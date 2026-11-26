News
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi introduces ‘Festive Tales’ with dining, culture and marine adventures
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi, MGallery Collection, has announced “Festive Tales,” its holiday program for the 2026–2027 season. Running from 21 December 2026 to 10 January 2027, the program turns each day on the island into a new chapter of what the resort calls “The Island Story.”
The calendar pairs marine adventures across South Ari Atoll with festive gala dinners, Maldivian cultural traditions and themed dining at Muraka. Guests can celebrate Christmas with sand underfoot, welcome 2027 beneath fireworks, and mark Orthodox Christmas on 7 January.
Christmas, Island Style
Christmas Eve opens at sunset on the Beach with festive cocktails, live music, entertainment and a visit from Santa, who arrives along the jetty. Guests then move to Dhonveli Restaurant for the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner, a buffet of roasts with traditional trimmings, fresh seafood, international dishes and a dessert spread of handcrafted pastries and Christmas classics. The evening is styled in silver and white.
Christmas morning continues with a leisurely festive breakfast at Dhonveli from 07:00 to 11:00. The rest of the day is devoted to Maldivian culture: a coconut class and palm origami workshop, a hands-on Bodu Beru drumming class, and a traditional Bodu Beru show on the beach after a “Flavors of Maldives” dinner.
In the days leading up to Christmas, families can join a Gingerbread Art Class (December 21st) and a Muffin Factory decorating session (December 23rd), both led by the resort’s pastry team.
A New Year Beneath the Stars, Inspired by Ancient Egypt
This year’s New Year’s Eve takes its theme from Ancient Egypt, with the island dressed in gold and black. The night begins with a sunset cocktail party on Akoya Beach, complete with live music and an Egyptian-inspired themed photo booth.
The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Dhonveli Restaurant follows, featuring caviar, lobster, premium seafood, fine meats and a dessert collection. After dinner, the celebration returns to the beach for live music, dancing and cocktails, with the resort’s own fireworks display at midnight to welcome 2027.
New Year’s Day brings a festive breakfast and a second day of Maldivian traditions, including Haveeru Sai, the island custom of afternoon tea with hedhikaa snacks such as bajiyaa, gulha and mas roshi.
An Orthodox Christmas by the Sea
On January 7, 2027, the resort marks Orthodox Christmas with a dedicated breakfast, a barefoot cocktail party on the beach and a Gala Dinner inspired by Russian festive flavours and traditions. The evening closes at Akoya Sea Lounge with live music from resident musician Mohamed and a Sbiten-Inspired Nightcap Tasting, the resort’s take on the centuries-old Russian drink of honey and spices.
Over-Water Adventures in South Ari Atoll
The resort’s position in South Ari Atoll places guests close to whale shark and manta ray habitats. Throughout the season, the resort’s sailing yacht Mirihi Thari runs the Whale Shark Seeker Cruise, a day at sea with a picnic aboard and the chance to snorkel alongside whale sharks. Other excursions include:
- Into the Blue with Mantas: a morning snorkel among manta rays
- House Reef Discovery: a boat trip to remote sections of Mirihi’s house reef, home to turtles, eagle rays and reef sharks
- Night Snorkelling and Marine Life Bingo
- Sunset Cruise on Mirihi Thari
Festive Dining and Island Culture
Alongside nightly themed buffets at Dhonveli, from “Across Asia” to “La Dolce Vita”, Muraka Restaurant hosts a rotating line-up of special dinners:
- Maldivian Lobster Flambée: the resort’s signature dish of locally caught lobster in red curry, flambéed with aged rum at the table
- Tapas Dinner at Muraka: with sommelier-selected wine pairings
- Curry Chronicles: curries from the Maldives, South India, Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia
- Sushi & Sake in the Private Dining Room
- Wine & Dine and Lobster Extravaganza
Tastings include Champagne by the shore, wine tasting drawn from a list of more than 300 labels, and Rum & Chocolate pairings featuring the resort’s own Muraka Rum.
Cultural experiences run through the program. Maazeege Raha (“A Taste from the Past”) pairs local-fruit mocktails with Maldivian folklore, while Bodu Beru drumming classes and performances introduce guests to the islands’ traditional music. Daily yoga, Qi-Gong on the beach, breathwork and sound baths round out the wellness offering.
Key Dates at a Glance
- Dec 21, 2026: Program opens; Gingerbread Art Class; Champagne tasting by the shore
- Dec 24, 2026: Christmas Eve Cocktail Party with Santa’s arrival; Christmas Eve Gala Dinner
- Dec 25, 2026: Christmas Breakfast; Maldivian Traditional Bodu Beru class and show
- Dec 31, 2026: New Year’s Eve cocktail party, Gala Dinner, beach party and midnight fireworks
- Jan 1, 2027: New Year’s Day Breakfast; Traditional Maldivian “Haveeru Sai”
- Jan 7, 2027: Orthodox Christmas breakfast, cocktail party and Gala Dinner
- Jan 10, 2027: Program closes
Prices are subject to service charge and applicable taxes (++). Some experiences carry minimum or maximum guest numbers; the full day-by-day schedule is available on request. Reservations: vvillasmaldivesatmirihi.com. +960 668 0500 · HC4Z3-RE@accor.com
Cooking
Atmosphere Core’s year in gastronomy: Chef residencies, culinary festivals and industry recognition
While the Maldives is synonymous with sand, sea and sun, Atmosphere Core spent 2026 proving it is just as worth the journey for the gastronomy. Across its nine private island resorts, Michelin-starred chefs cooked six metres beneath the waves, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts” turned chocolate into art, and the Maldives’ first exclusively vegetarian restaurant celebrated the sixth edition of its JUST VEG festival, led by Michelin-starred Chef Fabrizio Marino. The year also saw Atmosphere Core’s culinary teams earn 38 medals at the Hotel Asia Exhibition & International Culinary Challenge 2026, while OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI received a One MICHELIN Key in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide.
Behind every menu is the group’s Joy of Giving ethos, cooking with what’s close by, wasting as little as possible, and sharing generously, with dining across multiple speciality restaurants included in every Island Plan. Here’s a taste of the year’s biggest highlights, course by course.
Amuse-bouche: Sustainable catch, beneath the surface
In May, Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Servetto took over Only BLU at OBLU SELECT Lobigili and M6m at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO with his ‘Garden-to-Sea Immersion’, championing circular cuisine with menus featuring local farm vegetables and sustainable Indian Ocean catch, served six metres underwater.
To start: A Taste of Italy
Michelin-starred chef Pasquale Palamaro spent time at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere in November 2025, exploring how classic Italian coastal techniques work with Maldivian marine ingredients and island produce.
The main event: Plant-forward feast
In October, the JUST VEG Festival at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives turned six. Chef Fabrizio Marino went ‘Family Style’, with open-fire, smoked, and fermented dishes served from the middle of the table bringing Mediterranean and Indian Ocean flavours together.
For dessert: A work of art
In April, Asia’s “Queen of Desserts”, Chef Janice Wong, a visionary who has revolutionised the world of patisserie, transformed desserts into multi-sensory works of art with ‘Chocolate Art & Serenity’ at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.
To cap off the night: Golden pours
BOTTEGA Gala Gold brought Bottega wine pairings, handcrafted dim sum, and a grand gala night to Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives in November. From 4 to 10 December, Glenelly Estate will bring Stellenbosch’s finest wines to RAAYA By Atmosphere and VARU By Atmosphere, a week-long celebration of French winemaking heritage and rich South African terroir.
What’s cooking for 2027
“Great dining should connect you to where you are and stay with you long after you leave”. That is what we are building at Atmosphere: thoughtful, personal experiences rooted in ingredients, exceptional craft and genuine generosity, with much more to come in 2027,” says Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core.
Book your stay at atmospherehotelsandresorts.com to plan the perfect Maldives holiday around the table.
Cooking
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi enhances dining experiences with overwater restaurant redesign
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues to introduce a series of enhancements following the Sun Siyam brand’s (r)evolution and the resort’s positioning within the group’s Luxury Collection. Its hallmark overwater restaurants have been redesigned in collaboration with Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design studio founded by Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
The Trio: Evolved into a sensory and convivial space, the Italian restaurant features contemporary furniture with clean silhouettes. Inside, handmade pottery and wall art reflect Art Deco style, softened by fresh tropical plants. A bronze pizza oven anchors the room next to a counter with bold red seating. Here, chefs make pizzas live alongside a modern cocktail bar, while the kitchen serves classic Italian dishes. Outside, dinner is served on wooden decks with artistically designed tables and chairs.
Flavours: Perched over the sea, Flavours presents refined French cuisine. In the main dining room, Parisian bistro inspiration comes to life with café seating, sculptural chairs, statement lamps, and brasserie tables. Natural colours and warm lighting give the space a calm atmosphere. Out over the water, an open dining deck pairs ocean views with glimpses of marine life right below, while coconut palms in oversized stone planters bring a light feel. In the kitchen, chefs craft French favourites—from rich bisques and delicate tartares to savoury duck confit.
The Cellar & Bubble Lounge: Adjoining Flavours, The Cellar showcases the resort’s extensive wine collection and offers private dining guided by an in-house sommelier. As part of the 24-Hour Premium All-Inclusive experience, guests can also enjoy wine tastings here. Nearby, the intimate Bubble Lounge provides a sleek, minimalist setting for fine champagne and pre-dinner aperitifs.
Across the resort’s 15 restaurants and bars, the enriched all-inclusive concept features a selection of 66 red, white, and rosé wines from around the world, alongside select premium champagne. A mixology programme also brings a new collection of signature cocktails and mocktails that reflect the distinct identity and theme of each venue, offering continuous discovery throughout the stay.
Action
Kandima Maldives to host chef Chris Davey, tennis player Conor Niland for FABruary celebrations
Kandima Maldives has announced a month-long programme of culinary experiences, sporting activities, cultural celebrations and entertainment for February 2027, under the theme FABruary.
Located in Dhaalu Atoll, the resort will host a series of events throughout the month, including a culinary residency by British chef Chris Davey, tennis sessions with former professional player Conor Niland, Lunar New Year festivities and Valentine’s Day celebrations.
The programme is designed for couples, families and groups of friends, combining recreational activities with dining experiences, wellness sessions and entertainment.
British chef Chris Davey to host culinary experiences
One of the highlights of the programme will be a visit by British chef Chris Davey, known for his culinary brand The Cotswold Guy, from 4 to 11 February.
Davey, whose farm shop in the Cotswolds has attracted customers including David Beckham, will introduce guests to traditional British cuisine through interactive cooking demonstrations and workshops.
During his residency, Davey will conduct a live demonstration featuring his signature Beef Wellington, guiding participants through the preparation process, from searing the beef to wrapping it in pastry.
He will also host a sausage roll workshop, allowing guests to learn techniques for preparing, rolling, folding and glazing the British pastry dish. Participants will receive guidance on recreating the recipe at home.
Lunar New Year celebrations
Kandima will mark the Lunar New Year on 6 February with a series of dining experiences and entertainment activities celebrating the Year of the Goat.
The programme will feature specially prepared menus at Sea Dragon, including culinary offerings titled The Lunar Feast and Fortune & Flavours, alongside a complimentary gala buffet for in-house guests.
The celebrations will continue with surprise flash mob performances and an evening of entertainment at Breeze Bar, where DJ Akram will perform until midnight.
Other activities scheduled during February include Couples Fitness Week, Yoga Days and an All Things Maldivian celebration highlighting local culture and traditions.
Tennis Week with Conor Niland
Former professional tennis player Conor Niland will visit Kandima from 14 to 20 February as part of the resort’s Game Changers series.
During Tennis Week, Niland will lead tennis activities and share techniques and insights from his professional playing career.
Niland is also the author of The Racket, a bestselling book recognised with the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award, which explores his experiences and the challenges of professional tennis.
Valentine’s Day celebrations and activities
Kandima’s Valentine’s Party Week will take place from 11 to 17 February, featuring a programme of activities for couples.
Guests will be able to participate in the Kouples Karting Grand Prix at Fast Track, the resort’s electric go-kart circuit, as well as bowling, virtual reality experiences and karaoke at PlaySpace.
Couples seeking creative activities can attend private art classes led by the resident artist at KULA Art Studio.
The resort will also organise champagne dinners, beachfront movie nights and sunset gatherings during the week.
On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, celebrations will include sunset drinks followed by a Latin-themed evening at Breeze Bar.
Later in February, the resort will host full moon celebrations featuring beachside yoga, a moonlit dinner at Zest Beach and an evening party.
Resort experiences and February packages
Alongside the scheduled events, guests can access Kandima’s recreational and wellness facilities, including Kandiland, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, and diving and watersports activities operated by Aquaholics.
The resort also offers treatments at esKape Spa and a selection of dining experiences, ranging from modern Asian cuisine at Sea Dragon to private dinners on secluded sandbanks.
Kandima Maldives stretches across three kilometres of shoreline in Dhaalu Atoll and offers accommodation, dining and leisure experiences for different types of travellers.
The FABruary programme will run throughout February 2027. Accommodation rates start from £326 per night for Studios and £541 per night for Villas on a Full Board basis, based on two adults sharing and bookings made directly with the resort.
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