Cooking
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi enhances dining experiences with overwater restaurant redesign
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi continues to introduce a series of enhancements following the Sun Siyam brand’s (r)evolution and the resort’s positioning within the group’s Luxury Collection. Its hallmark overwater restaurants have been redesigned in collaboration with Studio Sixty7, a London-based interior design studio founded by Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero.
The Trio: Evolved into a sensory and convivial space, the Italian restaurant features contemporary furniture with clean silhouettes. Inside, handmade pottery and wall art reflect Art Deco style, softened by fresh tropical plants. A bronze pizza oven anchors the room next to a counter with bold red seating. Here, chefs make pizzas live alongside a modern cocktail bar, while the kitchen serves classic Italian dishes. Outside, dinner is served on wooden decks with artistically designed tables and chairs.
Flavours: Perched over the sea, Flavours presents refined French cuisine. In the main dining room, Parisian bistro inspiration comes to life with café seating, sculptural chairs, statement lamps, and brasserie tables. Natural colours and warm lighting give the space a calm atmosphere. Out over the water, an open dining deck pairs ocean views with glimpses of marine life right below, while coconut palms in oversized stone planters bring a light feel. In the kitchen, chefs craft French favourites—from rich bisques and delicate tartares to savoury duck confit.
The Cellar & Bubble Lounge: Adjoining Flavours, The Cellar showcases the resort’s extensive wine collection and offers private dining guided by an in-house sommelier. As part of the 24-Hour Premium All-Inclusive experience, guests can also enjoy wine tastings here. Nearby, the intimate Bubble Lounge provides a sleek, minimalist setting for fine champagne and pre-dinner aperitifs.
Across the resort’s 15 restaurants and bars, the enriched all-inclusive concept features a selection of 66 red, white, and rosé wines from around the world, alongside select premium champagne. A mixology programme also brings a new collection of signature cocktails and mocktails that reflect the distinct identity and theme of each venue, offering continuous discovery throughout the stay.
Cooking
AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé offers rooftop dining, bento lunches and high tea
Where the endless blues of the Maldives meet the art of exceptional dining, discover AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, a vibrant culinary destination offering a taste of the world in a stunning rooftop setting overlooking the panoramic Indian Ocean.
Inspired by the beauty of the ocean, AZUR brings together authentic Maldivian flavours and international favourites, from aromatic Indian curries and fresh seafood to Asian specialities, Italian classics, Japanese delicacies, Mexican favourites, and international signature dishes. Every creation celebrates freshness, quality, and the art of bringing people together.
Enjoy a memorable dining experience with signature highlights such as Maldivian Lobster, Chicken and Lamb Biryani, Beef Filet Mignon, AZUR Beef Burger, Omakase, and indulgent desserts, including Saffron Tres Leches and Molten Chocolate with Passionfruit.
Beyond exceptional dining, AZUR invites you to enjoy a variety of everyday experiences, from AZUR Bento Lunch offerings and Daily High Tea to the exclusive Rooftop Pool Package. Whether it’s a leisurely lunch, an afternoon by the pool, or an intimate dinner overlooking the ocean, there is something for every occasion. Private group lunches, dinners, corporate gatherings.
Adding even more value to your experience, Shangri-La Circle members enjoy an exclusive 15% dining discount, together with additional membership benefits and privileges, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
With a commitment to local communities, fresh ingredients, and sustainable practices through our RIN selections, AZUR celebrates the flavours of the world while staying true to its Maldivian roots.
Discover AZUR at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, where exceptional flavours, rooftop relaxation, and breathtaking ocean views come together.
Dine, unwind, and discover AZUR. Reserve your table today or simply walk in!
For reservations and enquiries: WhatsApp: +960 779 9323.
Cooking
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa partners with nutritionist Anna Makarova for healthy dining experience
Great food is an essential part of a Maldivian island escape, and at Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa, it comes with a growing focus on wellbeing. From 21 November, the resort will welcome renowned Russian nutritionist Anna Makarova for a culinary collaboration that brings her Perfect Plate philosophy to the table, combining thoughtful nutrition with the resort’s celebrated gastronomy.
Created by Anna alongside Executive Chef Konstantin Zamerchuk, the new four-course healthy lunch menu offers a considered approach to eating well without losing the pleasure of a great meal. Featuring seafood, fish, meat and fresh vegetables, each course focuses on balanced combinations of protein, fats, carbohydrates and fibre, with quality ingredients and selected superfoods playing their part.
The concept reflects a modern approach to longevity-focused eating, built around variety, balance and sustainable habits rather than restriction. Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully prepared lunch while discovering how everyday food choices can support a healthy, active lifestyle. The collaboration also adds a new dimension to Kuredhivaru’s culinary offering, following the resort’s recognition as Best Culinary Resort at the TTM Awards twice.
During her visit, Anna will personally introduce the new menu and offer one-to-one consultations for resort guests. Each session will include body composition analysis using a Tanita device, a discussion of personal habits and goals, and tailored guidance on nutrition and movement. The aim is to give guests a better understanding of their individual needs, with practical advice they can carry into daily life long after their stay.
Anna Makarova is a fitness nutritionist, weight-management and eating-behaviour consultant, and the creator of the Perfect Plate project. She is also the author of The Perfect Plate: Food on Your Side and has received two Brand Awards, including recognition as Best Nutritionist of 2019 and for her contribution to nutrition education in 2020. Her approach centres on building sustainable eating habits while preserving the enjoyment of food.
At Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa, the collaboration brings these ideas together in a setting known for its distinctive dining experiences, offering guests a chance to explore the relationship between good food, personal wellbeing and the pleasure of eating well.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@ennismore.com or +960 656 3000.
Cooking
Sirru Fen Fushi welcomes back Chef Tristan Brandt for exclusive festive dining experiences
Following a successful residency at Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, the resort’s acclaimed Sirru Icons Series welcomes back Chef Tristan Brandt, one of Europe’s most acclaimed culinary talents and formerly Germany’s youngest two-Michelin-starred chef, for an exclusive festive season residency.
Renowned for his contemporary interpretation of French gastronomy, Chef Tristan has earned international recognition for combining classical technique, exceptional ingredients, and global influences to create refined dining experiences. Having trained under some of Germany’s most respected culinary masters, including Harald Wohlfahrt, and led acclaimed restaurants across Germany and Switzerland, he continues to be recognised as one of Europe’s leading culinary figures.
Set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ pristine natural beauty, Chef Tristan’s return residency offers guests a rare opportunity to experience the cuisine of one of Europe’s leading chefs in an intimate island setting.
As part of The Constellations of Moments, Sirru Fen Fushi’s festive season programme, Chef Tristan’s return brings a world-class gastronomic dimension to a season dedicated to celebration, discovery, and meaningful connections beneath the Maldivian sky.
Following the success of their previous collaboration, Chef Tristan Brandt will once again join forces with Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an exclusive Six-Course Four Hands Dinner at Azure Restaurant on 29 December 2026. Showcasing Chef Tristan’s signature blend of French culinary craftsmanship and international influences alongside locally inspired flavours, the evening promises a refined gastronomic journey celebrating creativity, technique, and exceptional ingredients. Set within Azure’s elegant overwater setting, guests will enjoy an immersive dining experience where each course reflects the artistry and vision of two accomplished chefs.
To welcome the New Year, Chef Tristan will present an exclusive Signature Four-Course Dinner at Azure on 2 January 2027. Carefully curated to reflect his celebrated culinary philosophy, the menu will showcase refined flavour compositions, sophisticated techniques, and exceptional ingredients inspired by modern French gastronomy and global influences. The experience offers guests a rare opportunity to discover the creativity and precision that have earned Chef Tristan international acclaim.
Located within one of the Maldives’ largest natural lagoons, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a distinctive blend of luxury, nature, and discovery. Through the Sirru Icons Series, the resort continues to bring internationally acclaimed talents to the island, creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with exceptional people, cultures, and ideas.
Building on the success of his previous residency, Chef Tristan’s return further reflects Sirru Fen Fushi’s commitment to curating exceptional experiences through long-standing collaborations with internationally acclaimed talents.
Set within the tranquil beauty of the resort’s natural island surroundings, Chef Tristan Brandt’s residency promises unforgettable moments where elevated gastronomy meets barefoot luxury, offering discerning travellers an extraordinary culinary experience in one of the Maldives’ most inspiring destinations.
For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s official website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Marriott Bonvoy announces ‘Endless Summer’ promotion for Maldives stays in 2027
-
News1 week ago
Madifushi Private Island to celebrate festive season with ‘GLAMOURAYS’
-
News1 week ago
RAAYA by Atmosphere introduces new ELE|NA Ayur wellness experiences
-
News1 week ago
SO/ Maldives celebrates Green Globe certification and MICHELIN Guide recognition
-
News1 week ago
JOALI BEING expands global reach through Internova SELECT partnership
-
Drink1 week ago
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives brings Italian wines and fine dining together
-
News1 week ago
JA Manafaru introduces festive experiences and holiday packages for Christmas, New Year
-
Cooking1 week ago
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa partners with nutritionist Anna Makarova for healthy dining experience