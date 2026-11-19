Following a successful residency at Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, the resort’s acclaimed Sirru Icons Series welcomes back Chef Tristan Brandt, one of Europe’s most acclaimed culinary talents and formerly Germany’s youngest two-Michelin-starred chef, for an exclusive festive season residency.

Renowned for his contemporary interpretation of French gastronomy, Chef Tristan has earned international recognition for combining classical technique, exceptional ingredients, and global influences to create refined dining experiences. Having trained under some of Germany’s most respected culinary masters, including Harald Wohlfahrt, and led acclaimed restaurants across Germany and Switzerland, he continues to be recognised as one of Europe’s leading culinary figures.

Set against the backdrop of the Maldives’ pristine natural beauty, Chef Tristan’s return residency offers guests a rare opportunity to experience the cuisine of one of Europe’s leading chefs in an intimate island setting.

As part of The Constellations of Moments, Sirru Fen Fushi’s festive season programme, Chef Tristan’s return brings a world-class gastronomic dimension to a season dedicated to celebration, discovery, and meaningful connections beneath the Maldivian sky.

Following the success of their previous collaboration, Chef Tristan Brandt will once again join forces with Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an exclusive Six-Course Four Hands Dinner at Azure Restaurant on 29 December 2026. Showcasing Chef Tristan’s signature blend of French culinary craftsmanship and international influences alongside locally inspired flavours, the evening promises a refined gastronomic journey celebrating creativity, technique, and exceptional ingredients. Set within Azure’s elegant overwater setting, guests will enjoy an immersive dining experience where each course reflects the artistry and vision of two accomplished chefs.

To welcome the New Year, Chef Tristan will present an exclusive Signature Four-Course Dinner at Azure on 2 January 2027. Carefully curated to reflect his celebrated culinary philosophy, the menu will showcase refined flavour compositions, sophisticated techniques, and exceptional ingredients inspired by modern French gastronomy and global influences. The experience offers guests a rare opportunity to discover the creativity and precision that have earned Chef Tristan international acclaim.

Located within one of the Maldives’ largest natural lagoons, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a distinctive blend of luxury, nature, and discovery. Through the Sirru Icons Series, the resort continues to bring internationally acclaimed talents to the island, creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with exceptional people, cultures, and ideas.

Building on the success of his previous residency, Chef Tristan’s return further reflects Sirru Fen Fushi’s commitment to curating exceptional experiences through long-standing collaborations with internationally acclaimed talents.

Set within the tranquil beauty of the resort’s natural island surroundings, Chef Tristan Brandt’s residency promises unforgettable moments where elevated gastronomy meets barefoot luxury, offering discerning travellers an extraordinary culinary experience in one of the Maldives’ most inspiring destinations.

For further information and reservations, please visit the resort’s official website or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.