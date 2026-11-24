Kandima Maldives has announced a month-long programme of culinary experiences, sporting activities, cultural celebrations and entertainment for February 2027, under the theme FABruary.

Located in Dhaalu Atoll, the resort will host a series of events throughout the month, including a culinary residency by British chef Chris Davey, tennis sessions with former professional player Conor Niland, Lunar New Year festivities and Valentine’s Day celebrations.

The programme is designed for couples, families and groups of friends, combining recreational activities with dining experiences, wellness sessions and entertainment.

British chef Chris Davey to host culinary experiences

One of the highlights of the programme will be a visit by British chef Chris Davey, known for his culinary brand The Cotswold Guy, from 4 to 11 February.

Davey, whose farm shop in the Cotswolds has attracted customers including David Beckham, will introduce guests to traditional British cuisine through interactive cooking demonstrations and workshops.

During his residency, Davey will conduct a live demonstration featuring his signature Beef Wellington, guiding participants through the preparation process, from searing the beef to wrapping it in pastry.

He will also host a sausage roll workshop, allowing guests to learn techniques for preparing, rolling, folding and glazing the British pastry dish. Participants will receive guidance on recreating the recipe at home.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Kandima will mark the Lunar New Year on 6 February with a series of dining experiences and entertainment activities celebrating the Year of the Goat.

The programme will feature specially prepared menus at Sea Dragon, including culinary offerings titled The Lunar Feast and Fortune & Flavours, alongside a complimentary gala buffet for in-house guests.

The celebrations will continue with surprise flash mob performances and an evening of entertainment at Breeze Bar, where DJ Akram will perform until midnight.

Other activities scheduled during February include Couples Fitness Week, Yoga Days and an All Things Maldivian celebration highlighting local culture and traditions.

Tennis Week with Conor Niland

Former professional tennis player Conor Niland will visit Kandima from 14 to 20 February as part of the resort’s Game Changers series.

During Tennis Week, Niland will lead tennis activities and share techniques and insights from his professional playing career.

Niland is also the author of The Racket, a bestselling book recognised with the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award, which explores his experiences and the challenges of professional tennis.

Valentine’s Day celebrations and activities

Kandima’s Valentine’s Party Week will take place from 11 to 17 February, featuring a programme of activities for couples.

Guests will be able to participate in the Kouples Karting Grand Prix at Fast Track, the resort’s electric go-kart circuit, as well as bowling, virtual reality experiences and karaoke at PlaySpace.

Couples seeking creative activities can attend private art classes led by the resident artist at KULA Art Studio.

The resort will also organise champagne dinners, beachfront movie nights and sunset gatherings during the week.

On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, celebrations will include sunset drinks followed by a Latin-themed evening at Breeze Bar.

Later in February, the resort will host full moon celebrations featuring beachside yoga, a moonlit dinner at Zest Beach and an evening party.

Resort experiences and February packages

Alongside the scheduled events, guests can access Kandima’s recreational and wellness facilities, including Kandiland, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, and diving and watersports activities operated by Aquaholics.

The resort also offers treatments at esKape Spa and a selection of dining experiences, ranging from modern Asian cuisine at Sea Dragon to private dinners on secluded sandbanks.

Kandima Maldives stretches across three kilometres of shoreline in Dhaalu Atoll and offers accommodation, dining and leisure experiences for different types of travellers.

The FABruary programme will run throughout February 2027. Accommodation rates start from £326 per night for Studios and £541 per night for Villas on a Full Board basis, based on two adults sharing and bookings made directly with the resort.