-making expertise with the resort’s approach to island hospitality.

Teien is one of the resort’s signature dining venues, specialising in Japanese cuisine. The restaurant offers several dining experiences, including teppanyaki, sushi and kushiyaki, with chefs preparing dishes using seafood, meats and vegetables. Its dining concept includes a sushi counter, traditional Japanese grills and live teppanyaki cooking.

Located on Maamigili Island in Raa Atoll, Cora Cora Maldives is a five-star premium all-inclusive resort accessible by a 45-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.

The resort features 100 beach and lagoon villas, including accommodation with private swimming pools and multi-bedroom options for families. Its Premium All-Inclusive Gourmet Meal Plan allows guests to dine across its restaurants, offering a range of international culinary experiences.

Alongside Teien, the resort’s dining venues include Tazäa, an all-day dining restaurant inspired by the historic Spice Route; Acquapazza, which specialises in Italian cuisine and operates as a beach club; and Ginger Moon, offering dishes inspired by Asian street food. MYCOFFEE provides coffee, refreshments, snacks and ice cream throughout the day.

Beyond dining, Cora Cora Maldives offers wellness experiences at MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre, along with fitness, yoga, diving, snorkelling and water sports. The resort also operates the CoRa Kids Club and offers cultural experiences through its Museum of Island Heritage, which features artefacts and archaeological discoveries connected to Maldivian history.

The Art of Sake dinner will add to the resort’s programme of culinary events, providing guests with an opportunity to explore Japanese food and beverage traditions through a collaboration between an international sake specialist and the resort’s culinary team.