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Kandima Maldives to host chef Chris Davey, tennis player Conor Niland for FABruary celebrations
Kandima Maldives has announced a month-long programme of culinary experiences, sporting activities, cultural celebrations and entertainment for February 2027, under the theme FABruary.
Located in Dhaalu Atoll, the resort will host a series of events throughout the month, including a culinary residency by British chef Chris Davey, tennis sessions with former professional player Conor Niland, Lunar New Year festivities and Valentine’s Day celebrations.
The programme is designed for couples, families and groups of friends, combining recreational activities with dining experiences, wellness sessions and entertainment.
British chef Chris Davey to host culinary experiences
One of the highlights of the programme will be a visit by British chef Chris Davey, known for his culinary brand The Cotswold Guy, from 4 to 11 February.
Davey, whose farm shop in the Cotswolds has attracted customers including David Beckham, will introduce guests to traditional British cuisine through interactive cooking demonstrations and workshops.
During his residency, Davey will conduct a live demonstration featuring his signature Beef Wellington, guiding participants through the preparation process, from searing the beef to wrapping it in pastry.
He will also host a sausage roll workshop, allowing guests to learn techniques for preparing, rolling, folding and glazing the British pastry dish. Participants will receive guidance on recreating the recipe at home.
Lunar New Year celebrations
Kandima will mark the Lunar New Year on 6 February with a series of dining experiences and entertainment activities celebrating the Year of the Goat.
The programme will feature specially prepared menus at Sea Dragon, including culinary offerings titled The Lunar Feast and Fortune & Flavours, alongside a complimentary gala buffet for in-house guests.
The celebrations will continue with surprise flash mob performances and an evening of entertainment at Breeze Bar, where DJ Akram will perform until midnight.
Other activities scheduled during February include Couples Fitness Week, Yoga Days and an All Things Maldivian celebration highlighting local culture and traditions.
Tennis Week with Conor Niland
Former professional tennis player Conor Niland will visit Kandima from 14 to 20 February as part of the resort’s Game Changers series.
During Tennis Week, Niland will lead tennis activities and share techniques and insights from his professional playing career.
Niland is also the author of The Racket, a bestselling book recognised with the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award, which explores his experiences and the challenges of professional tennis.
Valentine’s Day celebrations and activities
Kandima’s Valentine’s Party Week will take place from 11 to 17 February, featuring a programme of activities for couples.
Guests will be able to participate in the Kouples Karting Grand Prix at Fast Track, the resort’s electric go-kart circuit, as well as bowling, virtual reality experiences and karaoke at PlaySpace.
Couples seeking creative activities can attend private art classes led by the resident artist at KULA Art Studio.
The resort will also organise champagne dinners, beachfront movie nights and sunset gatherings during the week.
On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, celebrations will include sunset drinks followed by a Latin-themed evening at Breeze Bar.
Later in February, the resort will host full moon celebrations featuring beachside yoga, a moonlit dinner at Zest Beach and an evening party.
Resort experiences and February packages
Alongside the scheduled events, guests can access Kandima’s recreational and wellness facilities, including Kandiland, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, and diving and watersports activities operated by Aquaholics.
The resort also offers treatments at esKape Spa and a selection of dining experiences, ranging from modern Asian cuisine at Sea Dragon to private dinners on secluded sandbanks.
Kandima Maldives stretches across three kilometres of shoreline in Dhaalu Atoll and offers accommodation, dining and leisure experiences for different types of travellers.
The FABruary programme will run throughout February 2027. Accommodation rates start from £326 per night for Studios and £541 per night for Villas on a Full Board basis, based on two adults sharing and bookings made directly with the resort.
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Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru marks 20 years of marine conservation collaboration
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru marked 20 years of supporting manta ray conservation in the Maldives with a week-long programme of activities held from 11 to 17 September 2026.
Since 2006, the resort has provided operational support, research facilities and educational opportunities for the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme (MMCP) and Manta Trust. Working alongside Maldivian authorities, local communities, researchers, educators and conservation partners, the organisations have undertaken research and conservation initiatives aimed at protecting manta rays and their marine habitats.
The anniversary programme, titled 20 Years of Manta Magic, brought together researchers, conservation partners, community representatives and resort guests for field experiences, scientific presentations and marine conservation activities. The celebrations concluded on 17 September, World Manta Day, which carried the theme Collaboration in 2026.
The anniversary also highlighted the continuing threats facing manta and devil rays worldwide. All 10 species are threatened with extinction, primarily due to targeted fishing and accidental bycatch. Other threats include entanglement in fishing equipment, habitat degradation and poorly managed wildlife tourism.
The Maldives introduced national protection for all ray species in 2014. In 2025, the international community voted to transfer all 10 species of manta and devil rays to Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), providing the highest level of protection against international commercial trade.
Two decades of manta conservation
The conservation partnership dates back to 2005, when Dr Guy Stevens established the Maldivian Manta Ray Project, the country’s first full-time research initiative dedicated to manta rays.
When Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru opened in 2006, Stevens joined the resort as its resident marine biologist, establishing the island as a base for field research.
The project subsequently developed into the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme, now a registered Maldivian charity and one of the world’s largest and longest-running manta research programmes.
In 2011, Stevens co-founded the Manta Trust, an international conservation organisation that currently supports more than 30 affiliated projects worldwide.
A central component of the research involves identifying individual manta rays through the unique patterns of spots on their undersides. By comparing photographs collected over time, researchers can track individual animals, study their movements and monitor population trends.
Through this method, MMCP has identified more than 6,000 individual reef manta rays from over 80,000 sightings, alongside more than 1,000 oceanic manta rays. The findings establish the Maldives as home to the world’s largest documented population of reef manta rays.
Commenting on the anniversary, Dr Guy Stevens, Chief Executive of the Manta Trust, said: “What began 20 years ago as a single research project at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru has grown into one of the world’s leading manta conservation programs. It has transformed our understanding of these species and helped secure meaningful protections nationally and globally. This milestone is a testament to collaboration and a reminder that, by uniting science, stewardship and collective action, we can help manta rays and the ecosystems they depend on continue to thrive.”
Research supporting marine conservation policies
Over the past two decades, research conducted by MMCP and Manta Trust, supported by Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru, has contributed to several conservation policies and marine protection initiatives in the Maldives and internationally.
The research supported the designation of Hanifaru Bay and Anga Faru as Marine Protected Areas in 2009, alongside the development of responsible tourism management practices for areas frequented by feeding manta rays.
Scientific findings also contributed to Baa Atoll’s designation as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2011, with subsequent research supporting the recognition of Fuvahmulah and Addu.
The programme provided scientific evidence supporting the Maldives’ decision to protect all ray species nationally in 2014.
Researchers involved in the programme have led or co-authored more than 10 peer-reviewed scientific publications informing conservation policy, species protection and marine habitat management.
The organisations have also submitted 43 proposals for Important Shark and Ray Areas across the Western Indian Ocean, of which 26 received approval, providing further information for regional conservation planning.
Their research has contributed to international conservation assessments and initiatives involving the Convention on Migratory Species, CITES and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.
Beyond scientific research, the partnership has promoted responsible manta tourism through research-based guidelines and a global Code of Conduct.
Community engagement has also formed part of the programme, with initiatives including Ocean School, Ocean Women and the RahVeshi Programme encouraging Maldivian participation in marine conservation and environmental education.
Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, said: “Conservation is not a seasonal initiative. It requires continuity, patience and the humility to follow the science. For 20 years, Landaa’s role has been to give this work a stable home, practical support and a bridge to guests, colleagues and communities. We are proud of what this partnership has enabled and clear-eyed about how much work still lies ahead.”
Bringing conservation research to resort guests
Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru has incorporated marine education and conservation activities into its guest experiences, providing opportunities for visitors to learn about manta rays and the research undertaken to protect them.
The resort’s Marine Discovery Centre is supported by a team of 14 full-time marine biologists who conduct educational activities and introduce guests to marine conservation.
Among the experiences available is the full-day Trainee Manta Biologist programme, which allows participants to gain an understanding of manta ray research and conservation practices.
During the manta season, which typically extends from May to December, guests enrolled in the resort’s Manta-On-Call programme can receive notifications when manta rays are located.
Subject to suitable weather conditions, participants can join Marine Discovery Centre specialists on speedboat excursions for guided snorkelling experiences conducted according to responsible wildlife interaction practices.
The resort also offers educational experiences for guests who prefer to remain on land. Its Hologram Room, described as the first of its kind in the Maldives, provides a virtual underwater experience featuring life-size representations of marine animals.
In addition, Four Seasons and Manta Trust have developed Manta Story, a free interactive application based on the Maldives’ manta ray population. The application introduces users to manta feeding, cleaning, courtship and reproduction behaviours.
Continued focus on research and education
Following the 20th anniversary celebrations, Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru and its conservation partners intend to continue their work in long-term manta ray population monitoring, responsible marine tourism and community-led environmental education.
The resort will continue to provide operational support and facilities for researchers while facilitating educational experiences that connect guests with marine conservation activities.
The partnership aims to build on two decades of scientific research and collaboration to support the long-term protection of manta rays and their habitats in the Maldives.
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Sirru Fen Fushi brings football and tennis stars to Maldives for festive celebrations
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is set to introduce two sporting experiences during the upcoming festive season, featuring German football manager Markus Gisdol and former ATP World No. 39 tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin.
The activities form part of the resort’s A Constellation of Moments festive programme, scheduled from 23 December 2026 to 7 January 2027. The programme will offer guests of all ages opportunities to participate in football and tennis activities, including coaching sessions, friendly competitions and exhibition matches.
Football with Markus Gisdol
German football manager Markus Gisdol will lead two football activities at the resort during the festive season.
Gisdol has more than a decade of managerial experience in the Bundesliga, having held positions at TSG Hoffenheim, Hamburger SV and 1. FC Köln. His coaching career also includes appointments in Russia, Turkey and Bulgaria.
The football programme will begin on Christmas Day, 25 December, with a Kids’ Football Camp from 4.30pm to 6pm. The session will provide younger guests with opportunities to develop their football skills, participate in team activities and receive guidance from Gisdol.
On 28 December, a friendly football match between resort guests and the Sirru Fen Fushi team will take place from 5pm to 6.30pm, bringing guests and resort employees together for an afternoon of sporting competition.
Tennis with Mikhail Kukushkin
Former ATP World No. 39 Mikhail Kukushkin will also visit Sirru Fen Fushi to conduct a series of tennis activities for children and adults.
Kukushkin, an ATP Tour champion and two-time Olympian representing Kazakhstan, has competed at all four Grand Slam tournaments and spent more than two decades on the professional tennis circuit.
His programme will include tennis camps for children and adults, focusing on professional coaching, practical techniques and skill development. Guests will also have opportunities to participate in sparring sessions with Kukushkin and learn from his experience on the international tennis circuit.
An exhibition match between Kukushkin and the resort’s tennis coach, Monica, will take place on 30 December from 4.30pm to 6pm.
The Kids’ Tennis Camp is scheduled for 2 January 2027, followed by the Adults’ Tennis Camp on 4 January. Both sessions will run from 4.30pm to 6pm. Special sparring sessions with Kukushkin will take place on 6 January, also from 4.30pm to 6pm.
In addition to his professional playing career, Kukushkin is the founder of the Mikhail Kukushkin High Performance Tennis Academy in Marbella, Spain, which focuses on developing emerging tennis talent.
Festive celebrations at Sirru Fen Fushi
The football and tennis activities will complement Sirru Fen Fushi’s wider A Constellation of Moments festive programme, which combines culinary experiences, wellness activities, live entertainment and island excursions.
The festive celebrations will also feature culinary experiences with Michelin-starred chef Tristan Brandt and wellness sessions with Dr Doshi.
Located in Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is surrounded by a 600-hectare private lagoon. The resort’s festive programme is designed to bring together families and guests through a range of recreational, sporting, culinary and wellness experiences.
Sporting programme schedule
Football with Markus Gisdol
- 25 December 2026, 4.30pm–6pm: Christmas Kids’ Football Camp
- 28 December 2026, 5pm–6.30pm: Guests vs Sirru Fen Fushi Team Match
Tennis with Mikhail Kukushkin
- 30 December 2026, 4.30pm–6pm: Exhibition Match – Monica vs Mikhail
- 2 January 2027, 4.30pm–6pm: Kids’ Tennis Camp
- 4 January 2027, 4.30pm–6pm: Adults’ Tennis Camp
- 6 January 2027, 4.30pm–6pm: Special Sparring Sessions with Mikhail
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Eri Maldives expands diving experiences with Boduai Thila and FLUO night dives
When did a Maldivian dive site last feel genuinely new? Eri Maldives, the vibrant island resort in North Malé Atoll, has added Boduai Thila to its dive catalogue: a sprawling network of underwater pinnacles that, for now, remains largely uncharted.
Opening to divers of every level, from freshly certified beginners to seasoned underwater photographers, the site arrives alongside a new fluorescent night dive and snorkel on the resort’s own house reef.
Boduai Thila: pinnacles, overhangs and an anemone garden
Set 45 minutes north of Eri by boat, Boduai Thila is a large cluster of submerged pinnacles, the formations Maldivians call thilas. Its signature feature is a canyon-like overhang draped in soft coral trees, where cleaner shrimps and other small critters reward slow, close-up exploration.
Along the wider structure, towering coral formations are ringed by schools of blue-striped snappers and oriental sweetlips. Crowning the main pinnacle is an anemone garden home to hundreds of Maldivian and Clark’s anemonefish, a flurry of colour to round off each dive.
With much of the site still waiting to be properly explored, early visitors have a rare chance to log encounters few others have recorded, and the site suits every certification level.
After dark: the house reef in fluorescent light
From November this year, Eri will be offering guided FLUO night diving and snorkelling on its house reef. Under fluorescent torches, many coral species respond by glowing in vivid greens, oranges and reds that stay hidden by day, turning a familiar reef into an entirely different seascape.
Building on the resort’s existing night programme, each 45-minute session is capped at four participants with one guide, keeping groups intimate and the reef undisturbed.
A reef worth logging
Beyond the new site, North Malé Atoll keeps Eri’s dive logs full. Regular sightings include blacktip, whitetip, nurse and grey reef sharks, eagle rays and stingrays, with manta and mobula rays arriving in season. Triggerfish, parrotfish, fusiliers, tuna, jacks, pufferfish, angelfish and butterflyfish fill the mid-water, while nudibranchs reward those who look closer.
For divers who like to log as much as they look, Eri’s team has individually identified 14 hawksbill turtles on the reef by their shell and flipper markings. Otto, the latest addition, is the resort’s first-ever green turtle. Guests who spot a new turtle can name it.
Back on dry land, divers can swap logbooks for sundowners at the resort’s Sip&Dip bar.
Getting there: Eri Maldives is reached by a speedboat transfer in less than an hour from Velana International Airport, Malé
Dives and rates: Boduai Thila boat dives are available from USD 82 (≈approx. £62) per person, and FLUO night experiences from USD 75 (≈approx. £57) per person, plus taxes, with specific equipment rental at an additional cost. Stays start from £286 per night on Full Board. For more information or to book, visit the resort’s website.
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