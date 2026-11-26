V Villas Maldives at Mirihi, MGallery Collection, has announced “Festive Tales,” its holiday program for the 2026–2027 season. Running from 21 December 2026 to 10 January 2027, the program turns each day on the island into a new chapter of what the resort calls “The Island Story.”

The calendar pairs marine adventures across South Ari Atoll with festive gala dinners, Maldivian cultural traditions and themed dining at Muraka. Guests can celebrate Christmas with sand underfoot, welcome 2027 beneath fireworks, and mark Orthodox Christmas on 7 January.

Christmas, Island Style

Christmas Eve opens at sunset on the Beach with festive cocktails, live music, entertainment and a visit from Santa, who arrives along the jetty. Guests then move to Dhonveli Restaurant for the Christmas Eve Gala Dinner, a buffet of roasts with traditional trimmings, fresh seafood, international dishes and a dessert spread of handcrafted pastries and Christmas classics. The evening is styled in silver and white.

Christmas morning continues with a leisurely festive breakfast at Dhonveli from 07:00 to 11:00. The rest of the day is devoted to Maldivian culture: a coconut class and palm origami workshop, a hands-on Bodu Beru drumming class, and a traditional Bodu Beru show on the beach after a “Flavors of Maldives” dinner.

In the days leading up to Christmas, families can join a Gingerbread Art Class (December 21st) and a Muffin Factory decorating session (December 23rd), both led by the resort’s pastry team.

A New Year Beneath the Stars, Inspired by Ancient Egypt

This year’s New Year’s Eve takes its theme from Ancient Egypt, with the island dressed in gold and black. The night begins with a sunset cocktail party on Akoya Beach, complete with live music and an Egyptian-inspired themed photo booth.

The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Dhonveli Restaurant follows, featuring caviar, lobster, premium seafood, fine meats and a dessert collection. After dinner, the celebration returns to the beach for live music, dancing and cocktails, with the resort’s own fireworks display at midnight to welcome 2027.

New Year’s Day brings a festive breakfast and a second day of Maldivian traditions, including Haveeru Sai, the island custom of afternoon tea with hedhikaa snacks such as bajiyaa, gulha and mas roshi.

An Orthodox Christmas by the Sea

On January 7, 2027, the resort marks Orthodox Christmas with a dedicated breakfast, a barefoot cocktail party on the beach and a Gala Dinner inspired by Russian festive flavours and traditions. The evening closes at Akoya Sea Lounge with live music from resident musician Mohamed and a Sbiten-Inspired Nightcap Tasting, the resort’s take on the centuries-old Russian drink of honey and spices.

Over-Water Adventures in South Ari Atoll

The resort’s position in South Ari Atoll places guests close to whale shark and manta ray habitats. Throughout the season, the resort’s sailing yacht Mirihi Thari runs the Whale Shark Seeker Cruise, a day at sea with a picnic aboard and the chance to snorkel alongside whale sharks. Other excursions include:

Into the Blue with Mantas: a morning snorkel among manta rays

House Reef Discovery: a boat trip to remote sections of Mirihi’s house reef, home to turtles, eagle rays and reef sharks

Night Snorkelling and Marine Life Bingo

Sunset Cruise on Mirihi Thari

Festive Dining and Island Culture

Alongside nightly themed buffets at Dhonveli, from “Across Asia” to “La Dolce Vita”, Muraka Restaurant hosts a rotating line-up of special dinners:

Maldivian Lobster Flambée: the resort’s signature dish of locally caught lobster in red curry, flambéed with aged rum at the table

Tapas Dinner at Muraka: with sommelier-selected wine pairings

Curry Chronicles: curries from the Maldives, South India, Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia

Sushi & Sake in the Private Dining Room

Wine & Dine and Lobster Extravaganza

Tastings include Champagne by the shore, wine tasting drawn from a list of more than 300 labels, and Rum & Chocolate pairings featuring the resort’s own Muraka Rum.

Cultural experiences run through the program. Maazeege Raha (“A Taste from the Past”) pairs local-fruit mocktails with Maldivian folklore, while Bodu Beru drumming classes and performances introduce guests to the islands’ traditional music. Daily yoga, Qi-Gong on the beach, breathwork and sound baths round out the wellness offering.

Key Dates at a Glance

Dec 21, 2026: Program opens; Gingerbread Art Class; Champagne tasting by the shore

Dec 24, 2026: Christmas Eve Cocktail Party with Santa’s arrival; Christmas Eve Gala Dinner

Dec 25, 2026: Christmas Breakfast; Maldivian Traditional Bodu Beru class and show

Dec 31, 2026: New Year’s Eve cocktail party, Gala Dinner, beach party and midnight fireworks

Jan 1, 2027: New Year’s Day Breakfast; Traditional Maldivian “Haveeru Sai”

Jan 7, 2027: Orthodox Christmas breakfast, cocktail party and Gala Dinner

Jan 10, 2027: Program closes

Prices are subject to service charge and applicable taxes (++). Some experiences carry minimum or maximum guest numbers; the full day-by-day schedule is available on request. Reservations: vvillasmaldivesatmirihi.com. +960 668 0500 · HC4Z3-RE@accor.com