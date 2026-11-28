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V Villas Maldives at Mirihi welcomes Loire Valley wine producer Pascal Jolivet
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection will welcome celebrated Loire Valley producer Pascal Jolivet for an intimate hosted wine dinner on Thursday, 3 December 2026. The one-night event will bring the vineyards of Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé to South Ari Atoll through a curated menu, guided wine pairings and conversation with the founder of Maison Pascal Jolivet.
Pascal Jolivet created his eponymous brand in 1987, continuing family roots in the Loire wine trade that date to 1926. His approach developed around natural vinification and indigenous yeasts, allowing the character of the region’s limestone and flint soils to remain at the centre of each wine. The resulting house style is associated with purity, freshness, finesse and precision.
For the Mirihi dinner, guests will be guided through five expressions of the Loire Valley: Attitude Pinot Noir 2024, Sancerre Blanc Signature 2023, Sancerre Blanc Sauvage 2023, Sancerre Rosé 2024 and Indigène Pouilly-Fumé 2023. Each wine will be matched with a specially curated course from the resort’s culinary team, creating a progression from vibrant fruit and freshness to the mineral depth for which Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé are renowned.
“Mirihi is shaped by stories of place, craft and connection. Pascal Jolivet’s approach – respectful of nature, precise in expression and deeply rooted in terroir – makes this dinner a natural meeting of the Loire Valley and the Maldives. We look forward to sharing an intimate evening where every glass carries a story,” said Mohamed Shareef, General Manager of V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection.
Set on an intimate island in South Ari Atoll, V Villas Maldives at Mirihi offers a fitting setting for the encounter. The event reflects the resort’s approach to dining: personal, story-led experiences that connect global craftsmanship with the quiet character of Mirihi.
Further details, including the venue, start time, menu and reservation information, will be announced by the resort. Availability will be limited.
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Three-Michelin-star Chef Bruno Menard to take over Etesian at Niva Velassaru Maldives
This December, Three Michelin Star Chef Bruno Menard arrives at Niva Velassaru Maldives for a short, intimate residency. On Thursday, 17 December 2026, Chef Menard takes over Etesian to present a special set menu – classic French technique meeting Japanese flavours, unfolding course by course.
His name carries weight. Across a career spanning more than 35 years, his passion for cooking has remained undimmed, shaped by over twenty years in Asia and more than fifteen years in Europe and the USA. It was at L’Osier, in the heart of Tokyo’s Ginza district, under his excellent direction, that the restaurant earned and maintained three Michelin stars from 2008 to 2010.
Today, he carries that accumulated wisdom – decades of craft – to kitchens around the world.
A craft passed down by hand. Chef Menard was born into a culinary lineage stretching back nearly a hundred years, with a family that specialises in pastry. His grandfather was a pâtissier. His father was a well-known chocolatier in France, and his brother now runs the family chocolate business. His sister heads up a hotel in Paris. Cocoa, sugar, established kitchens: this was the world he grew up in.
“On 15th December, guests are invited to meet Chef Bruno at our sunset management cocktail event. Find out more about the vision behind our culinary collaboration, and to discover what he will bring to Etesian when the kitchen becomes his,” says Denys Hordienko, General Manager.
Places for the evening are limited. For information and reservations call: +960 665 6100 or email reservations@nivavelassaru.com
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Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes Michelin-trained Chef Borja Terry Borrego
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives presents an exclusive gastronomic experience by Michelin-trained Chef Borja Terry Borrego, reflecting the growing significance of exceptional gastronomy in defining contemporary luxury hospitality. Bringing expertise shaped by London’s Michelin-starred HIDE and StreetXO by David Muñoz in Madrid, the visiting chef has curated a menu celebrating global influences, refined technique and contemporary culinary creativity.
Chef Borja currently serves as Chef de Cuisine at UNO MAS at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, where he leads the Spanish and Mediterranean restaurant on the hotel’s 54th floor. Known for its open-fire cooking, seafood and tapas, UNO MAS provides a platform for his expertise in Spanish gastronomy. His career spans Madrid and London, alongside kitchen leadership roles in Italy and Bangkok, bringing an accomplished international perspective to his craft.
Set against the Indian Ocean backdrop of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, his residency will invite guests to discover that repertoire through a menu developed for the occasion. His technical expertise and expressive approach to flavour will take centre stage, creating a distinctive dining highlight for guests seeking exceptional gastronomy as part of their island escape.
The residency connects Centara’s Bangkok dining expertise with its Maldivian hospitality, bringing Chef Borja’s experience to a new setting and showcasing the culinary talent within the group’s international portfolio. For Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the residency elevates its culinary offering, giving guests an exclusive opportunity to experience internationally influenced gastronomy in an exceptional island setting.
Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, said: “Exceptional dining is integral to our vision for Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. For discerning travellers, the opportunity to discover outstanding food can be as compelling as the island itself, and we want our culinary offering to be a reason guests choose us. Welcoming Chef Borja brings the expertise of acclaimed international kitchens to our shores, creating an exclusive dining experience that adds depth to their stay. It also showcases the talent within the Centara portfolio and our ambition to make gastronomy a defining part of the resort’s identity.”
An exclusive culinary showcase by Chef Borja is currently being presented at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives.
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Coco Bodu Hithi reopens Aqua restaurant ahead of festive season
Following a period of care and refinement, Coco Bodu Hithi has announced the reopening of Aqua, signature seafood overwater restaurant, on 25 November 2026. Welcoming guests just back in time for the festive season, Aqua invites guests to experience exceptional flavours.
Set across series of overwater decks overlooking the turquoise lagoon, Aqua offers memorable dining experiences where beauty of Maldivian ocean provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of culinary discovery. The restaurant celebrates the flavours of the sea through thoughtfully curated seasonal menu specialising on local seafood and day’s catch elegantly presented in an à la carte dinner experience. Guests can savour signature dishes such as Crab Gazpacho, Maldivian Lobster Thermidor and Aqua Truffle Linguine.
Recognised for its culinary excellence, Aqua was awarded Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant in the Maldives in 2016 World Luxury Restaurant Awards, reflecting its commitment to quality and exceptional dining experiences. More than a dining destination, Aqua embodies the art of refined flavours, and attentive service.
Over the past years, Aqua welcomed internationally recognised chefs, including Skye Gyngell, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Emily Scott and Ollie Dabbous. Through specially curated menus and exclusive dining experiences, these collaborations have brought diverse culinary perspectives to the island, celebrating seasonal ingredients, local produce and the flavours of the Maldives.
Guests planning their next escape to Coco Bodu Hithi can enjoy special savings with the Double 11 offer and look forward to rediscovering signature overwater dining at the recently reopened Aqua. To learn more or plan an island escape, visit www.cococollection.com or contact reservations@cococollection.com.
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