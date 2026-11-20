Drink
Cora Cora Maldives brings Japanese sake traditions to Teien on 6 December
Cora Cora Maldives is set to host a Japanese sake pairing dinner at its Teien Japanese Restaurant on 6 December 2026, bringing together sake specialist Daijiro Hosaka from Japan’s Shirataki Sake Brewery and the resort’s Sous Chef Ahmed Mohamed for a five-course dining experience.
Titled ‘The Art of Sake’, the event will introduce guests to Japanese sake-making traditions through a specially developed menu combining Japanese cuisine with selected sake pairings. The evening forms part of the resort’s culinary experiences, bringing Japanese craftsmanship to its island setting in Raa Atoll.
Hosaka, a fourth-generation rice farmer and sake specialist, will share his knowledge of sake production and the traditions associated with Shirataki Sake Brewery, which was established in 1855 in Niigata Prefecture, Japan.
The brewery is located in Echigo-Yuzawa, a region known for its heavy snowfall, rice cultivation and natural water sources. Its sake production uses soft mountain water derived from snowmelt, alongside brewing techniques developed over generations. The brewery is known for its Jozen Mizunogotoshi range of sake, which reflects its approach to producing refined, balanced expressions of the Japanese beverage.
At Cora Cora Maldives, Hosaka will collaborate with Chef Ahmed Mohamed, Sous Chef at Teien, to present a five-course menu highlighting Japanese ingredients and culinary techniques.
The menu will feature Hokkaido scallops, sashimi, Wagyu beef and lobster, concluding with a matcha-inspired dessert. Each course will be accompanied by a Japanese sake selected to complement the flavours and preparation of the dishes.
The collaboration is intended to introduce guests to the relationship between Japanese cuisine and sake, exploring how different styles of the beverage can complement seafood, meat and desserts.
Announcing the event, Cora Cora Maldives said the evening would combine Japanese sake-making expertise with the resort’s approach to island hospitality.
Teien is one of the resort’s signature dining venues, specialising in Japanese cuisine. The restaurant offers several dining experiences, including teppanyaki, sushi and kushiyaki, with chefs preparing dishes using seafood, meats and vegetables. Its dining concept includes a sushi counter, traditional Japanese grills and live teppanyaki cooking.
Located on Maamigili Island in Raa Atoll, Cora Cora Maldives is a five-star premium all-inclusive resort accessible by a 45-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.
The resort features 100 beach and lagoon villas, including accommodation with private swimming pools and multi-bedroom options for families. Its Premium All-Inclusive Gourmet Meal Plan allows guests to dine across its restaurants, offering a range of international culinary experiences.
Alongside Teien, the resort’s dining venues include Tazäa, an all-day dining restaurant inspired by the historic Spice Route; Acquapazza, which specialises in Italian cuisine and operates as a beach club; and Ginger Moon, offering dishes inspired by Asian street food. MYCOFFEE provides coffee, refreshments, snacks and ice cream throughout the day.
Beyond dining, Cora Cora Maldives offers wellness experiences at MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre, along with fitness, yoga, diving, snorkelling and water sports. The resort also operates the CoRa Kids Club and offers cultural experiences through its Museum of Island Heritage, which features artefacts and archaeological discoveries connected to Maldivian history.
The Art of Sake dinner will add to the resort’s programme of culinary events, providing guests with an opportunity to explore Japanese food and beverage traditions through a collaboration between an international sake specialist and the resort’s culinary team.
Drink
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives brings Italian wines and fine dining together
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, by Hyatt is set to present an exclusive Bottega Wine Dinner on 16 November 2026, inviting guests to savour an elegant evening of Italian wine craftsmanship and culinary artistry against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Taking place at The Beach Grill starting from 6:30 PM onwards, the intimate dining experience will feature a specially curated six-course menu created by the resort’s culinary team, thoughtfully paired with a selection of premium wines from Bottega SpA, one of Italy’s most celebrated wine and spirits producers. The dinner is priced at USD 110 per person, inclusive of wine pairings.
Rooted in a family tradition spanning four centuries, Bottega’s story traces back to the 17th century when the family’s ancestors cultivated vineyards in the Veneto region of Italy. Today, Bottega wines, grappa and liqueurs are enjoyed in more than 160 countries worldwide and have earned over 450 international awards and accolades. Renowned for combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, the brand has become synonymous with Italian excellence. Its iconic Bottega Gold Prosecco DOC Brut was recognised by IWSR as the world’s best-selling sparkling wine in global travel retail in 2022.
Guests will embark on a gastronomic journey beginning with a Yellowfin Tuna Tartlet, paired with Bottega Rosé Gold Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Brut, followed by a refreshing Hokkaido Scallop Crudo accompanied by Bottega Gold Prosecco DOC Brut.
The menu continues with Poached Maldivian Reef Fish paired with Bottega Soave Classico DOC, before moving on to a richly flavoured Charcoal-Grilled Lobster, complemented by Bottega Acino d’Oro Chianti DOCG. For the main course, diners can indulge in Slow-Cooked Black Angus Beef Tenderloin served alongside Bottega Il Vino degli Dei Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG, a wine renowned for its depth, complexity and structure. Concluding the evening is a refined interpretation of Tiramisù, paired with Bottega Il Vino dell’Amore Petalo Moscato Fermo, offering a delicate and aromatic finish to the dining experience.
“At The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, we continuously seek opportunities to bring extraordinary culinary experiences to our guests. This exclusive collaboration with Bottega celebrates the harmony between exceptional wines and innovative cuisine, creating a memorable evening in one of the Maldives’ most stunning beachfront settings,” said Nandakumar Dharuman, Director of Culinary at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives.
Set beneath the stars with panoramic ocean views, the Bottega Wine Dinner offers guests a unique opportunity to discover the heritage, elegance and distinctive character of Italian wines while enjoying a sophisticated beachfront dining experience.
Reservations are highly recommended as seats are limited.
For reservations and enquiries, please contact the resort’s reservations team at mv.reservations@standardhotels.com or click here to visit its website.
Drink
Emerald Faarufushi to welcome Hunter’s Wines winemaker James Macdonald for wine dinner
Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa has announced its first Hunter’s Wine Dinner, scheduled for 17 November 2026, bringing together Italian cuisine and wines from New Zealand producer Hunter’s Wines.
The event will feature a five-course Italian dining experience, with each course paired with selected wines from Hunter’s Wines. The dinner will be hosted by James Macdonald, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Winemaker at Hunter’s Wines, alongside Chelsea Macdonald.
The evening will provide guests with an opportunity to explore the relationship between food and wine, with the pairings designed to complement the flavours and characteristics of each course. Guests will also have the opportunity to engage with the hosts and learn more about the wines, winemaking techniques and principles of food and wine pairing.
Based in Marlborough, New Zealand, Hunter’s Wines is a family-owned winery established in 1979. The winery has played a role in the development of Marlborough’s wine industry and produces a range of wines, including Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and sparkling wines.
James Macdonald, a member of the Hunter family, holds a degree in Oenology and Viticulture from Lincoln University. He has gained winemaking experience internationally and currently oversees winemaking operations while contributing to the winery’s management and development.
The upcoming dinner forms part of Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa’s culinary offerings, which include international dining experiences across its restaurants and bars.
Located on a seven-hectare private island in Raa Atoll, Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa is a five-star property operated by the Italian family-owned Emerald Collection. The resort is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and operates under a Deluxe All-Inclusive concept.
The property features 80 villas, comprising 38 beach villas and 42 overwater villas, surrounded by a lagoon and house reef. Its dining facilities include Aqua Restaurant, Beach Club Grill, Carnivorous Restaurant, Le Asiatique and Mediterraneo, offering Mediterranean, Asian and other international cuisines.
Additional facilities include The Emerald Spa, which offers Thai and Balinese treatments, a fitness centre, water sports and recreational activities. The resort is accessible by a seaplane journey of approximately 45 minutes from Velana International Airport.
The Hunter’s Wine Dinner on 17 November will provide another opportunity for guests to experience the resort’s culinary programme through a collaboration with an international wine producer.
Drink
Baros Maldives welcomes Italian winemaker Maria Stella for exclusive wine dinner
There is something special about discovering a place through its wines. This November, Baros Maldives invites guests to experience a taste of Tuscany with an exclusive wine dinner celebrating the heritage and craftsmanship of Poliziano, hosted by third-generation winemaker Maria Stella.
Set against the beautiful ocean backdrop of The Lighthouse Restaurant, the intimate evening will take place on Sunday 29 November 2026, at 7 pm, bringing together fine wines, thoughtfully prepared cuisine and the pleasure of sharing a table.
Founded in 1961 by Dino Carletti in Montepulciano, Tuscany, Poliziano has long been guided by a deep connection to its land and the traditions of its region. Its name reflects both its Tuscan home and a tribute to Renaissance poet Angelo Ambrogini, known as Poliziano. Over the decades, the winery has remained true to its origins, producing wines that speak of their landscape, heritage and the people behind them.
Leading the evening, Maria Stella will share the story of Poliziano through a selection of its wines, offering guests a personal perspective on the family’s winemaking heritage and the philosophy that continues to shape the estate.
Each wine will be accompanied by a specially created dinner course, with pairings designed to bring out the character of both the glass and the plate.
Limited to just 16 guests, the dinner is intended to be as much about the company and conversation as it is about the wines themselves. An evening to slow down, discover something new and enjoy the simple pleasure of good food and wine in wonderful surroundings.
The experience is priced at USD 235 per guest, inclusive of the specially curated dinner menu and wine pairings. Advance reservations are essential, with seating limited to 16 guests.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday 29 November 2026
- Time: 7 pm
- Venue: The Lighthouse Restaurant, Baros Maldives
For booking enquiries, please contact reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 2672.
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