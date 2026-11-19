Villa Nautica has been named Best Luxury Island Resort in Indian Ocean Islands at the 2026 World Luxury Hotel Awards. On Lankanfinolhu in North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort takes its cues from yachting and waterfront life. It brings together the privacy of a Maldivian island retreat with a more sociable side of resort living, where days need not follow a fixed itinerary.

One of its most recognisable features is the 1,350-square-metre infinity pool, which looks out towards the Indian Ocean and has become a gathering place throughout the day. There are quiet corners for reading and long swims, as well as space to meet for a coffee from Press & Pot or stay on for a drink at Captain’s Bar. The pool was named Best Resort Pool in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure in 2025, with further recognition in 2026.

Accommodation offers a different perspective on the island depending on where guests choose to stay. Beach pool villas open directly onto the sand, while water villas place the lagoon at the end of a private deck. The One-bedroom Ocean Suites with Pool pair generous indoor space with private freshwater pools and steps into the sea. For families or friends travelling together, the 391-square-metre Two-bedroom Ocean Suite with Pool and the Two-bedroom Beach Pool Villa with Two Pools offer room to be together without giving up personal space.

Meals can be as unhurried or as much of an occasion as guests wish. At The Hook, fresh seafood is served beside the water; Ristorante al Tramonto offers Italian cooking on an open-air terrace with views of the sunset; and Fukuya brings the theatre of the teppanyaki grill to dinner. Overwater dining at The Lagoon and coffee with pastries at Press & Pot offer quieter moments in between. Private dining experiences can also be arranged on the beach, allowing the ocean to provide the setting rather than a formal dining room.

The surrounding atoll is an equally important part of a stay. DiveOceanus introduces beginners to scuba diving and runs courses for more experienced divers, with nearby sites including Manta Point, Banana Reef and the Victory Wreck. Above the surface, guests can explore by stand-up paddleboard, try watersports or head out by dhoni to look for dolphins in the evening. These excursions allow the island to be a starting point for discovering North Malé Atoll, not simply a place to return to at the end of the day.

On land, the resort’s atmosphere shifts easily between lively and quiet. Younger guests have their own activities at Wavy Navy Kids’ Club, while experiences such as the Captain’s Class introduce an element of the island’s nautical character. Elsewhere, the Cocoon Lounge offers hammocks and a small library beneath the palms, a different setting from the pool and waterfront bars.

Wellness has its place here too. Tucked into tropical gardens, Araamu Spa offers classic massages, Ayurvedic therapies and longer rituals incorporating island-inspired ingredients. Its secluded pavilions provide an opportunity to slow down after a day on the water, reinforcing the range of experiences that define Villa Nautica, from time spent together to moments of privacy.